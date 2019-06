Here is your handy guide to sport on television this week

MONDAY (July 1st)

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10am

ICC World Cup

The Riverside Sri Lanka v West Indies

TENNIS BBC 2, 10.30am-9.30pm

BBC 1, 1.45pm-6pm

eir Sport 1, 11am-7.30pm

Day 1 Wimbledon 2019

SOCCER Eurosport 1 from 4.45pm

African Cup of Nations

(5.00) Namibia v Ivory Coast

(8.00) Kenya v Senegal

SOCCER Eurosport 2 from 4.45pm

African Cup of Nations

(5.00) South Africa v Morocco

(8.00) Tanzania v Algeria

SOCCER RTE 2, 7.30pm-8pm

Analysis Soccer Republic

SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 7.30pm

Airtricity League

(8.00) Bohemians v Derry City

GAA TG4, 8pm-9pm

Highlights Championship 2019

TUESDAY (July 2nd)

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10am

ICC World Cup

Edgbaston Bangladesh v India

TENNIS BBC 2, 11am-9.30pm

BBC 1, 1.45pm-6pm

eir Sport 1, 11am-8pm

Day 2 Wimbledon 2019

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket Red Button (1.30pm)

Sky Sports Cricket from 7pm

1st ODI Women: England v Australia

SOCCER Eurosport 1 from 4.45pm

African Cup of Nations

(5.00) Benin v Cameroon

(8.00) Angola v Mali

SOCCER Eurosport 2 from 4.45pm

African Cup of Nations

(5.00) Guinea-Bissau v Ghana

(8.00) Mauritania v Tunisia

SOCCER TG4 from 7.45pm

BBC 1 from 7.30pm

Women’s World Cup Semi-final

(8.00) England v US

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 9.50pm

(10.15) Women: France v Canada

WEDNESDAY (July 3rd)

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 1.10am

(1.15) Women: New Zealand v USA

SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 1.25am

Premier Sports from 1.25am

Copa America Semi-final

(1.30) Brazil v Argentina

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10am

ICC World Cup

The Riverside England v New Zealand

TENNIS BBC 1, 11am-1pm, 1.45pm-6pm

BBC 2, 1pm-9.30pm

eir Sport 1, 11am-8pm

Day 3 Wimbledon 2019

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 3pm-4pm

Lahinch GC Irish Open - On The Range

SOCCER TG4 from 7.45pm

BBC 1 from 7.30pm

Women’s World Cup Semi-final

(8.00) Netherlands v Sweden

GAA TG4 from 10.10pm

Under-20 Hurling

(deferred) Cork v Limerick

THURSDAY (July 4th)

SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 1.25am

Premier Sports from 1.25am

Copa America Semi-final

(1.30) Chile v Peru

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10am

ICC World Cup

Leeds Afghanistan v West Indies

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 10.30am-6.30pm

Lahinch GC Irish Open

TENNIS BBC 2, 11am-9.30pm

BBC 1, 1.45pm-6pm

eir Sport 1, 11am-8pm

Day 4 Wimbledon 2019

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket Red Button (1.30pm)

Sky Sports Cricket from 7pm

2nd ODI Women: England v Australia

RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 7pm

(7.45) SL: Salford Red Devils v Huddersfield Giants

GAA TG4 from 7.20pm

Under-20 Hurling Championship

(7.30) Galway v Kilkenny

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 8.30pm-11.30pm

TPC Twin Cities 3M Open

GOLF BBC 1, 10.35pm-11.35pm

Highlights Irish Open

FRIDAY (July 5th)

