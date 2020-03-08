Here is your handy guide to sport on television this week

MONDAY (Mar 9th)

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 1.40pm-3.40pm

Paris-Nice Stage 2: To Chalette-sur-Loing

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm

8pm PL: Leicester City v Aston Villa

RACING TG4, 7.30pm-8pm

Preview Cheltenham Festival

SOCCER RTE 2, 7.30pm-8pm

Discussion Soccer Republic

RUGBY RTE 2, 8pm-9pm

Analysis Against the Head

GAA TG4, 8pm-9pm

Highlights Weekend action

SOCCER RTE 1, 9.35pm-10.35pm

Part 1 of 2 The Boys in Green

TUESDAY (Mar 10th)

HORSE RACING UTV, 1pm-4.30pm

Virgin Media One, 1pm-4.30pm

Cheltenham Including the Champion Hurdle

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 1.40pm-3.40pm

Paris-Nice Stage 3: To La Châtre

HORSE RACING Virgin Media Two, 7pm-8pm

Highlights Cheltenham Festival

SOCCER RTE 2 from 7pm

BT Sport 2 from 7pm

Virgin Media Sport from 7pm

Champions League, Last 16, 2nd leg

8pm RB Leipzig (1) v Tottenham (0)

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.45pm

Virgin Media Sport Extra 1 from 7.50pm

Champions League, Last 16, 2nd leg

8pm Valencia (1) v Atalanta (4)

WEDNESDAY (Mar 11th)

BADMINTON BBCi, 9am-11.15pm

Birmingham All England Championships

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 1.40pm-3.40pm

Paris-Nice Stage 4: Individual time-trial

HORSE RACING ITV4, 1pm-2.10pm

UTV, 2pm-4.30pm

Virgin Media One, 1pm-4.30pm

Cheltenham Including the Champion Chase

SOCCER RTE 2 from 2.30pm

Women’s Euro Qualifier

3pm Montenegro v Republic of Ireland

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5.30pm

Bundesliga

5.30pm Gladbach v Cologne

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm

7.30pm PL: Manchester City v Arsenal

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7pm

Virgin Media Sport from 7pm

Champions League, Last 16, 2nd leg

8pm Liverpool (0) v Atletico Madrid (1)

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.15pm

Virgin Media Two from 7pm

Champions League, Last 16, 2nd leg

8pm PSG (1) v Borussia Dortmund (2)

NBA Sky Sports Arena from 11.30pm

Philadelphia Pistons @ 76ers

THURSDAY (Mar 12th)

GOLF Sky Sports Mix, 8am-10am

Sky Sports Mix, noon-3pm

Nairobi Kenya Open

BADMINTON BBCi, 11am-10.10pm

Birmingham All England Championships

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 11.30am-11pm

Sawgrass The Players Championship

HORSE RACING UTV, 1pm-4.30pm

Virgin Media One, 1pm-4.30pm

Cheltenham Including the World Hurdle

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 1.40pm-3.30pm

Paris-Nice Stage 5: To La Côte-Saint-André

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 5.15pm

Virgin Media Two from 5.30pm

Europa League, Last 16

5.55pm LASK v Manchester Utd

SOCCER ESPN from 5.45pm

Europa League, Last 16

5.55pm Sevilla v AS Roma

RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 7pm

7.45pm SL: Hull FC v Warrington Wolves

DARTS Sky Sports Action, 7pm-10.30pm

Liverpool Premier League

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 8pm

Virgin Media Sport from 7.55pm

Europa League, Last 16

8pm Olympiacos v Wolves

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.15pm

Europa League, Last 16

8pm Rangers v Bayer Leverkusen

SOCCER ESPN from 8pm

Europa League, Last 16

8pm Inter Milan v Getafe

GAA TG4, 9.30pm-10.30pm

Laochra Gael Wexford’s Diarmuid Lyng

FRIDAY (Mar 13th)

