Here is your handy guide to sport on television this week

Monday – Sunday, July 15th – 21st

 

MONDAY (July 15th)

NETBALL Sky Sports Arena from 8.30am
Liverpool World Cup, 2nd preliminary stage

NETBALL Sky Sports Action from 9.20am
Liverpool World Cup, 2nd preliminary stage

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 10.45am-5pm
TG4, 1.10pm-5.10pm
ITV4, 11am-5pm
Le Tour Stage 10: To Albi

TENNIS BT Sport 2, noon-8pm
WTA Bucharest Open

SOCCER RTÉ 2 from 3.30pm
European Under-19 Championship
(3.45) Republic of Ireland v Norway

SOCCER RTÉ 2, 7.30pm-8pm
Analysis Soccer Republic

GAA TG4, 8pm-9pm
Highlights Championship 2019

TUESDAY (July 16th)

NETBALL Sky Sports Arena from 8.45am
Liverpool World Cup, 2nd preliminary stage

TENNIS BT Sport 1, noon-8pm
WTA Bucharest Open

WEDNESDAY (July 17th)

SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 1.55am
Premier Sports from 1.55am
International Champions Cup
(2.00) Fiorentina v Chivas

NETBALL Sky Sports Arena from 8.45am
Liverpool World Cup, 2nd preliminary stage

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 10.45am
Asia Trophy Semi-finals
(11.00) Newcastle Utd v Wolverhampton
(1.30) Manchester City v West Ham Utd

TENNIS BT Sport 1, noon-8pm
WTA Bucharest Open

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 12.15pm-5pm
TG4, 1.10pm-5pm
ITV4, 12.30pm-5pm
Le Tour Stage 11: To Toulouse

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 2pm-5pm
Royal Portrush British Open (Practice Round)

SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 5.25pm
Champions League, 1st Qualifying Round, 2nd leg
(5.30) Riga FC (0) v Dundalk (0)

GOLF BBC 1, 7pm-8pm
Preview British Open

GAA TG4 from 7.15pm
Leinster U-20 Hurling final
(7.30) Wexford v Kilkenny

SOCCER Eurosport 2 from 7.45pm
African Cup of Nations
(8.00) 3rd place play-off

THURSDAY (July 18th)

SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 3.55am
Premier Sports from 3.55am
International Champions Cup
(4.00) Arsenal v Bayern Munich

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 6.30am-9.30pm
Royal Portrush British Open

NETBALL Sky Sports Arena from 8am
Liverpool World Cup, 2nd preliminary stage

ATHLETICS Eurosport 2, 8.40am-1pm, 2.55pm-6.30pm
Sweden European Under-20 Championship

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am
1st Test, D1 Women: England v Australia

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 10am-4.45pm
TG4, 1.10pm-4.30pm
ITV4, 10.30am-4.30pm
Le Tour Stage 12: To Bagneres-de-Bigorre

TENNIS BT Sport 1, 1pm-8pm
WTA Bucharest Open

SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 4.55pm
Europa League, 1st Qualifying Round, 2nd leg
(5.00) RoPS (1) v Aberdeen (2)

SOCCER RTÉ 2 from 5.45pm
European Under-19 Championship
(6.00) Republic of Ireland v France

RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 7pm
(7.45) SL: Wigan Warriors v Wakefield Trinity

GAA TG4 from 7.15pm
Munster U-20 Football final
(7.00) Cork v Kerry

SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 7.55pm
Europa League, 1st Qualifying Round, 2nd leg
(8.00) Shamrock Rovers (2) v SK Brann (2)

GOLF BBC 2, 8pm-10pm
Highlights British Open

GOLF Sky Sports Golf Red Button from 11pm
Nicholasville Barbasol Championship

FRIDAY (July 19th)

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 6.30am-9.30pm
Royal Portrush British Open

ATHLETICS Eurosport 2, 8.40am-1pm, 2.25pm-7.45pm
Boras European Under-20 Championship

NETBALL Sky Sports Arena from 8.45am
World Cup Play-offs (Liverpool)
(9.00) 15th/16th place
(11.00) 13th/14th place
(3.00) 4th Group F v 3rd Group G
(5.00) 3rd Group F v 4th Group G

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am
1st Test, D2 Women: England v Australia

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 12.30pm-5.15pm
TG4, 12.50pm-5.20pm
ITV4, 1pm-5.15pm
Le Tour Stage 13: Individual time-trial

TENNIS BT Sport 3, 1pm-8pm
WTA Bucharest Open

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 3.45pm
Currie Cup
(4.00) Griquas v Pumas
(6.15) Blue Bulls v Free State Cheetahs

RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 7pm
(7.45) SL: Hull KR v Huddersfield Giants

GAA TG4 from 7.15pm
Leinster U-20 Football final
(7.30) Laois v Dublin

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.15pm
Scottish League Cup
(7.45) Motherwell v Greenock Morton

SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 7.30pm
Premier Division
(8.00) Waterford FC v Finn Harps

SOCCER Eurosport 2 from 7.45pm
African Cup of Nations
(8.00) Final from Cairo

GOLF BBC 2, 8.30pm-10.30pm
Highlights British Open

GOLF Sky Sports Golf Red Button from 11pm
Keene Trace GC Barbasol Championship

SATURDAY (July 20th)

ATHLETICS Eurosport 2, 8.45am-1.30pm
Eurosport 1, 5pm-7pm
Sweden European Under-20 Championship

NETBALL Sky Sports Arena from 8.45am
World Cup Play-offs (Liverpool)
(9.00) 11th/12th place
(11.00) 1st Semi-final

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 9am-9pm
Royal Portrush British Open

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am
1st Test, D3 Women: England v Australia

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 9.45am
Asia Trophy
(10.00) 3rd place play-off
(12.30) Final from Shanghai

CYCLING Eurosport 1, noon-4.45pm
TG4, 4.45pm-7pm
ITV4, 12.30pm-4.30pm
Le Tour Stage 14: To Tourmalet Bareges

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 12.55pm
(1.00) Currie Cup: Sharks v Western Province

TENNIS BT Sport 2, 1pm-5pm
WTA Bucharest Open

GAA TG4 from 1pm
Women’s Senior Football Championship
(1.45) Donegal v Tyrone
(3.30) Cork v Cavan

HORSE RACING ITV3, 1.30pm-4pm
Newbury Including the Super Sprint Stakes

NETBALL Sky Sports Mix from 2.30pm
BBC 2 from 2.30pm
World Cup Play-offs (Liverpool)
(3.00) 2nd semi-final

HORSE RACING RTÉ 2, 3pm-6.05pm
The Curragh Including the Irish Oaks

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 3.30pm
Rugby Championship
(4.05) South Africa v Australia

GAA Sky Sports Arena from 4pm
TBA Championship 2019

NETBALL Sky Sports Mix from 4.45pm
World Cup Play-offs (Liverpool)
(5.00) 9th/10th place

BOXING Sky Box Office from 6pm
London Richard Riakporhe vs Chris Billam-Smith
Dereck Chisora v Artur Szpilka
David Allen v David Price
Dillian Whyte v Oscar Rivas

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 6.30pm
Rugby Championship
(7.05) Argentina v New Zealand

DARTS Sky Sports Football, 7pm-11pm
Blackpool World Matchplay

SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 8.55pm
Premier Sports from 8.55pm
International Champions Cup
(9.00) Benfica v Chivas
(11.00) Arsenal v Fiorentina
(1.00) Bayern Munich v Real Madrid

GOLF Sky Sports Golf Red Button from midnight
Keene Trace GC Barbasol Championship

SUNDAY (July 21st)

BOXING ITV Box Office from midnight
Las Vegas Keith Thurman v Manny Pacquiao

UFC BT Sport 1 from 2am
San Antonio Rafael Dos Anjos v Leon Edwards

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 8am-8.30pm
Royal Portrush British Open

ATHLETICS Eurosport 2, 8.45am-12.30pm
Eurosport 1, 5.20pm-6.30pm
Boras European Under-20 Championship

NETBALL Sky Sports Arena from 8.45am
World Cup Play-offs (Liverpool)
(9.00) 7th/8th place
(11.00) 5th/6th place
(2.30) 3rd/4th place
(5.00) The Final

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am
1st Test, D4 Women: England v Australia

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 10.45am-5.15pm
TG4, 1.10pm-4.50pm
ITV4, 11am-5pm
Le Tour Stage 15: To Foix Prat d’Albis

SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 12.25pm
Premier Sports from 12.25pm
International Champions Cup
(12.30) Juventus v Tottenham

DIVING BBC 2, 12.45pm-2.15pm
South Korea World Championship

GAA RTÉ 2 from 1pm
Premier Sports from 1pm
SFC - Super 8s
(2.00) Mayo v Meath
(4.00) Kerry v Donegal

EQUESTRIAN Sky Sports Action, 2pm-5pm
Aachen Grand Slam of Show Jumping

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 2.30pm
Scottish League Cup
(3.00) St Johnstone v Ross County

TENNIS ESPN, 3pm-5.30pm
WTA Bucharest Open final

SOCCER RTÉ 2 from 5.45pm
European Under-19 Championship
(6.00) Republic of Ireland v Czech Republic

DARTS Sky Sports Action, 7.30pm-11.30pm
Blackpool World Matchplay

GOLF BBC 2, 8pm-10pm
Highlights British Open

GAA RTÉ 2, 9.30pm-11.30pm
Highlights The Sunday Game

GOLF Sky Sports Golf Red Button from midnight
Keene Trace GC Barbasol Championship

