Standing between Dublin and four in a row next month will be Tyrone. Mickey Harte’s team joined the reigning champions in the All-Ireland football final following a one point win over Monaghan at Croke Park - with Niall Sludden’s opportunist second half goal proving decisive. Columnist Kevin McStay believes that the better team won on both days over the weekend, and although there was a lower quality of football on display, he enjoyed Sunday’s encounter more than Dublin’s win over Galway: “Tyrone know that they will have to show more in the final but it will be a huge boost for their development as a team. Mickey Harte knows his way around these occasions and has never lost an All-Ireland final.”

Premier League champions Manchester City began their title defence with a comfortable 2-0 away win over Arsenal. According to Ken Early it was the same old Arsenal under Unai Emery: “No manager ever seduced a group of players by being a nice guy. Now is surely the time for Emery to be radical, to show his squad that things are going to be different from now on. If any club was crying out for a fresh start and a new direction, it’s Arsenal. If continuity was what the players wanted, there would have been no need for Wenger to leave.” Liverpool justified their pre-season hype with a 4-0 win over (Declan Rice’s) West Ham, and last season’s top scorer Mo Salah didn’t take long to get his first of the new campaign. While in Sunday’s other fixture Burnley and Southampton drew.