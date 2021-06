Here is your handy guide to sport on television this week

MONDAY (June 21st)

SOCCER BBC Red Button

Copa America

1am Colombia v Peru

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10am

ICC World Test Championship Final

Day 4 India v New Zealand

TENNIS BBC 2, 1.45pm-4.45pm

Eastbourne Viking International

CRICKET BT Sport 1 from 2.45pm

2nd Test, D4 West Indies v South Africa

SOCCER ITV4 from 4.15pm

RTÉ 2 from 4.30pm

Euro 2020 Group C

5pm Ukraine v Austria

SOCCER UTV from 4.15pm

Euro 2020 Group C

5pm North Macedonia v Netherlands

SOCCER BBC 1 from 7.30pm

Euro 2020 Group B

8pm Finland v Belgium

SOCCER RTÉ 2 from 7.30pm

BBC 2 from 7.30pm

Euro 2020 Group B

8pm Russia v Denmark

GAA TG4, 8pm-9pm

Highlights Weekend action

SOCCER BBC Red Button

Copa America

10pm Uruguay v Chile

1am Argentina v Paraguay

SOCCER RTÉ 2, 11.25pm-11.55pm

UTV, 10.45pm-11.45pm

Highlights Euro 2020

TUESDAY (June 22nd)

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am

ICC World Test Championship Final

Day 5 India v New Zealand

TENNIS BBC 2, 1pm-5.15pm

Eastbourne Viking International

CRICKET BT Sport 1 from 2.45pm

2nd Test, D5 West Indies v South Africa

SOCCER ITV4 from 7pm

Euro 2020 Group D

8pm Croatia v Scotland

SOCCER RTÉ 2 from 7.30pm

UTV from 7pm

Euro 2020 Group D

8pm Czech Republic v England

SOCCER RTE 2, 11.10pm-11.40pm

BBC 1, 11.40pm-0.25am

Highlights Euro 2020

WEDNESDAY (June 23rd)

TENNIS BBC 2, 1pm-5.15pm

Eastbourne Viking International

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 6pm

1st T20 England v Sri Lanka

SOCCER RTE 2 from 4.30pm (TBA)

UTV & ITV4 from 4.15pm

Euro 2020 Group E

5pm Slovakia v Spain

5pm Sweden v Poland

GAA RTE 2 from 7.20pm

2020 Leinster Under-20 Hurling Final

7.30pm Dublin v Galway

SOCCER RTE 2 from 7.30pm

BBC 1 from 7.30pm

Euro 2020 Group F

8pm Portugal v France

SOCCER BBC 2 from 7.30pm

Euro 2020 Group F

8pm Germany v Hungary

SOCCER BBC Red Button

Copa America

10pm Ecuador v Peru

1am Brazil v Colombia

SOCCER RTÉ 2, 11.10pm-11.40pm

UTV, 10.45pm-11.45pm

Highlights Euro 2020

THURSDAY (June 24th)

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 11.30am-5pm

Germany BMW International Open

TENNIS BBC 2, 1pm-5.15pm

Eastbourne Viking International

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-8pm, 11pm-midnight

Georgia Women’s PGA Championship

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 5.30pm-7pm

Tour de France Team presentation

CRICKET BBC 2 from 6pm

Sky Sports Cricket from 6pm

Twenty20 England v Sri Lanka

RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 7pm

7.45pm SL: Warrington Wolves v Leigh Centurions

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 8pm-11pm

Connecticut Travelers Championship

SOCCER BBC Red Button

Copa America

10pm Bolivia v Uruguay

1am Chile v Paraguay

FRIDAY (June 25th)

F1 Sky Sports F1 from 10am

Practice Styrian Grand Prix

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 11.30am-5pm

Germany BMW International Open

TENNIS BBC 2, 1pm-5.15pm

Eastbourne Viking International

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-8pm, 11pm-midnight

Georgia Women’s PGA Championship

RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 5.30pm

6pm Women: England v Wales

8.15pm England v All Stars

CRICKET BT Sport 1 from 6.45pm

1st T20 West Indies v South Africa

RUGBY RTE 2 from 7.30pm

Under-20s Six Nations

8pm Wales v Ireland

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 8pm-11pm

TPC River Highlands Travelers Championship

SATURDAY (June 26th)

