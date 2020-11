Here is your handy guide to sport on television this week

MONDAY (Nov 9th)

NFL Sky Sports NFL from 1.10am

1.20am New Orleans Saints @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 7pm-10pm

Augusta The Masters build-up

SOCCER BBC 2, 7pm-7.30pm

Draw FA Cup Second Round

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7pm

FA Cup First Round

7.45pm Oxford City v Northampton Town

SOCCER RTE 2, 7.30pm-8.30pm

Analysis Soccer Republic

GAA TG4, 8pm-9pm

Highlights Club championships

RUGBY eir Sport 1 from 8.10pm

8.15pm Pro14: Ulster v Glasgow Warriors

TUESDAY (Nov 10th)

NFL Sky Sports NFL from 1am

1.15am New England Patriots @ New York Jets

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 7pm-10pm

Augusta The Masters build-up

SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 7.15pm

7.45pm League Cup: St Johnstone v Dundee Utd

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.35pm

7.45pm IP: Crusaders v Coleraine

WEDNESDAY (Nov 11th)

RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 9am

State of Origin - Game 3

9.10am New South Wales v Queensland

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 4pm-6.55pm

Plovdiv European Track Championships

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 4.55pm

International

5pm Lithuania v Faroe Islands

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 7pm-10pm

Augusta The Masters build-up

SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 7.15pm

7.45pm League Cup: St Mirren v Morton

SOCCER Virgin Media Sport from 7.35pm

Sky Sports Football from 7.40pm

International

7.45pm Netherlands v Spain

SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button

International

5pm Malta v Liechtenstein

5pm Montenegro v Kazakhstan

6.30pm Denmark v Sweden

7.30pm Luxembourg v Austria

7.45pm Belgium v Switzerland

7.45pm Germany v Czech Republic

7.45pm Italy v Estonia

7.45pm Poland v Ukraine

7.45pm Portugal v Andorra

THURSDAY (Nov 12th)

GOLF Sky Sports Mix, 10.30am-1.30pm

Royal Greens LET: Saudi Ladies Classic

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 12.30pm-10.30pm

Eir Sport 1, 6pm-10.30pm

Augusta The Masters

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 3.55pm-7.10pm

Plovdiv European Track Championships

SOCCER Virgin Media Sport from 4.50pm

Sky Sports Football from 4.55pm

European Qualifier Play-off Final

5pm Georgia v North Macedonia

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7pm

European Qualifier Play-off Final

7.45pm Serbia v Scotland

SOCCER Virgin Media Two from 7pm

Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm

European Qualifier Play-off Final

7.45pm Northern Ireland v Slovakia

SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button

European Qualifier Play-off Final

7.45pm Hungary v Iceland

SOCCER UTV from 7.30pm

International

8pm England v Republic of Ireland

SOCCER BBC 1, 11.25pm-0.05am

Highlights Northern Ireland v Slovakia

SOCCER UTV, 11.30pm-0.35am

Highlights England v Republic of Ireland

GOLF BBC 2, 11.30pm-1am

Highlights The Masters, Day 1

FRIDAY (Nov 13th)

MMA Sky Sports Mix from midnight

Uncasville Patricio Freire v Pedro Carvalho

NFL Sky Sports NFL from 0.30am

1.20am Indianapolis Colts @ Tennessee Titans

F1 Sky Sports F1 from 8am

Practice Turkish Grand Prix

GOLF Sky Sports Mix, 10.30am-1.30pm

Royal Greens GC LET: Saudi Ladies Classic

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 12.30pm-10.30pm

Georgia The Masters

RACING Virgin Media One, 1.30pm-4pm

ITV4, 1.30pm-4pm

Cheltenham Including the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 3.55pm-7.55pm

Plovdiv European Track Championships

RUGBY Sky Sports Mix from 4.55pm

5pm SR: Griquas v Sharks

RUGBY RTE 2 from 6pm

Channel 4 from 6.30pm

7pm Ireland v Wales

BOXING BT Sport 1 from 7pm

London Mark Heffron v Denzel Bentley

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.15pm

7.30pm Under-21: England v Andorra

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm

7.45pm L2: Bolton Wanderers v Salford City

GOLF BBC 2, 11.20pm-0.50am

Highlights The Masters

SATURDAY (Nov 14th)

