An experimental Liverpool team suffered their first defeat of the season, after Chelsea dumped them out of the League Cup last night in Anfield. Daniel Sturridge had put Liverpool in front, but the visitors hit back with a contentious equaliser before a moment of magic from Eden Hazard sealed a 2-1 victory. Meanwhile in La Liga Barcelona and Real Madrid suffered their first defeats of the season - a subdued Barca crashed to a 2-1 loss at Leganes, but the Catalans remain top after Real were humbled 3-0 at Sevilla. It was the first time the two clubs lost on the same day since January 2015.

The Ryder Cup gets underway on Friday and Philip Reid has looked back at how the competition has become “a monster”. From a little horse-shoe stand which first manifested at The K Club for the 2006 match to the temporary structure at Le Golf National which will house some 6,500 fans. While Dave Hannigan’s America at Large column explains the mystery of former Ryder Cup star Anthony Kim; “He was a player of preternatural ability who looked for a fleeting moment like he might become one of the greats.”