Sarah Torrans winner for Loreto narrows Institute lead to a point

A Sarah Torrans special moved Loreto to within a point of Catholic Institute at the top of the EY Hockey League table on Saturday, UCD also making ground on the leaders with a 9-0 trouncing of Belfast Harlequins.

Torrans’ score, a minute from the end of the third quarter, decided Loreto’s trip to Railway Union, the Irish international cracking an unstoppable shot into the left corner of the goal having been left unmarked just inside the circle.

Old Alexandra, meanwhile, twice came from behind against Pembroke Wanderers to earn a point, Leah McGuire and Erica Markey putting the champions a goal up in the first and third quarters, Lena Tice, with a penalty stroke, and Deirdre Duke, right at the death, replying for Alexandra.

And Monkstown picked up their third win of the season by beating second-from-bottom Ards 3-0 at Rathdown, Chloe Watkins, Emily Kealy and Claire O’Reilly getting their goals.

Hockey League: Division One — Saturday: Old Alexandra 2 (L Tice, D Duke), Pembroke Wanderers 2 (L McGuire, E Markey); UCD 9, Belfast Harlequins 0; Railway Union 0, Loreto 1 (S Torrans); Monkstown 3 (C Watkins, E Kealy, C O’Reilly), Ards 0.