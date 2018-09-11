Ireland take on Poland tonight in the Stadion Miejski, with captain Seamus Coleman the latest squad member to be ruled out of the friendly by an injury. Ahead of the match - where Ireland will be hoping to avoid another morale sapping defeat - Martin O’Neill says he expects Roy Keane and Harry Arter to resolve their differences between now and next month. Click here for all of tonight’s international friendly match fixtures.

Tony Finau has been selected for the American Ryder Cup team as Jim Furyk’s final captain’s pick. He joins Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, and Bryson DeChambeau who were Furyk’s first three wildcard picks on September 4th - and with that the two squads are complete. Meanwhile Rory McIlroy was left to reflect on a closing round 68 that left him two shots outside of Monday’s BMW Championship playoff. Once again, McIlroy’s ice cold putter proved to be his enemy.