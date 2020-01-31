Manchester United have completed the signing of Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon in a deal worth an initial €55 million - but while most Premier League clubs have tried their best to complete deals early on in this window several have left things until today’s transfer deadline. Here’s a roundup of the state of play in the Premier League as transfer deadline day gets underway.

Barely a month after the FAI went to the Government seeking a package of cash or guarantees worth the €18 million its leadership believed it required to start the process of recovery, the organisation is understood to have secured supports from its three key stakeholders worth almost twice that amount. Emmet Malone has all the latest here, as both sides get what they wanted. He also reports this morning on the lack of clarity about how Brexit will affect the ability of teenage prospects from this country to join Premier League academies once Britain’s transition period ends.