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 7am-10.45am

ITV4, 9am-10.45am

Women’s race La Course by Le Tour

F1 Sky Sports F1 from 11am

Practice & Qualifying Styrian Grand Prix

CYCLING TG4, 11am-4.35pm

Eurosport 1, 10.45am-4.45pm

ITV4, 10.45am-4.30pm

Tour de France Stage 1: To Landernau

TENNIS BBC 1, 12.15pm-3pm

Eastbourne Viking International Final

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 12.30pm-5pm

Germany BMW International Open

HORSE RACING RTE 2, 1.45pm-4.30pm

UTV, 1.25pm-4pm

The Curragh Including the Irish Derby

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 2pm

BBC 2, 7pm-8pm (highlights)

3rd T20 England v Sri Lanka

RUGBY Channel 4 from 2.15pm

3pm Lions v Japan

ATHLETICS RTE 1, 2.55pm-5.45pm

Santry Irish National Championship

SOCCER RTE 2 from 4.30pm

BBC 1 from 4.30pm

UTV from 4.15pm

Euro 2020 Round of 16

5pm 2nd Group A v 2nd Group B

8pm 1st Group A v 2nd Group C

GAA Sky Sports Arena from 3.30pm

Connacht Senior Football First Round

4.30pm Sligo v Mayo

Munster Senior Football First Round

7pm Kerry v Clare

RUGBY BT Sport 1 from 4.30pm

English Premiership Play-off Final

5.30pm Exeter v Harlequins

GAA TG4 from 4.35pm

Women’s Football League Finals

5pm Division Two: Kerry v Meath

7.30pm Division One: Cork v Dublin

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-9pm

Georgia Women’s PGA Championship

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 9pm-11pm

Connecticut Travelers Championship

UFC BT Sport 2 from 9pm

Las Vegas Ovince Saint Preux v Maxim Grishin

Ciryl Gane v Alexander Volkov

SOCCER RTÉ 2, 11.20pm-11.50pm

BBC 1, 10.30pm-11pm

Highlights Euro 2020

SUNDAY (June 27th)

RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 10am

State of Origin

10.50am Queensland v NSW

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am

1st ODI Women: England v India

CYCLING TG4, noon-5.05pm

Eurosport 1, 12.15pm-5.10pm

ITV4, 1pm-5pm

Tour de France Stage 2: To Mûr-de-Bretagne

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 12.30pm-5pm

Germany BMW International Open

MOTOGP BT Sport 2 from 12.30pm

Netherlands Grand Prix of Assen

GAA BBC 2 from 12.30pm

RTÉ 1 from 12.55pm

Ulster Senior Football First Round

1pm Down v Donegal

F1 Sky Sports F1 from 12.30pm

Spielberg Styrian Grand Prix

RUGBY Channel 4 from 1.30pm

2pm England A v Scotland A

HORSE RACING RTE 2, 1.45pm-4.25pm

The Curragh Including the Pretty Polly Stakes

GAA RTÉ 1 from 3pm

Munster Senior Hurling First Round

3.30pm Clare v Waterford

SOCCER RTÉ 2 from 4.30pm

BBC 1 from 4.30pm

UTV from 4.15pm

Euro 2020 Round of 16

5pm 1st Group C v 3rd Group D/E/F

8pm 1st Group B v 3rd Group A/D/E/F

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-7pm

Sky Sports Mix, 7pm-11pm

Georgia Women’s PGA Championship

CRICKET BT Sport 1 from 6.45pm

2nd T20 West Indies v South Africa

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 7pm-11pm

TPC River Highlands Travelers Championship

GAA RTE 2, 9.30pm-11.30pm

Highlights The Sunday Game

SOCCER BBC Red Button

Copa America

10pm Brazil v Ecuador

10pm Venezuela v Peru

SOCCER RTE 2, 11.15pm-11.45pm

BBC 1, 11.25pm-11.55pm

Highlights Euro 2020