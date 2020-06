Here is your handy guide to sport on television this week

MONDAY (June 29th)

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7pm

7.30pm L2: Exeter City v Northampton Town

SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 7.30pm

Amazon Prime (free to air)

8pm PL: Crystal Palace v Burnley

SOCCER LaLigaTV from 8.30pm

9pm La Liga: Getafe v Real Sociedad

TUESDAY (June 30th)

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 4.30pm

Championship

5pm Millwall v Swansea City

SOCCER LaLigaTV from 5pm

6.30pm La Liga: Leganés v Sevilla

9pm Barcelona v Atlético Madrid

SOCCER Premier Sports 2 from 6.25pm

6.30pm Serie A: Torino v Lazio

8.45pm Genoa v Juventus

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 7.30pm

Sky One from 7.30pm (free to air)

Premier Sports 1 from 8.10pm

8.15pm PL: Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester Utd

WEDNESDAY (July 1st)

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 4.30pm

Championship

5pm Preston North End v Derby County

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 5.30pm

Sky One from 5.30pm (free to air)

6pm PL: Bournemouth v Newcastle Utd

SOCCER Sky Sports Action from 5.30pm

6pm PL: Everton v Leicester City

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5.30pm

6pm PL: Arsenal v Norwich City

SOCCER LaLigaTV from 5pm

6.30pm La Liga: Valencia v Athletic Bilbao

9pm Real Betis v Villarreal

SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 6.25pm

6.30pm Serie A: Inter Milan v Brescia

8.45pm SPAL v AC Milan

SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 6.25pm

6.30pm Serie A: Bologna v Cagliari

8.45pm Fiorentina v Sassuolo

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 8pm

8.15pm West Ham Utd v Chelsea

THURSDAY (July 2nd)

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 11.30am-11pm

Michigan Rocket Mortgage Classic

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 4.30pm

Championship

5pm Hull City v Middlesbrough

SOCCER LaLigaTV from 5pm

6.30pm La Liga: Real Sociedad v Espanyol

9pm Real Madrid v Getafe

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 5.30pm

6pm PL: Sheffield Utd v Tottenham Hotspur

8.15pm Manchester City v Liverpool

SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 6.25pm

6.30pm Serie A: Atalanta v Napoli

8.45pm Roma v Udinese

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.45pm-0.05am

Highlights Match of the Day

FRIDAY (July 3rd)

F1 Sky Sports F1 from 9.30am

Practice Austrian Grand Prix

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 10am

10.05am SR: Reds v Waratahs

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 11.30am-11pm

Detroit GC Rocket Mortgage Classic

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 5pm

League One Play-offs Semi-finals

5.30pm Portsmouth v Oxford Utd

7.30pm Fleetwood Town v Wycombe Wanderers

HORSE RTE 2, 7pm-8pm

RACING From Navan

SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 8pm

Championship

8.15pm Charlton Athletic v Millwall

SOCCER LaLigaTV from 8.30pm

9pm La Liga: Atlético Madrid v Mallorca

SATURDAY (July 4th)

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 7.30am

8.05am SR: Highlanders v Crusaders

10.15am Brumbies v Rebels

F1 Sky Sports F1 from 11am

Practice & Qualifying Austrian Grand Prix

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from noon

12.30pm PL: Norwich City v Brighton & Hove Albion

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from noon

Championship

12.30pm Derby County v Nottingham Forest

3pm Bristol City v Cardiff City

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 1pm-11pm

Michigan Rocket Mortgage Classic

HORSE RACING UTV, 1.25pm-5.30pm

Virgin Media One, 1.25pm-5.30pm

Epsom Including the Oaks & Derby

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 2.30pm

Premier Sports 1 from 2.45pm

3pm Manchester Utd v Bournemouth

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 2.30pm

Sky Sports One from 2.30pm (free to air)

3pm PL: Leicester City v Crystal Palace

SOCCER LaLigaTV from 3pm

4pm La Liga: Celta Vigo v Real Betis

6.30pm Real Valladolid v Alavés

9pm Granada v Valencia

SOCCER Premier Sports 2 from 4.10pm

4.15pm Serie A: Juventus v Torino

HORSE RTE 2, 5pm-6.05pm

RACING Naas & Bellewstown

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 5pm

5.30pm Wolves v Arsenal

8pm Chelsea v Watford

SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 6.25pm

6.30pm Serie A: Sassuolo v Lecce

8.45pm Lazio v AC Milan

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 6.30pm

7pm German Cup: Bayer 04 Leverkusen v Bayern Munich

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.20pm-11.30pm

Highlights Match of the Day

SUNDAY (July 5th)

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 4am

4.35am SR: Chiefs v Hurricanes

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 11.30am

Sky One from 11.30am (free to air)

Noon PL: Burnley v Sheffield Utd

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 11.30am

Championship

Noon Swansea City v Sheffield Wednesday

SOCCER LaLigaTV from noon

1pm La Liga: Athletic Bilbao v Real Madrid

4pm Espanyol v Leganés

6.30pm Osasuna v Getafe

9pm Villarreal v Barcelona

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 1pm-11pm

Detroit GC Rocket Mortgage Classic

F1 Sky Sports F1 from 1.10pm

Spielberg Austrian Grand Prix

HORSE RACING UTV, 1.30pm-4pm

Virgin Media one, 1.30pm-4pm

Sandown Including the Coral Eclipse

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 2pm

2.15pm Newcastle Utd v West Ham Utd

4.30pm Liverpool v Aston Villa

SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 4.10pm

4.15pm Serie A: Inter Milan v Bologna

6.30pm Cagliari v Atalanta

8.45pm Napoli v Roma

HORSE RTE 2, 5pm-6.05pm

RACING Cork & Fairyhouse

SOCCER Premier Sports 2 from 6.25pm

6.30pm Serie A: Parma v Fiorentina

SOCCER BBC 1 from 6.35pm

7pm PL: Southampton v Manchester City

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.45pm

Highlights Match of the Day 2