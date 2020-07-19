Here is your handy guide to sport on television this week
Monday – Sunday, July 20th – July 26th
MONDAY (July 20th)
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am
2nd Test D5 England v West Indies
SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 5.30pm
Sky One from 5.30pm (free to air)
6pm PL: Brighton & Hove Albion v Newcastle Utd
SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 5.30pm (free to air)
6pm PL: Sheffield Utd v Everton
DARTS Sky Sports Action, 6pm-11pm
Milton Keynes World Matchplay
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.45pm
8.15pm PL: Wolverhampton v Crystal Palace
SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 8.40pm
8.45pm Serie A: Juventus v Lazio
CRICKET BBC 2, 7pm-8pm
Highlights England v West Indies
TUESDAY (July 21st)
SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 1.30pm-5pm, 7pm-10.30pm
Qualifying World Championship
SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 5.30pm
Sky One from 5.30pm (free to air)
6pm PL: Watford v Manchester City
DARTS Sky Sports Action, 6pm-11pm
Milton Keynes World Matchplay
SOCCER Premier Sports 2 from 6.25pm
6.30pm Serie A: Atalanta v Bologna
SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 8pm
8.15pm PL: Aston Villa v Arsenal
SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 8.40pm
8.45pm Serie A: Sassuolo v AC Milan
WEDNESDAY (July 22nd)
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, noon-2pm, 3pm-6pm
Newcastle British Masters
SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 1.30pm-5pm, 7pm-10.30pm
Qualifying World Championship
SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 5pm
6pm PL: Manchester Utd v West Ham Utd
SOCCER Premier Sports 2 from 6.25pm
6.30pm Serie A: Parma v Napoli
8.45pm SPAL v Roma
DARTS Sky Sports Action, 7pm-11pm
Milton Keynes World Matchplay
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7pm
7.30 Championship (TBA)
SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 8pm
Sky One from 8pm (free to air)
8.15pm PL: Liverpool v Chelsea
SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 8.40pm
8.45pm Serie A: Inter Milan v Fiorentina
SOCCER BBC 1, 10.45pm-11.55pm
Highlights Match of the Day
THURSDAY (July 23rd)
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, noon-2pm, 3pm-6pm
Close House British Masters
SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 1.30pm-5pm, 7pm-10.30pm
Qualifying World Championship
SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 6.25pm
6.30pm Serie A: Udinese v Juventus
8.45pm Lazio v Cagliari
DARTS Sky Sports Action, 7pm-10pm
Milton Keynes World Matchplay
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 7.30pm-11.30pm
Minnesota 3M Open
FRIDAY (July 24th)
RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 10am
10.05am SR: Rebels v Waratahs
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am
3rd Test, D1 England v West Indies
SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 1.30pm-5pm, 7pm-10.30pm
Qualifying World Championship
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 1.30pm-6pm
Newcastle British Masters
DARTS Sky Sports Action, 7pm-10pm
Milton Keynes World Matchplay
CRICKET BBC 2, 7pm-8pm
Highlights England v West Indies
GAA TG4 from 7.15pm
Limerick Senior Hurling Championship
7.30pm Kilmallock v Na Piarsaigh
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 7.30pm-11.30pm
TPC Twin Cities 3M Open
SATURDAY (July 25th)
RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 7.30am
8.05am SR: Crusaders v Hurricanes
10.15am Western Force v Brumbies
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am
3rd Test, D2 England v West Indies
SOCCER BBC 1, noon-1pm
Previews Football Focus
HORSE RACING UTV, 1.25pm-4.30pm
Virgin Media one, 1.30pm-4pm
Ascot Including the King George V Stakes
SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 1.30pm-5pm, 7pm-10.30pm
Qualifying World Championship
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 1.30pm-5.30pm
Close House British Masters
SOCCER Premier Sports 2 from 4.10pm
4.15pm Serie A: Brescia v Parma
6.30pm Genoa v Inter Milan
8.45pm Napoli v Sassuolo
SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 5pm
5.15pm Friendly: Rangers v Coventry
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-11pm
Blaine 3M Open
CRICKET BBC 2, 7.15pm-8.15pm
Highlights England v West Indies
DARTS Sky Sports Action, 8pm-10pm
Milton Keynes World Matchplay
SUNDAY (July 26th)
UFC BT Sport 2 from 1am
Abu Dhabi Robert Whittaker v Darren Till
RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 4am
4.35am SR: Blues v Chiefs
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am
3rd Test, D3 England v West Indies
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 1pm-6pm
TPC Twin Cities 3M Open
SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 1.30pm-5pm, 7pm-10.30pm
Qualifying World Championship
GAA TG4 from 2.15pm
Cork Senior Football
2.30pm Castlehaven v Carbery Rangers
Galway Senior Hurling
Deferred Sarsfields v Portumna
SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 3pm
Sky Sports Premier League from 3pm
Sky One from 3pm
BT Sport 1 from 3pm
BT Sport 2 from 3.30pm
4pm Premier League (TBA)
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 6pm
TBA Championship Play-off Semi-final, 1st leg
SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 6.25pm
6.30pm Serie A: Hellas Verona v Lazio
8.45pm Juventus v Sampdoria
DARTS Sky Sports Action, 8.30pm-10.30pm
Milton Keynes World Matchplay
SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-0.10am
Highlights Match of the Day
SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.15pm
Highlights Match of the Day 2