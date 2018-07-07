Irish motorcyle racer William Dunlop killed in Skerries crash

Dunlop had been practicing for a race on Sunday
William Dunlop was riding in practice for the Skerries 100 road races.

William Dunlop was riding in practice for the Skerries 100 road races.

 

Motorcyle racer William Dunlop has been killed during practice for the Skerries 100 road races. The 32-year-old was practicing for a race due to take place at the event in Co Dublin on Sunday.

Dunlop was a member of the famous Dunlop racing family, a nephew of the legendary rider Joey and son of Robert, both of whom also died in motorcycle accidents. He was a distinguished rider in his own right and had enjoyed wins at the North West 200 and Ulster GP.

A statement released by the organisers of the Skerries 100, said that they “deeply regretted that William Dunlop has passed away following injuries received in a tragic accident that occurred during practice which took place today, 7 July 2018.

“The Loughshinny Motorcycle Supporters Club extends their heartfelt sympathy to William Dunlop’s family and friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with them at this very sad time.”

Robert Dunlop died at the North West 200 in 2008. His brother Joey, the best known of all Irish road racers, died in a crash in Estonia in 2000.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.