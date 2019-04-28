Handy Guide to Sport on Television this Week

Monday – Sunday, April 29th – May 5th

 

MONDAY (April 29th)

SNOOKER BBC 2, 1pm-6pm, 7pm-8.30pm
BBC Red Button, 1pm-6pm, 7pm-11pm
Eurosport 1, 1pm-10pm
Sheffield World Championship

SOCCER RTE 2, 7.30pm-8pm
Discussion Soccer Republic

SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 7.55pm
(8.00) La Liga: Real Betis v Espanyol

TUESDAY (April 30th)

SNOOKER BBC 2, 10am-12.15pm, 1pm-6pm, 7pm-8pm
BBC Red Button, 10am-2pm, 2.30pm-6pm, 7pm-11pm
Eurosport 1, 10am-10pm
Sheffield World Championship

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 3pm-4.30pm
Prologue Tour of Romandy

HORSE RACING RTE 2, 4pm-7pm
Punchestown Including the Boylesports Champion Chase

SOCCER RTE 2 from 7pm
BT Sport 2 from 7pm
Virgin Media Sport from 7pm
Champions League Semi-final, 1st leg
(8.00) Tottenham v Ajax

WEDNESDAY (May 1st)

SNOOKER BBC 2, 10am-11.15am, 1pm-6pm, 7pm-8pm
BBC Red Button, 10am-2pm, 2.30pm-6pm, 7pm-11pm
Eurosport 1, 10am-10pm
Sheffield World Championship

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 3pm-4.30pm
Stage 1 Tour of Romandy

HORSE RACING RTE 2, 4.30pm-7.25pm
Punchestown Including the Gold Cup

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 4.30pm-6pm
One-day race Eschborn-Frankfurt

SOCCER Virgin Media Sport from 7pm
BT Sport 2 from 7pm
Champions League Semi-final, 1st leg
(8.00) Barcelona v Liverpool

THURSDAY (May 2nd)

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 6am-10.30am
Beijing China Open

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, noon-11pm
North Carolina Wells Fargo Championship

SNOOKER BBC 2, 1pm-6pm, 7.30pm-8pm
BBC Red Button, 1pm-6pm, 7pm-11pm
Eurosport 1, 12.45pm-4pm, 5.30pm-10pm
Sheffield World Championship

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 3pm-4.30pm
Stage 2 Tour of Romandy

HORSE RACING RTE 2, 4pm-7pm
Punchestown Including the Champion Stayers Hurdle

RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 7pm
(7.45) SL: Wigan Warriors v London Broncos

DARTS Sky Sports Action, 7pm-10pm
Manchester Premier League

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.15pm
Virgin Media Two from 7.30pm
Europa League Semi-final, 1st leg
(8.00) Arsenal v Valencia

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.15pm
Europa League Semi-final, 1st leg
(8.00) Eintracht Frankfurt v Chelsea

FRIDAY (May 3rd)

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 6am-10.30am
Topwin CC China Open

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 8.30am
(8.35) SR: Crusaders v Sharks
(10.45) SR: Reds v Sunwolves

SNOOKER BBC 2, 10am-noon, 1pm-6pm, 7pm-8pm
BBC Red Button, 10am-2pm, 2.30pm-6pm, 7pm-10.30pm
Eurosport 1, 10am-10pm
Sheffield World Championship

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am
ODI Ireland v England

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, noon-11pm
Charlotte Wells Fargo Championship

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 3pm-4.30pm
Stage 3 Tour of Romandy

HORSE RACING RTE 2, 4pm-6.50pm
Punchestown Including the BETDAQ Champion Hurdle

ATHLETICS Eurosport 2, 5pm-7pm
Doha IAAF Diamond League

SOCCER RTE 2, 6.50pm-9.30pm
Under-17 European Championship
(7.00) Rep of Ireland v Greece

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm
(8.00) PL: Everton v Burnley

RUGBY BT Sport 1 from 7pm
(7.45) EP: Harlequins v Leicester

RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 7pm
(7.45) SL: Castleford Tigers v Warrington Wolves

SOCCER ESPN from 7.25pm
Bundesliga
(7.30) Mainz v RB Leipzig

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.40pm
(7.45) Ligue 1: Strasbourg v Marseille

