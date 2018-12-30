Handy Guide to Sport on Television this Week
Monday – Sunday, December 31st – January 6th
MONDAY (Dec 31st)
NFL Sky Sports Action from 1am
(1.20) Indianapolis Colts @ Tennessee Titans
TENNIS Eurosport 1, 3am-5am, 9am-11am
ATP Brisbane International
TENNIS BT Sport 1, 5am-12.30pm
WTA Brisbane International
TENNIS Eurosport 1, 7.30am-9am
Perth Hopman Cup
DARTS Sky Sports Arena, noon-4pm, 5pm-9pm
PDC World Championship
GAA TG4, 4.15pm-5.15pm
Repeat 2018 SHC: Galway v Clare
TUESDAY (Jan 1st)
TENNIS BT Sport 1, 1am-7am, 9am-1pm
WTA Brisbane International
TENNIS Eurosport 1, 3am-7am
Eurosport 2, 8.30am-9.30am
ATP Brisbane International
TENNIS Eurosport 2, 9.30am-2.30pm
Perth Hopman Cup
SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from noon
(12.30) PL: Everton v Leicester
HORSE RACING UTV, 1pm-3.30pm
Cheltenham Including the Dipper Novices’ Chase
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 2.55pm
Championship
(3.00) Nottingham Forest v Leeds Utd
GAA TG4, 3.40pm-4.40pm
Repeat 2018 SFC: Kildare v Mayo
SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 5pm
(5.30) PL: Cardiff v Tottenham
SOCCER RTE 2, 5.30pm-8.30pm
Look back 2018 Fifa World Cup
DARTS Sky Sports Arena, 8pm-11pm
PDC World Championship final
WEDNESDAY (Jan 2nd)
NBA Sky Sport Action from 1am
Boston Timberwolves @ Celtics
TENNIS Eurosport 1, 1am-7am
ATP Brisbane International
TENNIS BT Sport 1, 1am-12.30pm
WTA Brisbane International
TENNIS Eurosport 2, 8.30am-2.30pm
Perth Hopman Cup
GAA TG4, 4pm-5pm
Repeat 2018 SHC: Limerick v Cork
SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 7.30pm
(8.00) PL: Newcastle Utd v Manchester Utd
SOCCER BBC 1, 10.45pm-0.20am
Highlights Match of the Day
CRICKET BT Sport 1 from 11pm
4th Test, D1 Australia v India
NFL BBC 2, 11.30pm-0.20am
Analysis Week 16 action
THURSDAY (Jan 3rd)
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 0.55am
1st ODI New Zealand v Sri Lanka
NBA Sky Sports Action from 1am
Boston Timberwolves @ Celtics
TENNIS Eurosport 1, 3am-6am
Eurosport 2, 8am-10am
ATP Brisbane International
TENNIS BT Sport 3, 5am-7am
BT Sport 1, 10.30am-12.30pm
WTA Brisbane International
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 9am
2nd Test, D1 South Africa v Pakistan
TENNIS Eurosport 2, 10am-2.30pm
Perth Hopman Cup
GAA TG4, 4.25pm-5.25pm
Repeat 2018 U-20F: Kildare v Mayo
SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm
(8.00) PL: Manchester City v Liverpool
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 11pm-3am
Hawaii Tournament of Champions
CRICKET BT Sport 1 from 11pm
4th Test, D2 Australia v India
FRIDAY (Jan 4th)
TENNIS BT Sport 2, 3am-5am
BT Sport 1, 9am-11am
WTA Brisbane International
NBA Sky Sports Action from 3.30am
Oakland Rockets @ Warriors
TENNIS Eurosport 1, 5am-7am
ATP Brisbane International
TENNIS Eurosport 2, 8am-2.30pm
Perth Hopman Cup
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 8.25am
2nd Test, D2 South Africa v Pakistan
SNOOKER FreeSports, 1pm-5.30pm
Goffs Senior Irish Masters
GAA TG4, 4.30pm-5.30pm
