Here is your handy guide to sport on television this week

MONDAY (Oct 26th)

NFL Sky Sports NFL from 0.10am

0.20am Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Las Vegas Raiders

RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 5.25pm

5.30pm SL: Salford Red Devils v St Helens

7.45pm Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers

SOCCER Sky Box Office

5.30pm PL: Brighton and Hove Albion v West Brom

SOCCER BBC 2, 7pm-7.30pm

Draw FA Cup First Round

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7pm

FA Cup Qualifying Round

7.45pm Bishop’s Stortford v St Albans City

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm

8pm PL: Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.30pm

Bundesliga

7.30pm Bayer Leverkusen v Augsburg

SOCCER RTE 2, 7.30pm-8pm

Analysis Soccer Republic

SOCCER Premier Sports 2 from 7.40pm

7.45pm Serie A: AC Milan v Roma

RUGBY eir Sport 1 from 7.45pm

TG4 from 7.50pm

8.15pm Pro14: Munster v Cardiff Blues

RUGBY RTE 2, 8pm-8.30pm

Analysis Against the Head

SOCCER LaLigaTV from 7.45pm

8pm La Liga: Levante v Celta Vigo

TUESDAY (Oct 27th)

NFL Sky Sports NFL from midnight

0.15am Chicago Bears @ Los Angeles Rams

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 1.40pm-4.30pm

Vuelta a España Stage 7: To Valdegovia

SOCCER BBC 2 from 2.45pm

3pm Women: Germany v England

SOCCER Virgin Media Sport from 5.30pm

ESPN from 5.45pm

Champions League

5.55pm Shakhtar Donetsk v Inter Milan

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5.30pm

Champions League

5.55pm Lokomotiv Moscow v Bayern Munich

SOCCER RTE 2 from 7.30pm

BT Sport 3 from 7.15pm

Champions League

8pm Liverpool v FC Midtjylland

SOCCER Virgin Media Two from 7pm

BT Sport 2 from 7pm

Champions League

8pm Marseille v Manchester City

SOCCER ESPN from 7.55pm

Champions League

8pm Borussia Mönchengladbach v Real Madrid

SOCCER BT Sport Extra

Champions League

8pm Atlético Madrid v FC Red Bull Salzburg

8pm FC Porto v Olympiakos

8pm Atalanta v Ajax

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7pm

Championship

7.45pm Wycombe Wanderers v Watford

SOCCER Sky Sports Arena from 7.40pm

Championship

7.45pm Swansea City v Stoke City

SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button

Championship

7.45pm Barnsley v Queens Park Rangers

7.45pm Blackburn Rovers v Reading

7.45pm Brentford v Norwich City

7.45pm Middlesbrough v Coventry City

WEDNESDAY (Oct 28th)

NETBALL Sky Sports Mix from 6am

6.30am New Zealand v England

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 1.40pm-4.30pm

Vuelta a España Stage 8: To Alto de Moncalvillo

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 5.15pm

Virgin Media Sport from 5.30pm

Champions League

5.55pm FK Krasnodar v Chelsea

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5.30pm

Champions League

5.55pm Istanbul Basaksehir v Paris Saint Germain

SOCCER RTE 2 from 5.45pm

Airtricity League Premier Division

6pm Shamrock Rovers v Derry City

SOCCER Virgin Media Two from 7pm

BT Sport 2 from 7pm

Champions League

8pm Manchester Utd v RB Leipzig

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.55pm

Champions League

8pm Juventus v Barcelona

SOCCER ESPN from 7.45pm

Champions League

8pm Borussia Dortmund v Zenit St Petersburg

SOCCER BT Sport Extra

Champions League

8pm Sevilla v Rennes

8pm Club Bruges v Lazio

8pm Ferencvárosi TC v Dynamo Kyiv

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7pm

Championship

7.45pm Luton Town v Nottingham Forest

SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button

Championship

7pm Preston North End v Millwall

7.45pm Birmingham City v Huddersfield Town

7.45pm Bournemouth v Bristol City

7.45pm Derby County v Cardiff City

7.45pm Rotherham Utd v Sheffield Wednesday

THURSDAY (Oct 29th)

