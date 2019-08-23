The dust has nearly settled on last weekend’s All-Ireland hurling final, and in his column this morning Jackie Tyrrell reflects on a match which saw Tipperary beat Kilkenny 3-25 to 0-20 at a sodden Croke Park. And he argues that Richie Hogan’s controversial red card on the stroke of half-time wasn’t the main reason for the Cats’ heavy defeat - instead suggesting that Liam Sheedy’s side deserve all of the credit for a masterful performance. He writes: “Everybody in Ireland knows what the main talking point out of last Sunday’s final was. Richie Hogan was sent off in the 33rd minute and the game changed drastically around the same time. . . The sending off didn’t decide the All-Ireland final. Tipperary decided the All-Ireland final.” Tipp blew away Kilkenny with a stunning second-half showing, but Tyrrell believes the seeds of victory were planted before Hogan had received his marching orders in the 33rd minute. “The point I’m making is that the momentum had shifted before the red card happened. And the fact that the sending off was so controversial has robbed Tipperary of their due in the days that have followed . . . This was an awesome display of controlled, measured and clinical hurling. I have yet to see a performance as good as it when it comes to the use of an extra player.”

Rory McIlroy’s bid to land the $15 million end of season jackpot in the Tour Championship got off to a strong start at East Lake yesterday, with the four-time Major winner carding an opening round of 66 in Atlanta. McIlroy headed into the tournament on four under par and now lies on nine under - one stroke off the joint lead of Brooks Koepka and Xander Schauffele - after an opening round which included five birdies and a single dropped shot. You can read Philip Reid’s first round report from Atlanta HERE. McIlroy’s second round gets underway at 7.20pm this evening (Irish time).