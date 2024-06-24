Sean Murray to captain men’s hockey team for Paris Olympics as team is announced

Ireland captain Sean Murray at the team announcement in Banbridge, Co Down. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Sean Murray (Lisburn) will captain the Ireland side for the Paris Olympics as the Olympic Federation of Ireland has officially named the men’s hockey team for this summer.

Two of the squad from the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 remain, goalkeeper David Harte (Cork) and Shane O’Donoghue (Dublin).

The Irish team clinched qualification in Valencia earlier this year, when they defeated Korea 4-3.

The venue for the hockey tournaments is the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium, which was the main arena for the eighth Olympiad in 1924. Ireland competes in Pool B where they face Belgium, India, Australia, Argentina and New Zealand. Their first match will be against Belgium on the July 27th.

“This is a hugely exciting moment for us as players, and it’s an honour to be able to represent this team and our country at the highest level of our sport. The team and the wider group have worked so hard to get here,” Murray said.

“No doubt the experience will stay with us forever but right now, we just want to get out there and compete.”

Speaking on the official selection, head coach, Mark Tumilty said: “We’re delighted to announce the team today, those selected have earned this opportunity and it’s a moment for them and their families that they deserve.

“I’ve always said the toughest part of my job is selecting only sixteen to compete, and our thoughts are also with those members of the group who have missed out on selection. I am proud of them all for getting us to where we are today.”

Men’s Hockey Team:

David Harte (GK), Lee Cole, Shane O’Donoghue, Kyle Marshall, Peter McKibbin, Tim Cross, Daragh Walsh, Nick Page, Sean Murray (capt), Michael Robson, Peter Brown, Johnny McKee, Jeremy Duncan, Matthew Nelson, Ben Walker, Ben Johnson, Jonny Lynch (R), Alistair Empey (R), Jaime Carr (R GK)

Staff:

Lisa Jacob – performance director

Mark Tumilty – head coach

Raymond Geddis – team manager

Neville Rothman – coach

Cameron Steele – physio

Ross Willis – performance analysis

Eoin Cunniffe – head of athletic performance

David Fitzgerald – AP GK coach