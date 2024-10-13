Loreto maintain perfect start to Hockey League season

Loreto are now the only side with a perfect record, the leaders making it three wins out of three on Saturday with a 3-0 defeat of UCC. Photograph: Oisin Keniry/Inpho

It’s only three games in to the new EY Hockey League season but Loreto are now the only side with a perfect record, the leaders making it three wins out of three on Saturday with a 3-0 defeat of UCC. And, for good measure, they have yet to concede a goal.

Emily Kealy got them up and running with a first quarter goal before Siofra O’Brien and Mia Jennings sealed the points by adding further scores in the final period. UCC have yet to pick up a point but UCD got off the mark with a scoreless draw against Catholic Institute, the Limerick side collecting the bonus point from the penalty run-ins.

Old Alexandra and Ards maintained their bright starts to the campaign with victories over Railway Union and Pembroke Wanderers respectively, Zara Malseed scoring her fourth goal in three games in Ards’ 2-0 win. And Pegasus drew their third game in a row, 3-3 against Ulster Elks, Elks taking the bonus point in the shoot-out.

Hockey League - Saturday: UCD 0, Catholic Institute 0. Institute won an extra point in the penalty run-ins. Loreto 3 (E Kealy, S O’Brien, M Jennings), UCC 0; Railway Union 1 (R Upton), Old Alexandra 2 (J McGrane, S Byrne); Ards 2 (R Houston, Z Malseed), Pembroke Wanderers 0; Ulster Elks 3 (B Scott, A Sawers 2), Pegasus 3 (A Pim, A Speers, K McKee). Elks won an extra point in the penalty run-ins.