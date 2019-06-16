Handy Guide to Sport on Television this Week

MONDAY (June 17th)

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10am

ICC World Cup

Taunton West Indies v Bangladesh

TENNIS BBC 2, 1pm-6pm

Queen’s Club Fever-Tree Championships

RUGBY eir Sport 1 & 2 from 2.20pm

Under-20 World Championship

(2.30) 5th Place S-F: New Zealand v Wales

(5.00) Semi-final: Argentina v Australia

(7.30) 5th Place S-F: Ireland v England

RUGBY eir Sport 1 & 2 from 2.20pm

Under-20 World Championship

(2.30) 9th Place S-F: Scotland v Italy

(5.00) 9th Place S-F: Georgia v Fiji

(7.30) Semi-final: South Africa v France

SOCCER RTE 2 from 4.30pm

TG4 from 4.45pm

BBC Red Button & BBC Four

Women’s World Cup

(5.00) China v Spain

(5.00) South Africa v Germany

(8.00) Nigeria v France

(8.00) South Korea v Norway

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 5.25pm

European Under-21 Championship

(5.30) Serbia v Austria

(8.00) Germany v Denmark

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 7pm-8.30pm

Stage 3 Tour of Switzerland

GAA TG4, 10.10pm-11.10pm

Highlights Championship 2019

SOCCER RTE 2, 11.25pm-11.55pm

Analysis Soccer Republic

TUESDAY (June 18th)

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10am

ICC World Cup

Old Trafford England v Afghanistan

TENNIS BBC Red Button, noon-1pm, 5.55pm-7pm

BBC 2, 1pm-6pm

Queen’s Club Fever-Tree Championships

HORSE RACING Virgin Media One, 1.30pm-5.30pm

Virgin Media Two, 5.25pm-6pm

UTV, 1.30pm-6pm

Royal Ascot Including the St James’s Palace Stakes

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 5.25pm

European Under-21 Championship

(5.30) Romania v Croatia

(8.00) England v France

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 6.45pm

Twenty20 Women: England v West Indies

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 7pm-8.30pm

Stage 4 Tour of Switzerland

SOCCER RTE 2 from 7.30pm

TG4 from 7.45pm

BBC Red Button & BBC Four

Women’s World Cup

(8.00) Italy v Brazil

(8.00) Jamaica v Australia

SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 10.25pm

Copa America

(10.30) Bolivia v Peru

WEDNESDAY (June 19th)

SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 1.25am

Copa America

(1.30) Brazil v Venezuela

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10am

ICC World Cup

Edgbaston New Zealand v South Africa

TENNIS BBC Red Button, noon-1pm, 5.55pm-7pm

BBC 2, 1pm-6pm

Queen’s Club Fever-Tree Championships

HORSE RACING Virgin Media One, 1.30pm-5.30pm

Virgin Media Two, 5.25pm-6pm

UTV, 1.30pm-6pm

Royal Ascot Including the Prince of Wales’ Stakes

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 5.25pm

European Under-21 Championship

(5.30) Spain v Belgium

(8.00) Italy v Poland

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 7pm-8.30pm

Stage 5 Tour of Switzerland

SOCCER RTE 2 from 7.30pm

TG4 from 7.45pm

BBC Four & BBC One

Women’s World Cup

(8.00) England v Japan

(8.00) Scotland v Argentina

THURSDAY (June 20th)

SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 1.25am

Copa America

(1.30) Argentina v Paraguay

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10am

ICC World Cup

Trent Bridge Australia v Bangladesh

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 10.30am-12.30pm, 2.30pm-8pm

Munich BMW International Open

TENNIS BBC Red Button, noon-1pm

BBC 2, 1pm-6pm

Queen’s Club Fever-Tree Championships

HORSE RACING Virgin Media One, 1.30pm-5.30pm

Virgin Media Two, 5.25pm-6pm

UTV, 1.30pm-6pm

Royal Ascot Including the Gold Cup

SOCCER RTE 2 from 7.30pm

TG4 from 7.45pm

BBC Four & BBC Red Button

Women’s World Cup

(5.00) Cameroon v New Zealand

(5.00) Netherlands v Canada

(8.00) Sweden v US

(8.00) Thailand v Chile

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 5.25pm

European Under-21 Championship

(5.30) Denmark v Austria

(8.00) Germany v Serbia

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 7pm-8.30pm

Stage 6 Tour of Switzerland

RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 7pm

(7.45) SL: London Broncos v Hull KR

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 8pm-11pm

Cromwell Travelers Championship

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 11pm-2am

Minnesota Women’s PGA Championship

SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 11.55pm

Copa America

(0.00) Uruguay v Japan

FRIDAY (June 21st)

SPORTS eir Sport 1, 7am-10.30am, noon-3.30pm, 8pm-10.35pm

BT Sport 1, 8pm-10.45pm

Minsk European Games

F1 Sky Sports F1 from 9.45am

Practice French Grand Prix

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10am

ICC World Cup

Leeds England v Sri Lanka

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 10.30am-12.30pm, 2.30pm-8pm

