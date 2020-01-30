For Andy Farrell it must feel like the build-up to his first match as Ireland head coach has been going on forever. The 44-year-old knew before the Rugby World Cup that he would be taking over the mantle after the tournament but he is still yet to manage a match as the Six Nations opener against Scotland ticks closer and closer. However, there is plenty of optimism around the place ahead of the new reign and an endorsement from Ronan O’Gara will only help. The former Munster man yesterday told John O’Sullivan that he reckons Farrell will do a “great job” at Ireland and says he is a born winner who also has the added bonus of being a dual code international. Speaking of the Rugby World Cup, few Irish players would have been more bitter after the failed campaign that Bundee Aki who got sent off against Samoa and missed the quarter-final against New Zealand. As he told Gerry Thornley in Portugal during the week, the red card is something he will always forget but he’s looking forward to getting back to work in this Six Nations campaign.

And what of Scotland? Well the storyline coming into this campaign has been that of Finn Russell’s absence for the match in Dublin after he was punished for a late-night drinking session. The outhalf is one of the Scots’ greatest threats and John O’Sullivan writes in his stats column this morning that his absence will either leave them severely lacking or potentially galvanise Gregor Townsend’s men. Townsend will pick his team for Saturday’s match later on today and don’t forget you can keep up to date with all of the news, analysis, opinion, features and more from this year’s Six Nations on our dedicated website.