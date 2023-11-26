Runaway leaders Loreto make it 10 from 10 with win over Old Alexandra in EY Hockey League

By now you could just copy and paste each round-up of the EY Hockey League, all you’d need to do is fill in the blank number on “Loreto extended their winning streak to [blankety-blank] games”. It’s now up to 10.

A frozen pitch delayed their meeting with Old Alexandra on Saturday, but once they got going Loreto were 2-0 up after five minutes through goals from Rachel Kelly and Siofra O’Brien. Alexandra rallied and were level before the half hour, but further scores from Caitlin Sherin and Christina Hamill made it 10 wins out of 10 for the runaway leaders.

They’re now eight points clear of Railway Union, who had to come from a goal down to draw with Monkstown, and another five clear of Pembroke Wanderers, 2-0 winners against Ulster Elks courtesy of first-half goals from Aisling Naughton and Emily Beatty.

Fourth-placed Catholic Institute lost ground after conceding a last-minute winner to UCD, Sarah McAuley giving the students a 3-2 win, while Pegasus picked up just their second victory of the season against bottom side Corinthian, Shirley McCay’s penalty stroke deciding the game.

Hockey League – Division One: Railway Union 1 (K Dillon), Monkstown 1 (S Kelly); UCD 3 (S Kidd, S McAuley 2), Catholic Institute 2 (N Carroll, C Moloney); Old Alexandra 2 (R Hetherington, B Russ), Loreto 4 (R Kelly, S O’Brien, C Sherin, C Hamill); Pembroke Wanderers 2 (A Naughton, E Beatty), Ulster Elks 0; Pegasus 1 (S McCay), Corinthian 0.