With no live television coverage of this week’s US PGA Championship, Philip Reid explains how you can see the tournament on TV. As for the golf itself, Rory McIlroy gets his quest for a fifth career Major under way alongside Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas, and he says he’s happy to keep putting himself in striking distance. McIlroy’s season has been one of great consistency, eight top-10 finishes in 18 tournaments. The elephant in the room is that he has only managed one win (in the Arnold Palmer Invitational) with a string of runner-up finishes.

Thomas Barr last night qualified for Thursday’s 400m hurdles final at the European athletics championships in Berlin, and despite running a little short of his season best and being placed in lane eight for the final, he is upbeat about his medal chances; “Just go for it, really hard, the first 200m particular. It will be difficult, not having anyone to gauge, but it will force me to put on the blinkers and just go for it.” Marcus Lawler (200m Heats), Leon Reid and hopefully Lawler again in the 200m semi-final, and Emma Mitchell in the 10,000m final make up the Irish in action today.