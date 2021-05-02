Here is your handy guide to sport on television this week
Monday – Sunday, May 3rd – May 9th
MONDAY (May 3rd)
SNOOKER BBC 2, 1pm-6pm, 7pm-10pm
Eurosport 1, 12.45pm-4pm, 6.45pm-10.30pm
Sheffield World Championship
SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 5pm
Bundesliga
5pm Mainz 05 v Hertha Berlin
SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 5pm
6pm PL: West Bromwich Albion v Wolverhampton
8.15pm Burnley v West Ham Utd
SOCCER LaLigaTV from 6pm
8pm LL: Sevilla v Athletic Bilbao
SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 7.40pm
7.45pm Serie A: Torino v Parma
TUESDAY (May 4th)
SOCCER RTE 2 from 7.30pm
Virgin Media Sport from 7pm
BT Sport 2 from 7pm
Champions League Semi-final
8pm Manchester City (2) v Paris Saint Germain (1)
WEDNESDAY (May 5th)
NBA Sky Sports Arena from 0.30am
Milwaukee Nets @ Bucks
HORSE RACING ITV4, 1.30pm-4pm
Chester Including the Chester Oaks & Chester Vase
CYCLING Eurosport 1, 4.30pm-5.30pm
Stage 1 Tour of Algarve
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5pm
Women’s Super League
5.30pm Tottenham v Chelsea
DARTS Sky Sports Arena, 7pm-10pm
Milton Keynes Premier League
SOCCER Virgin Media One from 7pm
BT Sport 2 from 7pm
Champions League Semi-final
8pm Chelsea (1) v Real Madrid (1)
THURSDAY (May 6th)
NBA Sky Sports Arena from 1am
Atlanta Suns @ Hawks
HORSE RACING ITV4, 1.30pm-4pm
Chester Including the Dee Stakes & Ormonde Stakes
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 2pm-7pm
Golf Costa Adeje Tenerife Championship
CYCLING Eurosport 1, 4.30pm-6pm
Stage 2 Tour of Algarve
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5.30pm
Bundesliga
5.30pm Hertha Berlin v SC Freiburg
DARTS Sky Sports Arena, 7pm-10pm
Milton Keynes Premier League
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 7pm-11pm
Charlotte Wells Fargo Championship
SOCCER Virgin Media Two from 7pm
BT Sport 2 from 7.15pm
Europa League Semi-final
8pm Roma v Manchester Utd
SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.15pm
Europa League Semi-final
8pm Arsenal v Villarreal
FRIDAY (May 7th)
NBA Sky Sports Arena from 3am
LA Lakers @ Clippers
F1 Sky Sports F1 from 10am
Practice Spanish Grand Prix
HORSE RACING ITV4, 1.30pm-4pm
Chester Including the Huxley Stakes & Chester Cup
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 2pm-7pm
Golf Costa Adeje Tenerife Championship
CYCLING Eurosport 1, 4.30pm-6pm
Stage 3 Tour of Algarve
RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Mix from 5.30pm
Challenge Cup Quarter-finals
6pm Catalans Dragons v Warrington Wolves
8.15pm St Helens v Huddersfield Giants
RUGBY Premier Sports 2 from 5.50pm
Rainbow Cup
6pm Zebre v Benetton
SOCCER LaLigaTV from 6pm
8pm LL: Real Sociedad v Elche
DARTS Sky Sports Arena, 7pm-10pm
Milton Keynes Premier League
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 7pm-11pm
Quail Hollow Wells Fargo Championship
RUGBY BT Sport 1 from 7pm
7.45pm EP: Sale v Leicester Tigers
SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.15pm
Bundesliga
7.30pm VfB Stuttgart v FC Augsburg
SOCCER RTE 2 from 7.30pm
Airtricity League Premier Division
7.45pm Dundalk v Sligo Rovers
SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 7.30pm
8pm PL: Leicester City v Newcastle Utd
SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.45pm
8pm L1: Lens v Lille
RUGBY eir Sport 1 from 7.45pm
Premier Sports 2 from 8pm
TG4, 10.30pm-0.30am (deferred)
Rainbow Cup
8.15pm Munster v Ulster
RUGBY Premier Sports 1 from 7.45pm
Rainbow Cup
8.15pm Glasgow Warriors v Edinburgh
MMA Virgin Media Two from 11pm
Uncasville Juan Arculeta v Sergio Pettis
SATURDAY (May 8th)
NBA Sky Sports Arena from 3am
Salt Lake City Nuggets @ Jazz
F1 Sky Sports F1 from 10.45am
Practice & Qualifying Spanish Grand Prix
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 11.30am-4pm
Golf Costa Adeje Tenerife Championship
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 11.30am
