Limerick’s entire starting All-Ireland final winning team have been rewarded with nominations for this year’s PwC hurling All Stars awards. In the running for Hurler of the Year are last year’s winner Joe Canning, his Galway colleague Pádraic Mannion and Limerick centrefielder Cian Lynch. In the Young Hurler of the Year category, Cork duo Mark Coleman and Darragh Fitzgibbon are up against Limerick’s man of the match from the All-Ireland final, Kyle Hayes. Meanwhile, ahead of Sunday’s Ladies Football final between Dublin and Cork, Eamon Donoghue explains in his GAA Statistics column why it may come down to Saoirse Noonan to decide. The 19 year-old has scored an incredible 6-11 in five substitute appearances.

One of rugby’s most senior officials has warned that the current financial model “is not working”- and the entire future of the international game is under threat unless the sport takes urgent action within the next 12 months. “If you ask me as a businessman, the business side of it is not working,” stressed Gus Pichot, World Rugby’s vice-chairman. “If you ask me as the playing side, it’s not working. Is the international game under threat? I think it is. Look at the balance sheets of some nations and you can see exactly where we stand.”