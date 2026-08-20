Ireland miss out on semi-final spot after Spain’s late show in men’s World Cup

Men’s Hockey World Cup: Ireland 1 (L Cole pen 19), Spain 3 (N Alvarez 9, M Reyne 47, 53)

With just 13 minutes to go in Belgium on Thursday afternoon, Ireland’s men were on course for a top two finish in their World Cup group and a shot at reaching the semi-finals of the tournament. But in the space of six final quarter minutes, a double from Spain’s Marc Reyne put paid to that dream, Mark Tumilty’s side missing out on the draw they needed to progress.

Australia’s draw with South Africa earlier in the day ensured they would finish top of the group, leaving Ireland and Spain to battle it out for that runners-up spot. They went in to the game level on points and goal difference, but Ireland needed just a draw due to them having scored more goals in their first two games.

They created the first opening of the game when Luke Witherow shot just wide from a narrow angle at the end of a lovely move started by Lee Cole in his own half. But Spain took control for the rest of the quarter, Pepe Cunill sweeping just wide from the first of three penalty corners.

Their breakthrough came on nine minutes when lax Irish marking allowed Nicolas Alvarez get on the end of a Pol Cabre Verdiell cross from the right, Alvarez getting ahead of Mark McNellis to force the ball home.

An unmarked Marc Reyne should have made it 2-0 for Spain moments later, but he sent his shot wide of the left post. And Ireland were then indebted to Cole who cleared another penalty corner strike off the line.

Ireland’s Alistair Empey dejected after the game. Photograph: Will Palmer/Inpho

But from there, Ireland finally got themselves in to the game, finishing that first quarter with a gilt-edged chance when Ali Empey fired across the face of goal, the ball just evading his inrushing team-mates.

It was in the second quarter that they produced their best hockey when they took the game to the Spanish. They were rewarded with their first penalty corner of the game, Cole’s stroke deflected over the bar, and from their second they earned a penalty stroke. Empey was first to the rebound after Luis Calzado’s initial save, but his goal-bound effort was stopped on the line by a defender’s foot. Cole stepped up and fired high to Calzado’s right. 1-1.

It was an uneventful enough third quarter, Ireland looking composed and confident having levelled the game, but they faded badly in that final period when Spain, three places higher in the world rankings, upped the ante in pursuit of the win they needed.

They went 2-1 up on 47 minutes when Reyne swatted home the deflection from Cole when he blocked a penalty corner on the line - remarkably, it was the first time Spain scored from a corner in this tournament. And six minutes later the same player all but wrapped up the victory when he sent a thunderous reverse strike in to the roof of the net.

Ireland had their chances, Jonny Lynch, Jeremy Duncan and Empey all sending in fine crosses that should have yielded more, but by then weariness had set in and it was Spain who finished the stronger when they earned two more penalty corners.

Ireland now go in to a pool with South Africa, Malaysia and France - they carry their group win over South Africa in to this phase, so will just play Malaysia on Friday and France on Sunday. Their target now will be to win the pool and play off for ninth place on Friday week.

Ireland: J Carr; F Gibson, P McKibbin, K Marshall (capt), L Cole; L Witherow, S Murray, J McKee; A Empey, J Duncan, L Rowe. Subs: L Roleston, M Nelson, M McNellis, B Walker, J Lynch, P Brown, S Hyland.