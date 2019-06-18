Ireland Under-20s were beaten by a late England try in last night’s fifth to eighth place semi-final at the World Rugby Under-20 Championship. It was a cruel blow for an Ireland team that clawed their way back from 23-9 down to level the match with nine minutes to go and a man advantage. Ireland will now face New Zealand in a game which will decide the team that finishes seventh or eighth and will determine their seeding for next year’s tournament.

In this week’s pay for play pages, Ruaidhrí Croke asks, is social media denying fans the real news from sports teams? “There’s no doubt that consumers now receive more insight into the sports world than ever before thanks to social media. However, the question is: when does more insight become less knowledge of what’s actually going on?”