NBA Sky Sports Arena from midnight

Milwaukee Celtics @ Bucks

F1 Sky Sports F1 from 1am

Practice Australian Grand Prix

CRICKET BT Sport 1 from 2.30pm

1st one-day Australia v New Zealand

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 6am

6.05am SR: Chiefs v Hurricanes

GOLF Sky Sports Mix, 8am-10am, noon-3pm

Karen CC Kenya Open

SNOOKER Eurosport 2, 8.30am-12.55pm

Eurosport 1, 4.15pm-6.20pm

Eurosport 2, 6.15pm-8.30pm

Day 1 Gibraltar Open

BADMINTON BBCi, 10am-3pm, 5pm-8pm

Birmingham All England Championships

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 11.30am-11pm

Sawgrass The Players Championship

HORSE RACING UTV, 1pm-4.30pm

Virgin Media One, 1pm-4.30pm

Cheltenham Including the Gold Cup

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 1.40pm-3.30pm

Paris-Nice Stage 6: To Apt

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7pm

Championship

7.45pm Fulham v Brentford

RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 7pm

7.45pm SL: Salford Red Devils v Wigan Warriors

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.15pm

7.45pm SP: Motherwell v Aberdeen

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.30pm

Bundesliga

7.30pm Fortuna Dusseldorf v Paderborn

SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 7.30pm

Airtricity League, Premier Division

8pm Dundalk v St Patrick’s Athletic

RUGBY RTE 2 from 7.30pm

8pm U20: France v Ireland

SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 7.35pm

7.45pm Serie A: Bologna v Juventus

SOCCER ESPN from 7.45pm

7.45pm Ligue 1: Lyon v Reims

SATURDAY (Mar 14th)

NBA Sky Sports Arena from 2.30am

LA Nets @ Clippers

F1 Sky Sports F1 from 2.45am

Practice & Qualifying Australian Grand Prix

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 8.10am

8.15am SR: Reds v Bulls

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 8.30am-12.10pm

Eurosport 2, 6pm-8.30pm

Day 2 Gibraltar Open

BADMINTON BBCi, 9am-2.30pm, 5.30pm-10pm

Birmingham All England Championships

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 9.30am-noon

Sky Sports Golf Red Button from noon

Nairobi Kenya Open

SOCCER BBC 1, noon-1pm

Previews Football Focus

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from noon

12.30pm PL: Watford v Leicester

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from noon

Championship

12.30pm West Brom v Birmingham City

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, noon-11pm

Sawgrass The Players Championship

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 12.10pm-2.10pm

Paris-Nice Stage 7: To Valdeblore La Colmiane

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 1pm

1.05pm SR: Sharks v Stormers

HORSE RACING ITV4, 1.30pm-4pm

Uttoxeter Including Deep Midlands Grand National

RUGBY BBC 1 from 1.45pm

Virgin Media One from 1.30pm

2.15pm 6N: Wales v Scotland

GAA TG4 from 2.30pm

TBA Hurling League Quarter-finals

SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 2.30pm

3pm PL: Brighton v Arsenal

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 5pm

5.30pm PL: Aston Villa v Chelsea

SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 5.10pm

5pm Serie A: Genoa v Parma

7.45pm Torino v Udinese

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 5.15pm

Bundesliga

5.30pm Union Berlin v Bayern Munich

NBA Sky Sports Arena from 6pm

Dallas Suns @ Mavericks

GAA eirsport 1 from 6pm

7pm FL: Donegal v Tyrone

GAA eirsport 2 from 6.15pm

6.30pm FL: Armagh v Roscommon

RUGBY BBC 1 from 7.25pm

Virgin Media One from 7.30pm

8pm 6N: France v Ireland

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.20pm-11.45pm

Highlights Match of the Day

SUNDAY (Mar 15th)

UFC BT Sport 2 from midnight

Brasilia Kevin Lee v Charles Oliveira

F1 Sky Sports F1 from 4am

Melbourne Australian Grand Prix

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 5am

5.05am SR: Brumbies v Waratahs

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 9.30am-2pm

Karen CC Kenya Open

SOCCER FreeSports from 10.55am

11am La Liga: Espanyol v Alaves

SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 11.25am

11.30am Serie A: Lecce v AC Milan

2pm Atalanta v Lazio

5pm Inter Milan v Sassuolo

7.45pm Roma v Sampdoria

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 11.30am

Noon SP: Rangers v Celtic

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 12.30pm-2.10pm

Paris-Nice Stage 8: From Nice

RUGBY RTE 2 from 1pm

1.30pm Women’s 6N: France v Ireland

SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button

Championship

1pm Cardiff City v Leeds Utd

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier league from 1pm

2pm PL: West Ham Utd v Wolverhampton

4.30pm Tottenham v Manchester Utd

GAA TG4 from 1.30pm

TBA Football/Hurling League

EQUESTRIAN Sky Sports Arena from 1.30pm

Grand Prix The Dutch Masters

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 2pm-10pm

Sawgrass The Players Championship

SOCCER ESPN from 2pm

2pm Ligue 1: Bordeaux v Rennes

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 2.15pm

Bundesliga

2.30pm Eintracht Frankfurt v Gladbach

5pm Augsburg v Wolfsburg

RUGBY BT Sport 1 from 2.30pm

English Premiership Final

3pm Sale v Harlequins

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 2.30pm

3pm SP: Livingston v Hearts

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 6.05pm-9pm

Day 3 Gibraltar Open

NBA Sky Sports Arena from 7.30pm

Portland Rockets @ Trail Blazers

Washington DC Thunder @ Wizards

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.45pm

8pm Ligue 1: PSG v Nice

GAA RTE 2, 9.30pm-11.15pm

Highlights League Sunday

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.30pm

Highlights Match of the Day 2