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 9.30am-2.30pm

Paphos Cyprus Open

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 1.40pm-4.30pm

Vuelta a España Stage 9: To Aguilar de Campoo

DARTS ITV4, 3pm-11pm

Oberhausen European Championship

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 4pm-7pm

Port Royal GC Bermuda Championship

RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 5.25pm

5.30pm SL: Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity

7.45pm Hull KR v Hull FC

SOCCER Virgin Media Sport from 5.30pm

BT Sport 3 from 5.30pm

Europa League

5.55pm Lille v Celtic

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 5.30pm

Europa League

5.55pm Royal Antwerp v Tottenham

SOCCER ESPN from 5.30pm

Europa League

5.55pm AEK Athens v Leicester City

SOCCER Virgin Media Two from 7pm

BT Sport 2 from 7.55pm

Europa League

8pm Arsenal v Dundalk

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.55pm

Europa League

8pm Real Sociedad v Napoli

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.55pm

Europa League

8pm Rangers v Lech Poznan

NFL Sky Sports NFL from 11.30pm

0.20am Atlanta Falcons @ Carolina Panthers

FRIDAY (Oct 30th)

MMA Sky Sports Arena from midnight

Uncasville, Connecticut Gegard Mousasi v Douglas Lima

NETBALL Sky Sports Mix from 6am

6.30am New Zealand v England

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 9.30am-2.30pm

Paphos Cyprus Open

DARTS ITV4, noon-4pm, 7pm-11pm

Oberhausen European Championship

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 1.40pm-5.30pm

Vuelta a España Stage 10: To Suances

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 4pm-7pm

Port Royal GC Bermuda Championship

RUGBY Sky Sports Mix from 4.55pm

5pm SR: Lions v Griquas

RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 5.25pm

5.30pm SL: Warrington Wolves v Salford Red Devils

7.45pm St Helens v Wigan Warriors

GAA TG4 from 7.20pm

Women’s Football Championship

7.30pm Armagh v Tyrone

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.30pm

Bundesliga

7.30pm Schalke v Stuttgart

SOCCER LaLigaTV from 7.30pm

8pm La Liga: Eibar v Cádiz

SOCCER ESPN from 7.30pm

8pm Ligue 1: Marseille v Lens

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.45pm

Championship

7.45pm Coventry City v Reading

SOCCER BT Sport Box Office

8pm PL: Wolves v Crystal Palace

SATURDAY (Oct 31st)

