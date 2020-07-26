Here is your handy guide to sport on television this week

MONDAY (July 27th)

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10am

3rd Test, D4 England v West Indies

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 1pm-4.30pm, 7pm-10pm

Sheffield World Championship

SOCCER BBC 2 from 3.45pm

Irish Cup Semi-final

4pm Ballymena Utd v Coleraine

HORSE RACING RTE 2, 5.30pm-7.30pm

Galway Including the Connacht Hotel Handicap

SOCCER BBC 2 from 7.30pm

Irish Cup Semi-final

8pm Cliftonville v Glentoran

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7pm

Championship Play-off Semi-final

7.45pm Cardiff City v Fulham

GAA TG4, 8pm-9pm

Highlights Club championships

CRICKET BBC 2, 11.30pm-0.30am

Highlights England v West Indies

TUESDAY (July 28th)

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am

3rd Test, D5 England v West Indies

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 1pm-4.30pm, 7pm-10pm

Sheffield World Championship

HORSE RACING Virgin Media One, 1.30pm-4pm

Goodwood Including the Goodwood Cup

HORSE RACING RTE 2, 5.30pm-7.30pm

Galway Including the Colm Quinn Handicap

SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 6.25pm

6.30pm Serie A: Parma v Atalanta

8.45pm Inter Milan v Napoli

CRICKET BBC 2, 7pm-8pm

Highlights England v West Indies

WEDNESDAY (July 29th)

HORSE RACING Virgin Media One, 1.30pm-4pm

Goodwood Including the Sussex Stakes

HORSE RACING RTE 2, 5.30pm-7.30pm

Galway Including the Galway Plate

SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 6.25pm

6.30pm Serie A: Sampdoria v AC Milan

8.45pm Cagliari v Juventus

SOCCER Premier Sports 2 from 6.25pm

6.30pm Serie A: Lazio v Brescia

8.45pm Torino v Roma

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7pm

Championship Play-off Semi-final

7.45pm Brentford v Swansea City

THURSDAY (July 30th)

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, noon-2pm, 3pm-6pm

Birmingham Hero Open

HORSE RACING Virgin Media One, 1.30pm-4pm

Goodwood Including the Nassau Stakes

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 1.30pm

1st ODI England v Ireland

HORSE RACING RTE 2, 5.30pm-7.25pm

Galway Including the Galway Hurdle

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-midnight

Memphis WGC - St Jude Invitational

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7pm

Championship Play-off Semi-final

7.45pm Fulham v Cardiff City

SPORTS RTE 1, 10.15pm-11.15pm

Olympics Tokyo 2020: One year to go

NBA Sky Sports Arena from 11.30pm

11.30pm Utah Jazz @ New Orleans Pelicans

2am LA Clippers @ Los Angeles Lakers

CRICKET BBC 2, 11.35pm-0.35am

Highlights England v Ireland

FRIDAY (July 31st)

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 10am

10.05am SR: Western Force v Rebels

SNOOKER Eurosport, 10am-1pm, 2.30pm-5.30pm, 6.45pm-10pm

BBC 2, 10am-noon, 1pm-6pm

BBCi, 10am-2pm, 2.30pm-6pm, 7pm-10.30pm

Sheffield World Championship

F1 Sky Sports F1 from 10.30am

Channel 4 from 10.55am

Practice British Grand Prix

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, noon-2pm, 3pm-6pm

Birmingham Hero Open

HORSE RACING Virgin Media One, 1.30pm-4pm

Goodwood Including the King George Stakes

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-midnight

TPC Southwind WGC - St Jude Invitational

BOXING BT Sport 1 from 7pm

London Lyndon Arthur v Dec Spelman

GAA TG4 from 7.15pm

Kilkenny Senior Hurling Championship

7.30pm Ballyhale Shamrocks v Tullaroan

SOCCER BBC 2 from 7.25pm

8pm Irish Cup Final

SOCCER RTE 2 from 7.30pm

Airtricity League Premier Division

7.45pm Dundalk v St Patrick’s Athletic

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.30pm

French League Cup Final

8.10pm PSG v Lyon

NBA Sky Sports Arena from 7.30pm

7.30pm Orlando Magic @ Brooklyn Nets

11.30pm Boston Celtics @ Milwaukee Bucks

2am Houston Rockets @ Dallas Mavericks

SATURDAY (Aug 1st)

