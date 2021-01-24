Here is your handy guide to sport on television this week

Monday – Sunday, January 25th – 31st

 

MONDAY (Jan 25th)

SAILING Sky Sports Mix from 2am
Auckland America’s Cup - Prada Cup

Cricket Sky Sports Cricket from 4.25am
2nd Test, D4 Sri Lanka v England

SOCCER LaLigaTV from 6pm
8pm LL: Athletic Bilbao v Getafe

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7pm
FA Cup, 4th Round
7.45pm Wycombe Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur

TUESDAY (Jan 26th)

SAILING Sky Sports Mix from 2am
Auckland America’s Cup - Prada Cup

Cricket Sky Sports Cricket from 4.25am
2nd Test, D5 Sri Lanka v England

CRICKET Sky Sports Mix from 4.55am
1st Test, D1 Pakistan v South Africa

CRICKET FreeSports from 5.50am
3rd ODI Afghanistan v Ireland

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5.30pm
6pm PL: Newcastle Utd v Leeds Utd
8.15pm Southampton v Arsenal

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 5.30pm
6pm PL: Crystal Palace v West Ham Utd
8.15pm West Brom v Man City

SOCCER BT Sport Extra 3
FA Cup, 4th Round
7pm AFC Bournemouth v Crawley Town

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm
7.45pm L1: Ipswich Town v Sunderland

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.45pm
Coppa Italia Quarter-final
7.45pm Inter Milan v AC Milan

SOCCER BBC 1, 11.15pm-0.15am
Highlights Match of the Day

WEDNESDAY (Jan 27th)

BADMINTON BT Sport 3, 4am-2.30pm
Thailand World Tour Finals

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 4.55am
1st Test, D2 Pakistan v South Africa

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 9.25am-12.30pm, 1.55pm-5pm, 6.55pm-10pm
Milton Keynes German Masters

SOCCER ESPN from 4.30pm
Coppa Italia Quarter-finals
4.45pm Atalanta v Lazio
7.45pm Juventus v SPAL

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5.30pm
6pm PL: Chelsea v Wolverhampton
8.15pm Man Utd v Sheffield Utd

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 5.30pm
6pm PL: Burnley v Aston Villa
8.15pm Everton v Leicester City

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7pm
7.45pm SP: Hibernian v Rangers

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.15pm
7.30pm PL: Brighton & Hove Albion v Fulham

SOCCER BBC 1, 11.45pm-0.50am
Highlights Match of the Day

THURSDAY (Jan 28th)

NBA Sky Sports Arena from 0.30am
Philadelphia Lakers @ 76ers

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 4am-9am, 11.30am-1.30pm
Emirates GC Dubai Desert Classic

BADMINTON BT Sport 3, 4am-2.30pm
Thailand World Tour Finals

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 5am
1st Test, D3 Pakistan v South Africa

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 9.25am-12.30pm, 1.55pm-5pm, 6.55pm-10pm
Milton Keynes German Masters

HORSE RACING RTE 2, 1.30pm-4.05pm
Gowran Park Including the Thyestes Handicap Chase Day

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-midnight
California Farmers Insurance Open

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7pm
8pm PL: Tottenham v Liverpool

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.45pm
Coppa Italia Quarter-final
8pm Napoli v Spezia

FRIDAY (Jan 29th)

NBA Sky Sports Arena from midnight
Miami Clippers @ Heat

SAILING Sky Sports Mix from 2am
Auckland America’s Cup - Prada Cup

BADMINTON ESPN, 4am-2.30pm
Thailand World Tour Finals

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 4.55am
1st Test, D4 Pakistan v South Africa

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 7.30am-1.30pm
Emirates GC Dubai Desert Classic

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 1.55pm-5pm, 6.55pm-10pm
Milton Keynes German Masters

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-midnight
San Diego Farmers Insurance Open

SOCCER LaLigaTV from 6pm
FreeSports from 6.15pm
8pm LL: Real Valladolid v Huesca

RUGBY BT Sport 1 from 7pm
7.45pm EP: Bristol v Bath

DARTS ITV4, 7pm-11pm
Milton Keynes The Masters

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.15pm
Bundesliga
7.30pm VfB Stuttgart v Mainz

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm
Championship
8pm Reading v Bournemouth

SOCCER BBC 2 from 7.30pm
7.45pm IP: Larne v Glentoran

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.30pm
8pm Ligue 1: Lyon v Bordeaux

SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 7.40pm
7.45pm Serie A: Torino v Fiorentina

SATURDAY (Jan 30th)

NBA Sky Sports Arena from 0.30am
New Orleans Bucks @ Pelicans

SAILING Sky Sports Mix from 2am
Auckland America’s Cup - Prada Cup

BADMINTON ESPN, 3am-8.30am, 12.15pm-3.30pm
Thailand World Tour Finals

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 4.55am
1st Test, D5 Pakistan v South Africa

