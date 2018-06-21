Ireland have made five changes in personnel and also four positional switches for Saturday’s series decider against Australia in Sydney. Iain Henderson (knee), Dan Leavy (sternum), Garry Ringrose (foot) and Andrew Conway (hip) all miss out through injury, while captain Peter O’Mahony switches to openside to facilitate Jack Conan at number eight. Michael Cheika has made only two changes to the Australia team, one of which was enforced with Will Genia’s injury, while Lukhan Tui’s inclusion at blindside flanker is hoped to bolster their lineout.

Reigning champions Leinster have been drawn in a tough pool for next season’s Heineken Cup. Following Wednesday’s draw in Switzerland, they’ll face Wasps, Toulouse and Bath. Munster share Pool 2 with French Top 14 champions Castres and Premierships sides Exeter and Gloucester. Ulster will face Racing 92, Leicester and 2017 Pro 14 league winners Scarlets in Pool 4 of the competition. Ulster’s new head coach, Dan McFarland, may not be arriving until midway through the campaign as he still under contract to the Scottish RFU - and Ireland assistant/defensive coach Andy Farrell is expected to spend the first few months of the season as a glorified, interim head coach.

#break #break #break