Here is your handy guide to sport on television this week

Monday – Sunday, February 1st – 7th

 

MONDAY (Feb 1st)

TENNIS Eurosport 1, 6am-8am, 10am-noon
ATP Murray River Open

TENNIS Eurosport 1, 8am-10am
ATP Great Ocean Road Open

SOCCER LaLigaTV from 6pm
8pm LL: Real Betis v Osasuna

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm
Championship
7.45pm Watford v Queens Park Rangers

AFL TG4, 8pm-9pm
Highlights Women’s AFL (week 1)

TUESDAY (Feb 2nd)

SAILING Sky Sports Mix from 2am
Auckland America’s Cup - Prada Cup

TENNIS Eurosport 1, 6am-8am
ATP Murray River Open

TENNIS Eurosport 1, 8am-10am
ATP Great Ocean Road Open

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5.30pm
6pm PL: Wolves v Arsenal
8.15pm PL: Man Utd v Southampton

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 5.30pm
6pm PL: Sheffield Utd v West Brom
8.15pm PL: Newcastle Utd v Crystal Palace

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7pm
7.45pm SP: Kilmarnock v Celtic

SOCCER BBC 1, 11.15pm-0.15am
Highlights Match of the Day

WEDNESDAY (Feb 3rd)

SAILING Sky Sports Mix from 2am
Auckland America’s Cup - Prada Cup

TENNIS Eurosport 1, 6am-8am, 10am-noon
ATP Murray River Open

TENNIS Eurosport 1, 8am-10am
ATP Great Ocean Road Open

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5.30pm
6pm PL: Burnley v Man City
8.15pm Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 5.30pm
6pm PL: Fulham v Leicester City
8.15pm Aston Villa v West Ham Utd

SOCCER BT Sport Extra 2
6pm Ligue 1: Bordeaux v Lille
8pm PSG v Nimes
8pm RC Lens v Marseille

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.15pm
7.30pm PL: Leeds Utd v Everton

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.45pm
Championship
7.45pm Brentford v Bristol City

SOCCER BBC 1, 11.45pm-0.55am
Highlights Match of the Day

THURSDAY (Feb 4th)

SAILING Sky Sports Mix from 2am
New Zealand America’s Cup - Prada Cup

TENNIS Eurosport 1, 6am-8am
ATP Murray River Open

TENNIS Eurosport 1, 8am-10am
ATP Great Ocean Road Open

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 4.55am
2nd Test, D1 Pakistan v South Africa

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 8am-10am, 11.30am-2.30pm
Royal Greens GC Saudi International

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 12.45pm-5pm, 6.45pm-11pm
Milton Keynes Shoot Out

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 2.30pm-midnight
Arizona Phoenix Open

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7pm
8pm PL: Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea

FRIDAY (Feb 5th)

NBA Sky Sports Arena from 0.30am
Dallas Warriors @ Mavericks

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 4.50am
2nd Test, D2 Pakistan v South Africa

TENNIS Eurosport 1, 6am-8am, 10am-noon
ATP Murray River Open

TENNIS Eurosport 1, 8am-10am
ATP Great Ocean Road Open

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 8am-10am, 11.30am-2.30pm
Saudi Arabia Saudi International

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 12.45pm-5pm, 6.45pm-11pm
Milton Keynes Shoot Out

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 2.30pm-midnight
TPC Scottsdale Phoenix Open

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 6pm
6pm L1: Gillingham v Lincoln City

SOCCER LaLigaTV from 6pm
FreeSports from 6.15pm
8pm LL: Alavés v Valladolid

RUGBY BT Sport 1 from 7pm
English Premiership
7.45pm Bristol v Sale

RUGBY TG4 from 7.30pm
7.35pm Pro14: Dragons v Connacht

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.30pm
Bundesliga
7.30pm Hertha Berlin v Bayern Munich

SOCCER Premier Sports 2 from 7.40pm
7.45pm Serie A: AC Milan v Crotone

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 8.15pm
Championship
8.15pm Swansea City v Norwich City

SATURDAY (Feb 6th)

NBA Sky Sports Arena from 3am
LA Celtics @ Clippers

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 4.55am
2nd Test, D3 Pakistan v South Africa

TENNIS Eurosport 1, 2am-4am, 8am-9am
ATP Murray River Open Semi-finals

TENNIS Eurosport 1, 4am-8am
ATP Great Ocean Road Open Semi-finals

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 9.30am-2pm
Royal Greens GC Saudi International

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 11.30am
12.30pm PL: Aston Villa v Arsenal

SOCCER BBC 1, noon-1pm
Preview Football Focus

SOCCER LaLigaTV from noon
1pm LL: Levante v Granada
3.15pm Huesca v Real Madrid
5.30pm Elche v Villarreal
8pm Sevilla v Getafe

