After a stuttering start to their Six Nations defence - Gerry Thornley believes Ireland are looking a little weary, or leggy, and have been afflicted by “trying-too-hard” syndrome. In his column this morning he continues: “they look like they could do with a good knees-up. They need to start enjoying their rugby again. In this, there has been idle talk of drawing comparisons with the weary and fraught World Cup campaign of 2007. It’s nothing like as bad as that. Honestly. And at least it’s happening now, and not in the World Cup.” Yesterday evening Scott Fardy signed a one year extension to his Leinster deal, and St Michael’s eclipsed rivals Blackrock for the first time in the Leinster Senior Cup when making their way to the semi-final with something to spare.

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has been fined one week’s wages and admitted he made a “big mistake” after refusing to be substituted during Sunday’s Carabao Cup final. He says he has apologised to his team mates, manager, and last night he released an apology to the fans. While in League of Ireland action, Dinny Corcoran’s second half penalty was enough to decide another dramatic derby game in Bohemians’ favour and maintain their’ recent run of positive results against Shamrock Rovers.