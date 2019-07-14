Here is your handy guide to sport on television this week
Monday – Sunday, July 15th – 21st
MONDAY (July 15th)
NETBALL Sky Sports Arena from 8.30am
Liverpool World Cup, 2nd preliminary stage
NETBALL Sky Sports Action from 9.20am
Liverpool World Cup, 2nd preliminary stage
CYCLING Eurosport 1, 10.45am-5pm
TG4, 1.10pm-5.10pm
ITV4, 11am-5pm
Le Tour Stage 10: To Albi
TENNIS BT Sport 2, noon-8pm
WTA Bucharest Open
SOCCER RTÉ 2 from 3.30pm
European Under-19 Championship
(3.45) Republic of Ireland v Norway
SOCCER RTÉ 2, 7.30pm-8pm
Analysis Soccer Republic
GAA TG4, 8pm-9pm
Highlights Championship 2019
TUESDAY (July 16th)
NETBALL Sky Sports Arena from 8.45am
Liverpool World Cup, 2nd preliminary stage
TENNIS BT Sport 1, noon-8pm
WTA Bucharest Open
WEDNESDAY (July 17th)
SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 1.55am
Premier Sports from 1.55am
International Champions Cup
(2.00) Fiorentina v Chivas
NETBALL Sky Sports Arena from 8.45am
Liverpool World Cup, 2nd preliminary stage
SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 10.45am
Asia Trophy Semi-finals
(11.00) Newcastle Utd v Wolverhampton
(1.30) Manchester City v West Ham Utd
TENNIS BT Sport 1, noon-8pm
WTA Bucharest Open
CYCLING Eurosport 1, 12.15pm-5pm
TG4, 1.10pm-5pm
ITV4, 12.30pm-5pm
Le Tour Stage 11: To Toulouse
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 2pm-5pm
Royal Portrush British Open (Practice Round)
SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 5.25pm
Champions League, 1st Qualifying Round, 2nd leg
(5.30) Riga FC (0) v Dundalk (0)
GOLF BBC 1, 7pm-8pm
Preview British Open
GAA TG4 from 7.15pm
Leinster U-20 Hurling final
(7.30) Wexford v Kilkenny
SOCCER Eurosport 2 from 7.45pm
African Cup of Nations
(8.00) 3rd place play-off
THURSDAY (July 18th)
SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 3.55am
Premier Sports from 3.55am
International Champions Cup
(4.00) Arsenal v Bayern Munich
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 6.30am-9.30pm
Royal Portrush British Open
NETBALL Sky Sports Arena from 8am
Liverpool World Cup, 2nd preliminary stage
ATHLETICS Eurosport 2, 8.40am-1pm, 2.55pm-6.30pm
Sweden European Under-20 Championship
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am
1st Test, D1 Women: England v Australia
CYCLING Eurosport 1, 10am-4.45pm
TG4, 1.10pm-4.30pm
ITV4, 10.30am-4.30pm
Le Tour Stage 12: To Bagneres-de-Bigorre
TENNIS BT Sport 1, 1pm-8pm
WTA Bucharest Open
SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 4.55pm
Europa League, 1st Qualifying Round, 2nd leg
(5.00) RoPS (1) v Aberdeen (2)
SOCCER RTÉ 2 from 5.45pm
European Under-19 Championship
(6.00) Republic of Ireland v France
RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 7pm
(7.45) SL: Wigan Warriors v Wakefield Trinity
GAA TG4 from 7.15pm
Munster U-20 Football final
(7.00) Cork v Kerry
SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 7.55pm
Europa League, 1st Qualifying Round, 2nd leg
(8.00) Shamrock Rovers (2) v SK Brann (2)
GOLF BBC 2, 8pm-10pm
Highlights British Open
GOLF Sky Sports Golf Red Button from 11pm
Nicholasville Barbasol Championship
FRIDAY (July 19th)
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 6.30am-9.30pm
Royal Portrush British Open
ATHLETICS Eurosport 2, 8.40am-1pm, 2.25pm-7.45pm
Boras European Under-20 Championship
NETBALL Sky Sports Arena from 8.45am
World Cup Play-offs (Liverpool)
(9.00) 15th/16th place
(11.00) 13th/14th place
(3.00) 4th Group F v 3rd Group G
(5.00) 3rd Group F v 4th Group G
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am
1st Test, D2 Women: England v Australia
CYCLING Eurosport 1, 12.30pm-5.15pm
TG4, 12.50pm-5.20pm
ITV4, 1pm-5.15pm
Le Tour Stage 13: Individual time-trial
TENNIS BT Sport 3, 1pm-8pm
WTA Bucharest Open
RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 3.45pm
Currie Cup
(4.00) Griquas v Pumas
(6.15) Blue Bulls v Free State Cheetahs
RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 7pm
(7.45) SL: Hull KR v Huddersfield Giants
GAA TG4 from 7.15pm