RUGBY Sky Sports Arena from 6am

Rugby Championship

6.10am New Zealand v Argentina

F1 Sky Sports F1 from 8.45am

Practice & Qualifying Turkish Grand Prix

GOLF Sky Sports Mix, 9am-noon

Royal Greens GC LET: Saudi Ladies Classic

SOCCER BBC 1, noon-12.30pm

Previews Football Focus

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from noon

Women’s Super League

12.30pm Manchester Utd v Manchester City

GAA Sky Sports Mix from 12.15pm

Ulster Senior Football

1.15pm Donegal v Armagh

TBA All-Ireland Hurling Qualifier

RUGBY Premier Sports 1 from 12.15pm

12.45pm Italy v Scotland

3pm England v Georgia

CAMOGIE RTE 2 from 12.30pm

TBA Camogie Quarter-finals

RUGBY BBC 2 from 1pm

Women’s International

1.15pm France v England

HORSE RACING UTV, 1.25pm-4.10pm

Virgin Media One, 1.25pm-4.10pm

Cheltenham Including the Gold Cup

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 1.55pm

Uefa Nations League

2pm San Marino v Gibraltar

5pm Cyprus v Luxembourg

SOCCER Virgin Media Sport from 1.50pm

Sky Sports Football Red Button

Uefa Nations League

2pm Malta v Andorra

5pm Azerbaijan v Montenegro

RUGBY Sky Sports Arena from 2.25pm

2.30pm SR: Lions v Pumas

5pm Stormers v Cheetahs

GAA TG4 from 3pm

Women’s Football

TBC Armagh v Mayo

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 3.55pm-7.05pm

Plovdiv European Track Championships

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-11pm

eir Sport 1, 6pm-11pm

Augusta The Masters

SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button

Uefa Nations League

5pm Latvia v Faroe Islands

7.45pm Germany v Ukraine

7.45pm Sweden v Croatia

7.45pm Switzerland v Spain

GAA RTE 2 from 5.45pm

Leinster Hurling Final

6.15pm Kilkenny v Galway

GAA BBC 2 from 7pm

Ulster Senior Football

Deferred Donegal v Armagh

SOCCER Virgin Media Two from 7pm

Sky Sports Football from 7.40pm

Uefa Nations League

7.45pm Portugal v France

BOXING Sky Sports Arena from 7pm

Essex Rachel Ball v Ebanie Bridges

Terri Harper v Katharina Thanderz

Katie Taylor v Miriam Gutierrez

RUGBY TG4 from 7.05pm

7.35pm Pro14: Connacht v Scarlets

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.40pm-0.10am

Highlights Match of the Day

SUNDAY (Nov 15th)

UFC BT Sport 1 from midnight

Las Vegas Islam Makhachev v Rafael Dos Anjos

BOXING Premier Sports 1 from 0.30am

Las Vegas Terence Crawford v Kell Brook

F1 Sky Sports F1 from 8.30am

Istanbul Turkish Grand Prix

GOLF Sky Sports Mix, 10am-1pm

Royal Greens CC LET: Saudi Ladies Classic

TABLE TENNIS Eurosport 2, 11am-1pm

Weihai Men’s World Cup final

MOTOGP BT Sport 2 from 12.30pm

Circuit Ricardo Tormo Grand Prix of Valencia

GAA RTE 2 from 1pm

Connacht Senior Football Final

1.30pm Galway v Mayo

Munster Senior Hurling Final

4pm Limerick v Waterford

GAA BBC 2 from 1.15pm

Ulster Senior Football Semi-final

1.30pm Down v Cavan

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 1.30pm

Virgin Media Sport from 1.50pm

Uefa Nations League

2pm Slovakia v Scotland

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 4.45pm

Uefa Nations League

5pm Wales v Republic of Ireland

7.45pm Austria v Northern Ireland

HORSE RACING UTV, 1.30pm-4pm

Cheltenham Including the Greatwood Hurdle

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 1.55pm

Uefa Nations League

2pm North Macedonia v Estonia

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 2pm

Women’s Super League

2.30pm Arsenal v Chelsea

RUGBY TG4 from 2.20pm

FreeSports from 2.40pm

2.45pm Pro14: Munster v Ospreys

RUGBY Premier Sports 2 from 2.45pm

3.15pm France v Fiji

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 2pm-9pm

eir Sport 1, 3pm-9pm

Augusta The Masters

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 4pm-7pm

Plovdiv European Track Championships

SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 4pm

4.30pm League Cup: Hibernian v Dundee

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 4.55pm

Virgin Media Sport from 4.50pm

Uefa Nations League

5pm Netherlands v Bosnia and Herzegovina

NFL Sky Sports NFL from 5pm

TBA Week 10

SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button

Uefa Nations League

5pm Albania v Kazakhstan

5pm Belarus v Lithuania

5pm Bulgaria v Finland

5pm Georgia v Armenia

5pm Turkey v Russia

7.45pm Czech Republic v Israel

7.45pm Denmark v Iceland

7.45pm Hungary v Serbia

7.45pm Italy v Poland

7.45pm Moldova v Greece

7.45pm Romania v Norway

7.45pm Slovenia v Kosovo

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm

Virgin Media Two from 7pm

Uefa Nations League

7.45pm Belgium v England

GAA RTE 2, 9.30pm-11.30pm

Highlights The Sunday Game

GOLF BBC 2, 10.20pm-0.20am

Highlights The Masters

SOCCER UTV, 10.55pm-0.20am

Highlights Uefa Nations League

RUGBY Channel 4, 11pm-midnight

Highlights Nations Cup

SOCCER BBC 1, 11.40pm-0.20am

Highlights Austria v Northern Ireland