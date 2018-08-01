Ireland’s women’s hockey team take the next step on their historic World Cup journey tomorrow night when they meet India in the quarter-finals in London. The Asian side swept aside Italy in Lee Valley Stadium with a comprehensive 3-0 win to set up the last eight clash with Ireland which will now take place at 6pm at the behest of BT Sport. Despite Ireland’s heroics, however, they still face an uphill battle with players forced to pay a €550 levy each year to represent their country, as Johnny Watterson reports. The U-21 teams and schools teams are also asked to pay to play for Ireland. It is euphemistically called self-funding and goes right down to U-16 level.

Hold tight, the new rugby season is just around the corner. With the Pro14 set to kick off at the end of this month, the provinces are getting their respective houses in order and John O’Sullivan has been running the rule over the ins and outs. “Leinster’s record breaking double of Champions Cup and Guinness Pro14 is now consigned to a fourth star on a jersey and a chapter in the history books, as the new season begins in earnest at the end of the month,” he writes.