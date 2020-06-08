Irish racing returns at Naas, Ken Early gives verdict on artificial crowd noise

And they’re off. Live sport returns in Ireland today for the first time since March, and it comes in the form of an eight-race flat card at Naas. The racing begins behind closed doors at 2.55pm, and kicks off a week which builds up to the opening Classics of the Irish season - the 2,000 and 1,000 Guineas - at the Curragh on Friday and Saturday. With the rest of Irish sport still shut down racing has the stage to itself - and this morning Brian O’Connor asks if it can capitalise by drawing in new fans. He writes: “Finding new fans and converts is only possible if there’s a chance to check it out in the first place. It’s how many of us with no link to the horses whatsoever first caught the racing bug. So this is a fascinating experiment in just how malleable the public is when it comes to their sporting diet: is greater appreciation really just down to greater exposure.” Meanwhile it is only a week since the resumption of UK racing but Aidan O’Brien has already landed his first big win of the summer, after Love tore the field apart to take the 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket yesterday.

Elsewhere in his column this morning Ken Early gives his verdict on the use of artificial crowd noise during fixtures played behind closed doors, with the Premier League to offer it as an option to viewers when it resumes next week. And after watching it used during an NRL match between North Queensland and the Cronulla Sharks, it’s a thumbs down. He writes: “Three minutes or so of NRL action were enough to tell me that I can do without simulated crowd noise. Nobody likes the empty echoes at these ghost games. In the silence, bathos seeps into everything, forcing a reckoning with the game’s essential unimportance. The hollow soundscape is altogether too redolent of the void that football is usually so good at distracting us from.”