Leinster U-20 Football final
(7.30) Laois v Dublin
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.15pm
Scottish League Cup
(7.45) Motherwell v Greenock Morton
SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 7.30pm
Premier Division
(8.00) Waterford FC v Finn Harps
SOCCER Eurosport 2 from 7.45pm
African Cup of Nations
(8.00) Final from Cairo
GOLF BBC 2, 8.30pm-10.30pm
Highlights British Open
GOLF Sky Sports Golf Red Button from 11pm
Keene Trace GC Barbasol Championship
SATURDAY (July 20th)
ATHLETICS Eurosport 2, 8.45am-1.30pm
Eurosport 1, 5pm-7pm
Sweden European Under-20 Championship
NETBALL Sky Sports Arena from 8.45am
World Cup Play-offs (Liverpool)
(9.00) 11th/12th place
(11.00) 1st Semi-final
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 9am-9pm
Royal Portrush British Open
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am
1st Test, D3 Women: England v Australia
SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 9.45am
Asia Trophy
(10.00) 3rd place play-off
(12.30) Final from Shanghai
CYCLING Eurosport 1, noon-4.45pm
TG4, 4.45pm-7pm
ITV4, 12.30pm-4.30pm
Le Tour Stage 14: To Tourmalet Bareges
RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 12.55pm
(1.00) Currie Cup: Sharks v Western Province
TENNIS BT Sport 2, 1pm-5pm
WTA Bucharest Open
GAA TG4 from 1pm
Women’s Senior Football Championship
(1.45) Donegal v Tyrone
(3.30) Cork v Cavan
HORSE RACING ITV3, 1.30pm-4pm
Newbury Including the Super Sprint Stakes
NETBALL Sky Sports Mix from 2.30pm
BBC 2 from 2.30pm
World Cup Play-offs (Liverpool)
(3.00) 2nd semi-final
HORSE RACING RTÉ 2, 3pm-6.05pm
The Curragh Including the Irish Oaks
RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 3.30pm
Rugby Championship
(4.05) South Africa v Australia
GAA Sky Sports Arena from 4pm
TBA Championship 2019
NETBALL Sky Sports Mix from 4.45pm
World Cup Play-offs (Liverpool)
(5.00) 9th/10th place
BOXING Sky Box Office from 6pm
London Richard Riakporhe vs Chris Billam-Smith
Dereck Chisora v Artur Szpilka
David Allen v David Price
Dillian Whyte v Oscar Rivas
RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 6.30pm
Rugby Championship
(7.05) Argentina v New Zealand
DARTS Sky Sports Football, 7pm-11pm
Blackpool World Matchplay
SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 8.55pm
Premier Sports from 8.55pm
International Champions Cup
(9.00) Benfica v Chivas
(11.00) Arsenal v Fiorentina
(1.00) Bayern Munich v Real Madrid
GOLF Sky Sports Golf Red Button from midnight
Keene Trace GC Barbasol Championship
SUNDAY (July 21st)
BOXING ITV Box Office from midnight
Las Vegas Keith Thurman v Manny Pacquiao
UFC BT Sport 1 from 2am
San Antonio Rafael Dos Anjos v Leon Edwards
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 8am-8.30pm
Royal Portrush British Open
ATHLETICS Eurosport 2, 8.45am-12.30pm
Eurosport 1, 5.20pm-6.30pm
Boras European Under-20 Championship
NETBALL Sky Sports Arena from 8.45am
World Cup Play-offs (Liverpool)
(9.00) 7th/8th place
(11.00) 5th/6th place
(2.30) 3rd/4th place
(5.00) The Final
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am
1st Test, D4 Women: England v Australia
CYCLING Eurosport 1, 10.45am-5.15pm
TG4, 1.10pm-4.50pm
ITV4, 11am-5pm
Le Tour Stage 15: To Foix Prat d’Albis
SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 12.25pm
Premier Sports from 12.25pm
International Champions Cup
(12.30) Juventus v Tottenham
DIVING BBC 2, 12.45pm-2.15pm
South Korea World Championship
GAA RTÉ 2 from 1pm
Premier Sports from 1pm
SFC - Super 8s
(2.00) Mayo v Meath
(4.00) Kerry v Donegal
EQUESTRIAN Sky Sports Action, 2pm-5pm
Aachen Grand Slam of Show Jumping
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 2.30pm
Scottish League Cup
(3.00) St Johnstone v Ross County
TENNIS ESPN, 3pm-5.30pm
WTA Bucharest Open final
SOCCER RTÉ 2 from 5.45pm
European Under-19 Championship
(6.00) Republic of Ireland v Czech Republic
DARTS Sky Sports Action, 7.30pm-11.30pm
Blackpool World Matchplay
GOLF BBC 2, 8pm-10pm
Highlights British Open
GAA RTÉ 2, 9.30pm-11.30pm
Highlights The Sunday Game
GOLF Sky Sports Golf Red Button from midnight
Keene Trace GC Barbasol Championship