RUGBY Sky Sports Arena from 8.15am

Championship

8.45am Australia v New Zealand

F1 Sky Sports F1 from 8.30am

Practice & Qualifying Emilia-Romagna GP

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 10am-2.30pm

Paphos Cyprus Open

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 11.15am-4.30pm

Vuelta a España Stage 11: To Alto de la Farrapona

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 11.30am

12.30pm PL: Sheffield Utd v Manchester City

SOCCER BBC 1, noon-1pm

Previews Football Focus

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from noon

Championship

12.30pm Bristol City v Norwich City

SOCCER LaLigaTV from noon

1pm Real Madrid v Huesca

3pm Athletic Bilbao v Sevilla

5.30pm Osasuna v Atlético Madrid

8pm Alavés v Barcelona

GAA Sky Sports Mix from 12.15pm

Ulster SF Championship

1.15pm Monaghan v Cavan

Munster SH Championship

3.30pm Cork v Waterford

HORSE ITV4, 1pm-4pm

RACING Ascot, Down Royal & Wetherby

RUGBY Virgin Media One from 1.30pm

BBC 1 from 1.45pm

Six Nations

2.15pm Wales v Scotland

SOCCER Premier Sports 2 from 1.55pm

2pm Serie A: Crotone v Atalanta

RUGBY Sky Sports Arena from 2.25pm

2.30pm SR: Pumas v Sharks

5pm Bulls v Stormers

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 2.30pm

Bundesliga

2.30pm Cologne v Bayern Munich

5.30pm Gladbach v RB Leipzig

SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 2.30pm

3pm PL: Burnley v Chelsea

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 4pm-7pm

Port Royal GC Bermuda Championship

RUGBY Virgin Media One from 4.30pm

Six Nations

4.45pm Italy v England

SOCCER Premier Sports 2 from 4.30pm

5pm League Cup: Hearts v Hibernian

GAA TG4 from 4.45pm

Women’s Football Championship

5pm Dublin v Donegal

SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 4.55pm

5pm Serie A: Inter Milan v Parma

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 5pm

5.30pm PL: Liverpool v West Ham Utd

GAA RTE 2 from 5.45pm

Leinster SH Championship

6.15pm Galway v Wexford

DARTS ITV4, 7pm-11pm

Oberhausen European Championship

BOXING Sky Box Office from 7pm

Wembley Arena Amy Timlin v Carly Skelly

Savannah Marshall v Hannah Rankin

Tommy McCarthy v Bilal Laggoune

Lee Selby v George Kambosos Jr

Oleksandr Usyk v Derek Chisora

RUGBY BBC 1 & 2 from 7.30pm

Virgin Media One from 7pm

Six Nations

8.05pm France v Ireland

SOCCER Premier Sports 2 from 7.40pm

7.45pm Serie A: Bologna v Cagliari

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.45pm

8pm Ligue 1: Nantes v PSG

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.45pm-11.45pm

Highlights Match of the Day

UFC BT Sport 1 from 11pm

Las Vegas Uriah Hall v Anderson Silva

SUNDAY (Nov 1st)

NETBALL Sky Sports Arena from 6am

6am New Zealand v England

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 9.30am-2pm

Paphos Cyprus Open

F1 Sky Sports F1 from 11.10am

Imola Emilia-Romagna GP

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 11am

Noon SP: Kilmarnock v Rangers

SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 11.25am

11.30am Serie A: Udinese v AC Milan

SOCCER Sky Box Office

Noon PL: Aston Villa v Southampton

SOCCER LaLigaTV from noon

1pm Real Betis v Elche

3pm Celta Vigo v Real Sociedad

5.30pm Granada v Levante

8pm Valencia v Getafe

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from noon

Noon Ligue 1: Saint-Etienne v Montpellier

2pm Angers v Nice

4pm Monaco v Bordeaux

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 12.50pm-4.30pm

Vuelta a España Stage 12: To Alto de l’Angliru

GAA RTE 2 from 1pm

BBC 2 from 1pm

Ulster SF Championship

1.30pm Donegal v Tyrone

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm

2pm PL: Newcastle Utd v Everton

4.30pm Manchester Utd v Arsenal

7.15pm Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion

RUGBY RTE 1 from 1.10pm

Women’s Six Nations

1.30pm France v Ireland

RUGBY TG4 from 1.50pm

2pm Pro14: Dragons v Munster

4.30pm Connacht v Benetton

SOCCER FreeSports from 1.55pm

2pm Serie A: Spezia v Juventus

SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 2pm

2.30pm League Cup: Celtic v Aberdeen

SOCCER BBC 1 from 2.05pm

BT Sport 1 from 2.15pm

Women’s FA Cup

2.30pm Everton v Manchester City

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 2.15pm

Bundesliga

2.30pm Freiburg v Bayer Leverkusen

5pm Hertha Berlin v Wolfsburg

GAA RTE 2 from 3.15pm

Munster SH Championship

3.30pm Tipperary v Limerick

GAA BBC 2 from 3.15pm

Ulster SF Championship

4pm Derry v Armagh

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 4pm-7pm

Port Royal GC Bermuda Championship

RUGBY Sky Sports Arena from 4.30pm

5pm Women’s 6N: Italy v England

SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 5pm

5pm Serie A: Napoli v Sassuolo

7.45pm Sampdoria v Genoa

NFL Sky Sports NFL from 5pm

TBA Week 8 action

RUGBY eir Sport 1 from 6.40pm

6.45pm Pro14: Scarlets v Edinburgh

DARTS ITV4, 7pm-11pm

Oberhausen European Championship

SOCCER Sky Sports Box Office

7.15pm PL: Tottenham v Brighton

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.45pm

8pm Ligue 1: Lille v Lyon

GAA RTE 2, 9.30pm-11.30pm

Highlights The Sunday Game

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.45pm

Highlights Match of the Day 2

RUGBY Virgin Media One, 11pm-midnight

Highlights Six Nations

RUGBY BBC 1, 11.45pm-0.15am

Highlights Women’s Six Nations