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 12.30pm
Championship
12.30pm Coventry City v Watford

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 12.45pm-5pm, 6.45pm-11pm
Milton Keynes Shoot Out

HORSE RACING RTE 2, 1pm-4.10pm
Leopardstown Including the Irish Champion Hurdle

HORSE RACING ITV4, 1pm-4pm
From Sandown Park, Musselburgh, Wetherby & Leopardstown

RUGBY UTV from 1.30pm
Virgin Media One from 1.30pm
Six Nations
2.15pm Italy v France
4.45pm England v Scotland

SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 1.55pm
2pm Serie A: Atalanta v Torino
5pm Juventus v Roma
7.45pm Genoa v Napoli

SOCCER Premier Sports 2 from 1.55pm
2pm Serie A: Sassuolo v Spezia

SOCCER ESPN from 2.30pm
Bundesliga
2.30pm Freiburg v Borussia Dortmund

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 4pm
4pm Ligue 1: Lorient v Reims
6pm Lyon v Strasbourg
8pm RC Lens v Rennes

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-11pm
Arizona Phoenix Open

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 5pm
5.30pm PL: Fulham v West Ham Utd

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5pm
National League
5.20pm Stockport County v Yeovil Town

AFL TG4, 5.10pm-7pm
Highlights Women’s AFL, 2nd Round

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 5.15pm
Bundesliga
5.30pm Borussia Mönchengladbach v FC Cologne

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 5pm
5.30pm PL: Fulham v West Ham Utd

NBA Sky Sports Arena from 6pm
New York Trail Blazers @ Knicks

NBA Sky Sports Arena from 10pm
Sacramento Nuggets @ Kings

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.20pm-11.45pm
Highlights Match of the Day

RUGBY Virgin Media Two, 11.10pm-0.10am
Highlights Six Nations

SUNDAY (Feb 7th)

UFC BT Sport 1 from 1am
Las Vegas Alistair Overeem v Alexander Volkov

TENNIS Eurosport 1, 2am-4am
ATP Great Ocean Road Open Final

TENNIS Eurosport 1, 4am-6am
ATP Murray River Open Final

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 4.55am
2nd Test, D4 Pakistan v South Africa

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 9.30am-2pm
Saudi Arabia Saudi International

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 11am
Noon SP: Hamilton Academical v Rangers

SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 11.25am
11.30am Serie A: Benevento v Sampdoria
2pm Udinese v Verona
5pm Parma v Bologna

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from noon
Noon Ligue 1: Brest v Bordeaux
2pm Nimes v Monaco
4pm Nantes v Lille

SOCCER LaLigaTV from noon
1pm LL: Real Sociedad v Cádiz
3.15pm Athletic Bilbao v Valencia
5.30pm Osasuna v Eibar

SOCCER BBC Red Button
Women’s Super League
12.30pm Manchester Utd v Reading

RUGBY BT Sport 2 from 12.30pm
English Premiership
1pm Newcastle Falcons v Exeter Chiefs

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 12.45pm-5pm, 6.45pm-11pm
Milton Keynes Shoot Out

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm
2pm PL: Wolverhampton v Leicester City
4.30pm Liverpool v Manchester City

HORSE RACING RTE 2, 1.30pm-4.40pm
ITV4, 1pm-4pm
Leopardstown Including the Irish Gold Cup

RUGBY BBC 1 from 2pm
Virgin Media Two from 2pm
Six Nations
3pm Wales v Ireland

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 2.15pm
Women’s Super League
2.30pm Arsenal v Manchester City

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 4.45pm
Bundesliga
5pm Arminia Bielefeld v Werder Bremen

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-11pm
TPC Scottsdale Phoenix Open

SOCCER RTE 2 from 5.45pm
6pm Fifa Club World Cup Semi-final

NBA Sky Sports Arena from 7pm
Phoenix Celtics @ Suns

SOCCER LaLigaTV from 7.30pm
Premier Sports 1 from 7.30pm
8pm LL: Real Betis v Barcelona

SOCCER Premier Sports 2 from 7.40pm
7.45pm Serie A: Lazio v Cagliari

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.45pm
8pm Ligue 1: Marseille v PSG

RUGBY ITV4, 8pm-9pm
Highlights Six Nations

NFL Sky Sports NFL from 10pm
Sky Sports One from 11pm
BBC from 11pm
Super Bowl LV
11.30pm Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Kansas City Chiefs

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.30pm
Highlights Match of the Day 2

TENNIS Eurosport from midnight
Melbourne Park Australian Open (day 1)

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.