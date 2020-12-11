Jackie Tyrrell on the All-Ireland final; Ulster up first in the Champions Cup

Sunday sees the intercounty hurling season draw to a close, as 2018 winners Limerick take on Munster rivals Waterford at Croke Park. And in his column this morning, Jackie Tyrrell has suggested the match-winner could emerge from the unlikeliest of places. He writes: “All-Ireland finals can be spooky events. They do strange things to great players. On the flip side, they make heroes out of lads that nobody ever made a big deal out of before, meaning they will be recalled and spoken about forever more. That’s what happens when so much importance is placed on a single game. Nothing is pre-determined, nothing is inevitable.” And he says while it is tough to pick which side will be lifting Liam MacCarthy on Sunday afternoon, 2018 champions Limerick look well placed to reclaim their crown: “In the end, I think Limerick have probably got the squad and the experience to come through on Sunday. It’s very rare that they are less than the sum of their parts.”

The 2020-21 Champions Cup gets underway tonight, as Ulster take on the mighty Stade Toulousain in Belfast. This year’s competition will adopt a new, one-off format, which sees 24 teams split into two groups of 12. Each team will play two other teams home and away, with the top four sides in each group then progressing to the quarter-finals. All four Irish provinces are involved - starting with Dan McFarland’s side tonight (kick-off 8pm, BT Sport). Gerry Thornley has explained everything you need to know about the truncated tournament here.