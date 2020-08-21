Irish rugby gets medical all clear to return; Europa League final preview

Sevilla are chasing a record-extending sixth Europa League triumph against Inter Milan in tonight’s final of Europe’s second-tier competition. Their manager however, former Spain and Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui, is seeking to win his first trophy at senior level as a manager. He concedes though that denying Antonio Conte’s in-form Inter would be a tall order. Kick off is at 8pm in Cologne, where again, no fans will be present. Airtricity league leaders Shamrock Rovers face into the second of three back-to-back Premier Division Dublin derbies tonight, anxious to avoid another slip up when they host Shelbourne at Tallaght Stadium (7.45pm). Last night Dundalk confirmed Vinny Perth has left the club less than 24 hours after his side were well beaten in their Champions League qualifying game against NK Celje in Hungary. The fixtures for the 2020-21 Premier League season have been confirmed with champions Liverpool beginning their title defence at home to newly promoted Leeds.

Rory McIlroy has confirmed he will not compete in this year’s Irish Open at Galgorm Castle, or any other tournaments outside the United States for the foreseeable future. McIlory battled his way to a first round 69 in Massachusetts on Thursday, leaving him five shots off the lead at the Northern Trust championship, the start of the FedEx Cup playoff series. He showed fighting spirit after a poor start. His compatriots Shane Lowry and Graeme McDowell also started poorly although they did not recover - the latter is at the foot of the leaderboard (+6) while British Open champion, Lowry is one over par. Jonathan Caldwell proved to be the best of the four Irish players in the field as strong winds added a bite to the opening round of the Wales Open. At Royal Troon for the Women’s British Open the three Irish players in the field - Stephanie Meadow, Leona Maguire and amateur Olivia Mehaffey - were thrown into a battle to survive the cut.

Irish rugby has been medically cleared to resume games this weekend after the third round of testing on 308 players, staff and match officials returned “zero positive results”. Moving forward players and staff will be tested every match week. Of all the Irish players who were surfing the wave before lockdown, none would have found the hiatus more ill-timed than John Cooney. The Ulster scrumhalf is hoping the magic touch returns after lockdown: “It’s just about going back to what I was doing last season to get me in those scenarios, whether it’s recovery, what I do outside of rugby . . .”

Meanwhile senior figures in the GAA have suggested that Government funds will be needed to ensure intercounty competition goes ahead this year. After a remote meeting with county chairs on Thursday it was declared that the All-Ireland championships remain “under consideration”. As BBC Sounds prepare to launch the first episode of a 10-part podcast series called ‘Where is George Gibney’, Johnny Watterson explains why the former Irish Olympic swimming coach’s destructive life is a cautionary tale we still need to heed.