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10am

ICC World Cup

Lord’s Pakistan v Bangladesh

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 10.30am-6.30pm

Lahinch GC Irish Open

TENNIS BBC 2, 11am-9.30pm

BBC 1, 1.45pm-6pm

eir Sport 1, 11am-7.30pm

Day 5 Wimbledon 2019

ROWING BT Sport 3, 1.30pm-7.45pm

Henley Royal Regatta

SOCCER Eurosport 2 from 4.55pm

African Cup of Nations

(5.00) Last 16: 1st Group D v 3rd Group B/E/F

(8.00) Last 16: 2nd Group A v 2nd Group C

ATHLETICS Eurosport 1, 7pm-9pm

Lusanne IAAF Diamond League

RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 7pm

(7.45) SL: Salford Red Devils v Huddersfield Giants

SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 7.30pm

(8.00) AL: Cork City v Bohemians

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 8.30pm-11.30pm

TPC Twin Cities 3M Open

GOLF BBC 1, 10.35pm-11.35pm

Highlights Irish Open

SATURDAY (July 6th)

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10am

ICC World Cup

Leeds Sri Lanka v India

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 10.30am-4.30pm

TG4, 10.55am-3.45pm

Tour de France Stage 1: To Brussels

TENNIS BBC 2, 11am-9.30pm

BBC 1, 12.20pm-7.35pm

eir Sport 1, 11am-8pm

Day 6 Wimbledon 2019

HORSE RACING Virgin Media One, noon-2.30pm

Sandown Including the Coral Eclipse

CRICKET Sky Sports Mix from 1pm

Sky Sports Cricket from 7pm

ICC World Cup

Old Trafford Australia v South Africa

ROWING BT Sport 3, 1.30pm-8pm

Henley Royal Regatta

SOCCER TG4 from 3.45pm

BBC from 3.45pm

(4.00) Women’s World Cup - 3rd Place Play-off

GAA Sky Sports Arena from 4pm

TBA Two championship matches

SOCCER Eurosport 2 from 4.55pm

African Cup of Nations

(5.00) Last 16: 2nd Group B v 2nd Group F

(8.00) Last 16: 1st Group A v 3rd Group C/D/E

RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Action from 5pm

(5.00) SL: Catalans Dragons v Wakefield Trinity

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-11pm

TPC Twin Cities 3M Open

BOXING BoxNation from 7pm

Hamburg Thulani Mbenge v Sebastian Formella

BOXING Sky Sports Action from 7pm

Manchester Felix Cash v Jack Cullen

Anthony Fowler v Brian Rose

Lawrence Okolie v Jack Massey

SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 7.55pm

Premier Sports from 7.55pm

(8.00) Copa America Third-place Play-off

RUGBY Sky Sports Arena from 10.10pm

(10.15) Women: France v New Zealand

GOLF BBC 1, 10.20pm-11.20pm

Highlights Irish Open

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 11pm-1.30am

Wisconsin LPGA: Thornberry Classic

SUNDAY (July 7th)

UFC BT Sport Box Office from 1am

Las Vegas Jorge Masvidal v Ben Askren

Amanda Nunes v Holly Holm

Jon Jones v Thiago Santos

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 1.10am

(1.15) Women: England v Canada

MOTOR Eurosport 2 from 9.15am

Donington Park World Superbikes

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am

3rd ODI Women: England v Australia

ROWING BT Sport 3, 11am-5pm

Henley Royal Regatta

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, noon-5pm

Lahinch GC Irish Open

MOTOGP BT Sport 2 from 12.30pm

Sachsenring Grand Prix of Germany

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 1.15pm-4.15pm

TG4, 1.20pm-4.10pm

Tour de France Stage 2: Team time-trial

GAA RTE 1 from 1.40pm

TBA Championship 2019

MOTOR Sky Sports F1 from 3pm

Goodwood Festival of Speed

SOCCER TG4 from 3.45pm

BBC from 3.45pm

(4.00) Women’s World Cup Final

SOCCER Eurosport 2 from 4.55pm

African Cup of Nations

(5.00) Last 16: 1st Group B v 3rd Group A/C/D

(8.00) Last 16: 1st Group C v 3rd Group A/B/F

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-11pm

TPC Twin Cities 3M Open

SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 8.55pm

Premier Sports from 8.55pm

(9.00) Copa America Final

GAA RTE 2, 9.30pm-11.30pm

Highlights The Sunday Game

GOLF BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.30pm

Highlights Irish Open

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 11pm-1.30am

Oneida LPGA: Thornberry Classic