12.30pm PL: Leeds Utd v Tottenham
SOCCER BBC 1, noon-1pm
Previews Football Focus
SOCCER BT Sport 3 from noon
Noon Ligue 1: Nantes v Bordeaux
SOCCER LaLigaTV from noon
1pm LL: Alavés v Levante
3.15pm Barcelona v Atlético Madrid
5.30pm Cádiz v Huesca
8pm Athletic Bilbao v Osasuna
CYCLING Eurosport 1, 12.50pm-4.30pm
Giro d’Italia Stage 1: Individual time-trial
GAA TG4 from 1.30pm
Hurling League
2pm Westmeath v Galway
RUGBY BT Sport 2 from 1.30pm
2pm EP: Northampton Saints v Gloucester
4.30pm Bath v Bristol
RUGBY LEAGUE BBC 2 from 2pm
Challenge Cup Quarter-finals
2.30pm SL: Hull FC v Wigan Warriors
5pm Castleford Tigers v Salford Red Devils
SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 2.15pm
Bundesliga
2.30pm Borussia Dortmund v RB Leipzig
5.30pm Bayern Munich v Gladbach
SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 2.45pm
3pm PL: Sheffield Utd v Crystal Palace
5.30pm Manchester City v Chelsea
8.15pm Liverpool v Southampton
GOLF Sky Sports Mix, 3pm-6pm, 9.30pm-0.30am
Florida Walker Cup
GAA eir Sport 1 from 3pm
Hurling League
3.30pm Dublin v Kilkenny
SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 3.30pm
Scottish Cup Semi-final
4pm Dundee Utd v Hibernian
CYCLING Eurosport 1, 4.30pm-6pm
Stage 4 Tour of Algarve
GAA RTE 2 from 5pm
eir Sport 1 from 5.15pm
Hurling League
5.30pm Limerick v Tipperary
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-11pm
Charlotte Wells Fargo Championship
RUGBY TG4 from 7.15pm
eir Sport 1 from 7.15pm
Premier Sports 1 from 7.30pm
Rainbow Cup
7.35pm Connacht v Leinster
RUGBY Premier Sports 2 from 7.25pm
Rainbow Cup
7.35pm Scarlets v Ospreys
SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-0.05am
Highlights Match of the Day
SUNDAY (May 9th)
UFC BT Sport 1 from 3am
Las Vegas Cory Sandhagen v TJ Dillashaw
NBA Sky Sports Arena from 3am
Denver Nets @ Nuggets
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 11.30am-4pm
Golf Costa Adeje Tenerife Championship
CYCLING Eurosport 1, 11.35am-4.15pm
Giro d’Italia Stage 2: To Novara
SOCCER BBC 1 from 11.45am
Noon PL: Wolverhampton v Brighton & Hove Albion
POOL Sky Sports Action, noon-4pm, 5.30pm-9.30pm
Milton Keynes World Cup Of Pool
SOCCER ESPN from noon
Noon Ligue 1: Saint-Etienne v Marseille
2pm Strasbourg v Montpellier
4.05pm Reims v Monaco
SOCCER LaLigaTV from noon
1pm LL: Getafe v Eibar
3.15pm Valencia v Real Valladolid
5.30pm Villarreal v Celta Vigo
8pm Real Madrid v Sevilla
POOL Sky Sports Action, noon-4pm, 5.30pm-9.30pm
Milton Keynes World Cup of Pool
F1 Sky Sports F1 from 12.30pm
Barcelona Spanish Grand Prix
SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 12.30pm
Bundesliga
12.30pm Cologne v Freiburg
2.30pm Eintracht Frankfurt v Mainz
RUGBY eir Sport 1 from 12.55pm
Premier Sports 2 from 12.30pm
Rainbow Cup
1pm Cardiff Blues v Dragons
SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm
2.05pm PL: Aston Villa v Manchester Utd
4.30pm West Ham Utd v Everton
GAA TG4 from 1.15pm
Hurling League
1.45pm Wexford v Laois
3.45pm Cork v Waterford
SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 1.45pm
Scottish Cup Semi-final
2.15pm St Mirren v St Johnstone
RUGBY BT Sport 1 from 2pm
3pm EP: Harlequins v Wasps
GOLF Sky Sports Mix, 3pm-6pm, 9.30pm-0.30am
Seminole Golf Club Walker Cup
CYCLING Eurosport 1, 4.15pm-6pm
Final stage Tour of Algarve
SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 5pm
Bundesliga
5pm Hertha Berlin v Arminia Bielefeld
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-11pm
North Carolina Wells Fargo Championship
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 6.30pm
7pm PL: Arsenal v West Brom
SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 7.40pm
7.45pm Serie A: Juventus v AC Milan
SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.45pm
8pm Ligue 1: Rennes v PSG
NBA Sky Sports Arena from 8.30pm
LA Knicks @ Clippers
GAA RTE 2, 9.30pm-11.30pm
Highlights League Sunday
SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.40pm
Highlights Match of the Day 2