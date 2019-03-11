Ireland blitz France; Luck will not always be on Solskjær’s side

Morning Sports Briefing:

Ireland were bonus point winners over France on Sunday afternoon at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

Ireland’s Six Nations campaign finally kicked into gear yesterday, as Joe Schmidt’s team enjoyed a bonus point victory against France in Dublin. They go to the Principality Stadium next Saturday to face Grand Slam seeking Wales on the back of their record 13-game winning run still in the mix for the Championship and feeling better about themselves. Liam Toland explains this morning though, that several key questions remain ahead of that Wales showdown.

A brace apiece from Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mané gave Liverpool a 4-2 win over Burnley yesterday, as they overcame the elements at Anfield to move back within a point of tabletoppers Manchester City. Meanwhile Manchester United got a bit of a reality check against Arsenal - the London club’s 2-0 win moves them back into fourth spot. In his column this morning, Ken Early explains that despite his dazzling start, luck will not always be on Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s side. The big story of the weekend however came from the Championship, where Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish recovered from being punched by a pitch invader to score the derby winner at Birmingham.

