Ireland have won a series in Australia, the England hype train has gone into overdrive, Dublin have won another Leinster title without breaking sweat, the heatwave starts now and all is right with the world. Ireland’s 20-16 win in Sydney on Saturday morning was enough to complete a 2-1 series win over Australia and ensure, as Gerry Thornley writes, that Joe Schmidt’s men finish the 2017-18 Northern Hemisphere season as the best team in the world.

One of the men at the centre of it and who possibly can’t quite believe what’s happened over the last year is Jordan Larmour. The Leinster man seemed unfazed by the most recent step on his meteoric rise to the top when he spoke afterwards – “We talked right through the week about making a bit more history. We knew how good it would be to come back from 1-0 down to win 2-1. That was kind of driving us on.”

