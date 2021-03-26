Hanrahan set for switch to France; all eyes on Luxembourg

Munster’s JJ Hanrahan is set to make the move to France, according to reports in the local media. This morning John O’Sullivan reports that the 28-year-old outhalf is likely to agree a two-year deal with Clermont Auvergne as he opts for more game time given the wealth of options Munster possess. Indeed Munster will call on those options tomorrow when they meet Leinster in the Pro14 final at 5pm (you can follow all of the action on our liveblog from 4.30pm). Just a week after leaving the Ireland camp after the Six Nations win against England, teammates will become opponents again tomorrow with Tadhg Beirne yesterday detailing some of the challenges of switching from one system back into another. Tonight Scotland will look to end their 22-year Paris hoodoo and deny their hosts the Six Nations title. France must win by 21 points and earn a four-try bonus point in the rearranged clash if they are to pip Wales to the Championship.

On to soccer and tomorrow is a big day for Stephen Kenny and Ireland as they go in search of their first win 10 games into the manager’s regime. Ireland will be expected to beat Luxembourg at home (7.45pm, follow on our liveblog from 7pm) but the opponents may not be quite the pushovers some would expect after they enjoyed some impressive results over the last couple of years. One man likely to start in Dublin after impressing in Belgrade is Josh Cullen. The Anderlecht midfielder says tomorrow’s clash is a must-win and he believes there are plenty of positives to take from the 3-2 defeat to Serbia. Luxembourg have traditionally been one of the minnows of European football and have achieved little but they continue to roll the boulder up the hill, as James McDermott writes. Last night Northern Ireland were left frustrated in Parma as their first qualifier ended in defeat by Italy while John McGinn salvaged a late point for Scotland against Austria.