CRICKET RTE 2, 11.10pm-0.10am
Highlights Ireland v England

SATURDAY (May 4th)

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 5.30am-10am
Beijing China Open

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 6.10am
(6.15) SR: Hurricanes v Melbourne Rebels
(8.35) SR: Highlanders v Chiefs
(10.45) SR: Brumbies v Blues

TENNIS BT Sport 3, 10am-noon
WTA Prague Open final

SNOOKER BBC 2, 10am-1.10pm, 4.10pm-5.30pm, 7.30pm-10pm
BBC 1, 2.15pm-4.10pm
Eurosport 1, 10am-10.30pm
Sheffield World Championship

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from noon
(12.30) SP: Aberdeen v Celtic

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from noon
(12.30) PL: Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur

HORSE RACING UTV, 1.30pm-4pm
Newmarket Including the 2,000 Guineas

SOCCER BBC 2 from 2pm
Irish Cup final
(2.30) Ballinamallard Utd v Crusaders

RUGBY Sky Sports Arena from 2pm
(2.05) SR: Bulls v Waratahs

RUGBY BT Sport 3 from 2.30pm
(3.00) EP: Saracens v Exeter

HORSE RACING RTE 2, 2.50pm-6pm
Punchestown Including the AES Champion 4-yr-old Hurdle

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 3pm-4.30pm
Stage 4 Tour of Romandy

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 4.15pm
English Championship Cup final
(4.30) Ealing v London Irish

SOCCER BBC 1 from 5.10pm
BT Sport 2 from 5.15pm
Women’s FA Cup final
(5.30) Manchester City v West Ham Utd

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-11pm
Charlotte Wells Fargo Championship

SOCCER Sky Sports Mix from 7pm
(7.00) MLS: New York Red Bulls v Los Angeles Galaxy

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm
(7.45) PL: Newcastle Utd v Liverpool

SOCCER Eleven Sports 1 & Premier 1
(7.45) La Liga: Celta Vigo v Barcelona

RUGBY Sky Sports Arena from 8.35pm
(8.40) SR: Los Jaguares v Stormers

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 9pm
(9.00) MLS: Orlando City v Toronto

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.25pm-11.50pm
Highlights Match of the Day

SUNDAY (May 5th)

UFC BT Sport 1 from 1am
Ottawa Al Iaquinta v Donald Cerrone

BOXING Sky Sports Action from 2am
Las Vegas Saul Alvarlez v Daniel Jacobs

BOXING Box Nation from 2am
Stockton Radivoje Kalajdzic v Artur Beterbiev

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 5.30am-10am
Topwin CC China Open

SNOOKER BBC 2, 2pm-5.30pm, 7pm-11pm
Eurosport 1, 1.45pm-5pm, 6.30pm-10pm
Sheffield World Championship

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 11.15am
(11.30) Top 14: Lyon v Bordeaux-Begles

MOTOGP BT Sport 2 from 12.30pm
Jerez Grand Prix of Spain

RUGBY BT Sport 3 from 12.25pm
Bundesliga
(12.30) Schalke v Augsburg
(2.30) Freiburg v Fortuna Dusseldorf
(5.00) Bayer Leverkusen v Eintracht Frankfurt

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 12.45pm-2.15pm
Final stage Tour of Romandy

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm
(2.00) PL: Huddersfield Town v Manchester Utd
(4.30) PL: Arsenal v Brighton and Hove Albion

HORSE RACING UTV, 1.30pm-4pm
Newmarket Including the 1,000 Guineas

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 2pm
T20 England v Pakistan

RUGBY BT Sport 1 from 2.30pm
(3.00) EP: Bath v Wasps

RUGBY RTE 2 from 2.45pm
(3.00) All Ireland League final

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 3pm
(3.30) SP: Rangers v Hibernian

SOCCER Eleven Sports 1 & Premier 1
(3.15) La Liga: Real Madrid v Villarreal

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 3.45pm
(3.50) Top 14: Racing 92 v Stade Francais

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-11pm
Quail Hollow GC Wells Fargo Championship

SOCCER ITV4 from 7.30pm
(7.45) La Liga: Huesca v Valencia

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.45pm
(8.00) Ligue 1: Lyon v Lille

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.50pm-0.05am
Highlights Match of the Day 2