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 8.30am-1pm
Emirates GC Dubai Desert Classic

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 11.30am
12.30pm PL: Everton v Newcastle Utd

RUGBY Sky Sports Arena from 11.50am
TBC Currie Cup Final

SOCCER BBC 1, noon-1pm
Preview Football Focus

SOCCER LaLigaTV from noon
1pm LL: Eibar v Sevilla
3.15pm Real Madrid v Levante
5.30pm Valencia v Elche
8pm Villarreal v Real Sociedad

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from noon
Championship
12.30pm Norwich City v Middlesbrough
3pm Huddersfield Town v Stoke City

DARTS ITV4, 12.45pm-5pm, 7pm-11pm
Milton Keynes The Masters

HORSE RACING UTV, 1.25pm-4pm
Cheltenham Including the Cleeve Hurdle

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 1.55pm-5.30pm, 6.55pm-10.30pm
Milton Keynes German Masters

SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 2pm
2pm Serie A: Bologna v AC Milan

RUGBY BT Sport 2 from 2.30pm
3pm EP: Gloucester v Northampton

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 2.30pm
Bundesliga
2.30pm Bayern Munich v Hoffenheim

SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 2.30pm
3pm PL: Manchester City v Sheffield Utd

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 2.30pm
3pm PL: Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton Wanderers
5.30pm Arsenal v Manchester United
8pm Southampton v Aston Villa

SOCCER BBC 1 from 2.45pm
3pm PL: West Brom v Fulham

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 3.30pm-11pm
Torrey Pines GC Farmers Insurance Open

SOCCER ESPN from 4pm
4pm Ligue 1: Montpellier v Lens

RUGBY eir Sport 1 from 4.30pm
5pm Pro14: Benetton v Munster

SOCCER Premier Sports 2 from 5pm
5pm Serie A: Sampdoria v Juventus

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 5.15pm
Bundesliga
5.30pm RB Leipzig v Bayer Leverkusen

RUGBY eir Sport 1 from 7pm
TG4 from 7.30pm
7.35pm Pro14: Scarlets v Leinster

SOCCER Premier Sports 2 from 7.40pm
7.45pm Serie A: Inter Milan v Benevento

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.45pm
8pm Ligue 1: Marseille v Rennes

SOCCER BBC Red Button
Copa Libertadores Final
8pm Palmeiras v Santos

NBA Sky Sports Arena from 10pm
Chicago Trail Blazers @ Bulls

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.20pm-11.50pm
Highlights Match of the Day

SUNDAY (Jan 31st)

NBA Sky Sports Arena from 1.30am
Boston Lakers @ Celtics

SAILING Sky Sports Mix from 2am
Auckland America’s Cup - Prada Cup

BADMINTON ESPN, 6am-11.30am
Thailand World Tour Finals

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 8.30am-1pm
Emirates GC Dubai Desert Classic

SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 11.30am
11.30am Serie A: Spezia v Juventus
2pm Atalanta v Lazio
5pm Napoli v Parma

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 11.30am
Noon PL: Chelsea v Burnley

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from noon
Noon Ligue 1: Nice v Saint-Etienne
2pm Lorient v PSG
4pm Lille v Dijon

SOCCER LaLigaTV from noon
1pm LL: Getafe v Alavés
3.15pm Cádiz v Atlético Madrid
5.30pm Granada v Celta Vigo

DARTS ITV4, 12.45pm-5pm, 7pm-11pm
Milton Keynes The Masters

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm
2pm PL: Leicester City v Leeds Utd
4.30pm West Ham Utd v Liverpool
7.15pm Brighton and Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 1.55pm-5pm, 6.55pm-10pm
Milton Keynes German Masters Final

SOCCER Premier Sports 2 from 2pm
2pm Serie A: Cagliara v Sassuolo

RUGBY BT Sport 2 from 2pm
2pm EP: Wasps v Harlequins

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 2.15pm
Women’s Super League
2.30pm Everton v Manchester Utd

SOCCER ESPN from 2.30pm
Bundesliga
2.30pm Cologne v Arminia Bielefeld

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 4.15pm-11.30pm
San Diego Farmers Insurance Open

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 4.45pm
Bundesliga
5pm Wolfsburg v Freiburg

SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 7.30pm
LaLigaTV from 7.30pm
8pm LL: Barcleona v Athletic Bilbao

SOCCER Premier Sports 2 from 7.45pm
7.45pm Serie A: AS Roma v Verona

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.45pm
8pm Ligue 1: Nantes v Monaco

NBA Sky Sports Arena from 8.30pm
New York Clippers @ Knicks
Denver Jazz @ Nuggets

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.40pm
Highlights Match of the Day 2

