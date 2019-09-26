Rob Kearney and Keith Earls return from a calf strain and tendonitis respectively to begin their third World Cup campaigns, with Chris Farrell and Jack Carty also promoted to Ireland’s starting line-up for Saturday’s match against Japan. Jack Conan was to have started at number ‘8’ but someone stood on his foot in training, and so eleven of the starting side against Scotland resume, including Rory Best in an unchanged pack. Joey Carbery is on the bench - Johnny Sexton’s absence heightens concerns about the 34-year-old’s fitness. South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus says former Irish fullback Felix Jones is playing a key role in their Springboks setup, while Keith Earls knows this could be his last World Cup, and the Irish winger tells Gerry Thornley he is out to enjoy his time in Japan.

A year after receiving a single nomination and no winners, All-Ireland champions Tipperary have 11 names on the shortlist of 45 players in line for a 2019 hurling All-Star award. Laois are also duly rewarded for their Joe McDonagh Cup winning season with two nominations, both goalkeeper Enda Rowland and defender Jack Kelly. In all there are eight counties on the list, with Cork’s Patrick Horgan, Kilkenny’s TJ Reid and Tipperary goal machine Séamus Callanan making up the shortlist for Hurler of the Year.