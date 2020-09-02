Ireland arrive in Sofia for opener; Gordon D’Arcy sets template for Munster to win

Stephen Kenny’s Republic of Ireland squad arrived in Sofia last night after receiving negative results from the latest round of Uefa tests for Covid-19. Their opening Uefa Nations League game is against Bulgaria tomorrow night (7.45pm) before hosting Finland at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday (5.0pm). For UCD academic and soccer lover James McDermott, Sunday will be the first Irish home game he will have missed in 30 years: “for the first time in decades I will transform myself into what every true supporter instinctively resents – the armchair fan. There are of course many advantages to watching a game on television. It’s free, you can bring drinks to your seat and there is no queue for the bathroom. But despite these home comforts I would much prefer to be in my usual spot in the Aviva.” Burnley midfielder Robbie Brady is keen to put his injuries behind him and buy into Kenny’s passionate approach ahead of this week’s Nations League openers and the new Premier League season. “He’s shown great confidence in me and has reassured me of my own ability,” explains Brady. “It definitely helps after having a bit of a sticky period over the last couple of seasons.”

In his column this morning (Subscriber Only), Gordon D’Arcy explains why Munster need constructive chaos to derail Leinster’s blue juggernaut: “they must create an environment that makes Leinster extremely uncomfortable. Draw up the blueprint for Saracens to ruin Leinster’s flawless season. What Sarries did at St James Park in May 2019 is a good place to start. If given opportunities, I am certain the Munster backline will deliver.” The two provinces meet in the Pro14 semi-final on Friday night at an empty Aviva Stadium, and Munster forwards coach Graham Rowntree says “we are playing against our old foes. Why not us? Why shouldn’t it be us? We have got so much to go for. That’s our energy and belief going into this game. Why not us? There is no reason why we can’t win Friday night.”