Jackie Tyrrell on why Galway could have the edge; Eddie Jones and his false narratives

Jackie Tyrrell is edging towards the maroon corner in Saturday’s All-Ireland hurling quarter-final between Galway and reigning champions Tipperary. Conor Whelan, he feels, will be the difference. In his column this morning the former Kilkenny defender explains why this has the feel of a blockbuster: “these two teams have served up the best series of games of any two counties in the past five years. They have their own storylines, their own images that jump immediately into your head.” The ties of the Bloody Sunday massacre in 1920 will bind generations this weekend as both Dublin and Tipperary - the two counties who were at the heart of the day 100 years ago - will mark the centenary with a special jersey in their provincial football finals.

Eddie Jones was up to his usual tricks ahead of Ireland's encounter against his England team this weekend. Talking to the media he highlighted the refereeing of scrums: “we’ve got a referee on the weekend who generally doesn’t reward dominant scrums so it’ll be interesting to see how he looks at that area.” Gavin Cummiskey explains why the build-up would be all the poorer without Jones whispering sweet nothings and creating false narratives. England have named their team with Jonathan Joseph returning.