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 7.30am

8.05am SR: Chiefs v Crusaders

10.15am Brumbies v Reds

MOTOR Eurosport 2 from 9.45am

Jerez World Superbikes

SNOOKER Eurosport, 10am-1pm, 2.30pm-5.30pm, 6.45pm-10pm

BBC 2, 10am-noon, 4.10pm-5.30pm

BBC 1, 1.15pm-4.10pm

BBCi, 10am-2pm, 2.30pm-6pm, 7pm-11pm

Sheffield World Championship

F1 Sky Sports F1 from 10.45am

Channel 4 from 10.55am

Practice & Qualifying British Grand Prix

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 11.30am

12.30pm SP: Aberdeen v Rangers

SOCCER BBC 1, noon-1pm

Preview Football Focus

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 12.30pm-5pm

Birmingham Hero Open

HORSE RACING Virgin Media One, 1.25pm-4.30pm

Goodwood Including the Stewards’ Cup

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 1.30pm

2nd ODI England v Ireland

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 3.30pm-6pm

Siena Strade Bianche

SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 4pm

BT Sport 1 from 4.15pm

BBC 1 from 4.30pm

FA Cup Final

5.30pm Arsenal v Chelsea

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-11pm

Memphis WGC - St Jude Invitational

NBA Sky Sports Arena from 6pm

6pm Miami Heat @ Denver Nuggets

11pm New Orleans Pelicans @ LA Clippers

GAA RTE 2 from 7pm

Cork Senior Hurling Championship

7.30pm St Finbarr’s v Glen Rovers

BOXING Sky Sports Action from 7pm

Brentwood Dalton Smith vs Nathan Bennett

Jordan Gill vs Reece Bellotti

Fabio Wardley vs Simon Vallily

James Tennyson vs Gavin Gwynne

Ted Cheeseman vs Sam Eggington

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.20pm-10.50pm

Highlights Match of the Day

CRICKET BBC 1, 10.50pm-11.50pm

Highlights England v Ireland

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 11pm-0.30am

Ohio LPGA: Drive On Championship

SUNDAY (Aug 2nd)

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 4am

4.35am SR: Highlanders v Blues

MOTOR Eurosport 2 from 9.45am

Jerez World Superbikes

SNOOKER Eurosport, 10am-1pm, 2.30pm-5.30pm, 6.45pm-10pm

BBC 2, 10am-noon, 1pm-6pm, 7pm-9pm

BBCi, 10am-2pm, 2.30pm-6pm, 7pm-11pm

Sheffield World Championship

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, noon-4.30pm

Birmingham Hero Open

F1 Sky Sports F1 from 12.30pm

Channel 4 from 1pm

Silverstone British Grand Prix

GAA TG4 from 2.15pm

Galway Senior Football Championship

2.30pm Corofin v Oughterard

Meath Senior Football Championship

Deferred Simonstown Gaels v Skryne

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 3.30pm

4.30pm SP: Celtic v Hamilton Academical

RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 3.30pm

4.15pm SL: St Helens v Catalans Dragons

6.30pm Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 4.30pm-midnight

TPC Southwind WGC - St Jude Invitational

NBA Sky Sports Action from 8.30pm

8.30pm Portland Trail Blazers @ Boston Celtics

NBA Sky Sports Mix from 9pm

9pm San Antonio Spurs @ Memphis Grizzlies

NBA Sky Sports Action from 1.30am

1.30am Milwaukee Bucks @ Houston Rockets