Munich BMW International Open

TENNIS BBC Red Button, noon-1pm

BBC 2, 1pm-6pm

Queen’s Club Fever-Tree Championships

HORSE RACING Virgin Media One, 1.30pm-5.30pm

Virgin Media Two, 5.25pm-6pm

UTV, 1.30pm-6pm

Royal Ascot Including the Commonwealth Cup

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 5pm

European Under-21 Championship

(5.30) England v Romania

(8.00) France v Croatia

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 6.45pm

Twenty20 Women: England v West Indies

RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 7pm

(7.45) SL: St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

BOXING Sky Sports Action from 7pm

London Craig Richards v Andre Sterling

Ted Cheeseman v Kieron Conway

Conor Benn v Jussi Koivula

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 8pm-11pm

TPC River Highlands Travelers Championship

SOCCER Eurosport 2 from 8.45pm

African Cup of Nations

(9.00) Egypt v Zimbabwe

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 9.30pm-10.30pm

Stage 7 Tour of Switzerland

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 11pm-2am

Hazeltine National GC Women’s PGA Championship

SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 11.55pm

Copa America

(0.00) Ecuador v Chile

SATURDAY (June 22nd)

SPORTS eir Sport 1, 7am-2.20pm, 9.30pm-11.30pm

BT Sport 1, 8am-7.30pm

Minsk European Games

MOTOR Eurosport 2 from 9.30am

Misano World Superbike Championship

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10am

Sky Sports Red Button from 1pm

ICC World Cup

Hampshire Bowl India v Afghanistan

F1 Sky Sports F1 from 10.45am

Practice & Qualifying French Grand Prix

TENNIS BBC 2, 1pm-5pm

Queen’s Club Fever-Tree Championships

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 1pm

ICC World Cup

Old Trafford West Indies v New Zealand

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 1pm-5.30pm

Munich BMW International Open

HORSE RACING Virgin Media One, 1.30pm-5.30pm

Virgin Media Two, 5.25pm-6pm

UTV, 1.30pm-6pm

Royal Ascot Including the Diamond Jubilee Stakes

SOCCER RTE 2/TG4/BBC

Women’s World Cup - Round of 16

(4.30) 1st B v 3rd A/C/D

(8.00) 2nd A v 2nd C

RUGBY eir Sport 1 & 2 from 2.20pm

Under-20 World Championship

(2.30) 5th Place Play-off final

(2.30) 11th Place Play-off final

(5.00) 3rd Place Play-off final

(5.00) 9th Place Play-off final

(7.30) 7th Place Play-off final

(7.30) World Championship final

SOCCER Eurosport 2 from 3.25pm

African Cup of Nations

(3.30) DR Congo v Uganda

(6.00) Nigeria v Burundi

(9.00) Guinea v Madagascar

RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Action from 5pm

(5.00) SL: Catalans Dragons v Hull FC

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-11pm

Cromwell Travelers Championship

GAA RTÉ 2 from 6.30pm

Munster Senior Football Final

(7.00) Kerry v Cork

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.55pm

European Under-21 Championship

(8.00) Belgium v Italy

GOLF Sky Sports Mix, 8pm-11pm

Chaska Women’s PGA Championship

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 9.30pm-10.30pm

Stage 8 Tour of Switzerland

SUNDAY (June 23rd)

UFC BT Sport 1 from midnight

Greenville Renato Moicano v Chan Sung Jung

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 0.30am

(0.30) MLS: FC Cincinnati v Los Angeles Galaxy

SPORTS eir Sport 1, 7am-11pm

BT Sport 1, 7am-7.45pm

Minsk European Games

MOTOR Eurosport 2 from 9.30am

Misano World Superbike Championship

RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 10am

State of Origin - Game 2

(10.50) Queensland v New South Wales

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10am

ICC World Cup

Lord’s Pakistan v South Africa

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 11.30am-4pm

Munich BMW International Open

TENNIS BBC 1, 1pm-4pm

Queen’s Club Fever-Tree Championships

F1 Sky Sports F1 from 12.30pm

Circuit Paul Ricard French Grand Prix

GAA RTÉ 2 from 1pm

BBC from 1.30pm (1st game)

Ulster Senior Football Final

(2.00) Donegal v Cavan

Leinster Senior Football Final

(4.00) Dublin v Meath

TENNIS Eurosport 1, 1.30pm-3.30pm

WTA Nature Valley Classic final (Birmingham)

SOCCER RTE 2/TG4/BBC

Women’s World Cup - Round of 16

(4.30) Winner D v 3rd B/E/F

(8.00) Winner A v 3rd C/D/E

SOCCER Eurosport 2 from 3.25pm

African Cup of Nations

(3.30) Morocco v Namibia

(6.00) Senegal v Tanzania

(9.00) Algeria v Kenya

TENNIS ESPN, 3.30pm-6pm

WTA Mallorca Open final

IndyCar Sky Sports F1 from 5pm

Wisconsin Grand Prix at Road America

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 5.30pm-6.30pm

Stage 9 Tour of Switzerland

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-11pm

TPC River Highlands Travelers Championship

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.55pm

European Under-21 Championship

(8.00) Austria v Germany

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 7.55pm

European Under-21 Championship

(8.00) Denmark v Serbia

GOLF Sky Sports Mix, 8.30pm-midnight

Hazeltine National GC Women’s PGA Championship

GAA RTE 2, 9.30pm-11.30pm

Highlights The Sunday Game

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 10.30pm

(10.30) MLS: Columbus Crew v Sporting Kansas City