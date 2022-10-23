Institute go top after two wins in Belfast

After a ropey enough start to their season, when they picked up just a point from their opening two EY Hockey League games, Catholic Institute have found their stride, the Limerick club going top of the table after picking up six points from their two fixtures in Belfast over the weekend.

On Saturday a Naomi Carroll double helped them to a 4-1 win over bottom club Belfast Harlequins before final-quarter goals from Roisin Upton and Michelle Barrett saw them beat Pegasus 2-0 at Queens on Sunday.

That defeat completed a weekend to forget for Pegasus who were beaten 2-1 at home by Loreto the day before, all the goals coming in the first half, Rebekah Fitzpatrick and Yasmin Pratt getting the Dublin side’s scores after Lucy McKee had given the hosts an early lead.

Institute now have a four-point lead over Loreto, Old Alexandra and UCD, who are all tied on 12 points, although they’ve played an extra game.

UCD fought back at Belfield to claim a 2-2 draw with Old Alexandra having trailed to an Abbie Russell double, Grace Keane and Hannah McLoughlin, with a penalty stroke, completing the comeback for the students.

Meanwhile, defending champions Pembroke Wanderers put an end to a three-game losing streak with a 1-0 win away to Ards, Rachel O’Brien getting their goal, while Chloe Watkins got Monkstown’s winner in their 2-1 defeat of Railway Union.

Hockey League - Saturday: UCD 2 (G Keane, H McLoughlin pen), Old Alexandra (A Russell 2); Monkstown 2 (S Twomey, C Watkins), Railway Union 1 (L Lloyd); Ards 0, Pembroke Wanderers 1 (R O’Brien); Belfast Harlequins 1 (J Henry), Catholic Institute 4 (N Carroll 2, R Upton, C Moloney); Pegasus 1 (L McKee), Loreto 2 (R Fitzpatrick, Y Pratt). Sunday: Pegasus 0, Catholic Institute 2 (R Upton, M Barrett).