Repeat 2018 MFC: Monaghan v Kerry
RUGBY BT Sport 1 from 7pm
(7.45) EP: Sale v Saracens
SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.15pm
(7.45) FA Cup: Tranmere Rovers v Tottenham
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 11pm-3am
Kapalua Tournament of Champions
CRICKET BT Sport 1 from 11pm
4th Test, D3 Australia v India
SATURDAY (Jan 5th)
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 0.55am
2nd ODI New Zealand v Sri Lanka
NBA Sky Sports Action from 1am
Boston Mavericks @ Celtics
TENNIS BT Sport 2, 3am-5am
BT Sport 3, 9am-11am
WTA Brisbane International
TENNIS Eurosport 1, 5am-7am
ATP Brisbane International
TENNIS Eurosport 2, 8am-1pm
Perth Hopman Cup final
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 9am
2nd Test, D3 South Africa v Pakistan
SOCCER BT Sport 2 from noon
(12.30) FA Cup: Manchester Utd v Reading
SOCCER BBC 1, noon-1pm
Discussion Football Focus
SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 12.20pm
(12.30) FA Cup: Bournemouth v Brighton
(3.00) FA Cup: Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
SNOOKER FreeSports, 1pm-5.30pm
Goffs Senior Irish Masters
HORSE ITV4, 1.30pm-4pm
RACING From Sandown & Wincanton
RUGBY BT Sport 1 from 2.30pm
(3.00) EP: Leicester v Gloucester
RUGBY eir Sport 2 from 2.30pm
(3.00) Pro 14: Ospreys v Cardiff
(5.15) Pro 14: Scarlets v Dragons
(7.35) Pro 14: Edinburgh v Southern Kings
GAA TG4, 3.25pm-4.25pm
Repeat 2018 U-21H: Tipperary v Cork
RUGBY eir Sport 1 from 4.55pm
(5.15) Pro 14: Leinster v Ulster
SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 5pm
(5.30) FA Cup: Blackpool v Arsenal
RUGBY TG4 from 7.10pm
eir Sport 1 from 7.30pm
(7.35) Pro 14: Connacht v Munster
RUGBY Sky Sports Arena from 7.55pm
(8.00) Top 14: Racing 92 v Toulon
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 9pm-1am
Hawaii Tournament of Champions
NFL Sky Sports Action from 9pm
TBC Two wildcard round games
RUGBY TG4, 9.50pm-11.45pm
Deferred Leinster v Ulster
NBA Sky Sports Arena from 10pm
Denver Hornets @ Nuggets
SOCCER BBC 1, 10.20pm-midnight
Highlights Match of the Day
CRICKET BT Sport 1 from 11pm
4th Test, D4 Australia v India
SUNDAY (Jan 6th)
TENNIS BT Sport 3, 7am-9.30am
WTA Brisbane International final
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 8.25am
2nd Test, D4 South Africa v Pakistan
TENNIS Eurosport 1, 9am-11am
ATP Brisbane International final
RUGBY eir Sport 2 from 12.55pm
(1.00) Pro 14: Zebre v Cheetahs
SNOOKER FreeSports, 1pm-5.30pm, 7pm-10pm
Goffs Senior Irish Masters
SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 1.30pm
(2.00) FA Cup: Woking v Watford
SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 1.50pm
(2.00) FA Cup: Manchester City v Rotherham
RUGBY BT Sport 1 from 2.30pm
(3.00) EP: Wasps v Northampton
GAA TG4, 3.20pm-4.20pm
Repeat 2018 Women’s SFC Final: Dublin v Cork
RUGBY Sky Sports Arena from 3.55pm
(4.00) Top 14: Clermont Auvergne v La Rochelle
SOCCER BBC 1 from 4.05pm
eir Sport 1 from 4.20pm
(4.30) FA Cup: Newport County v Leicester City
NFL Sky Sports Action from 6pm
TBC Two wildcard round games
NBA Sky Sports Arena from 8.30pm
Minnesota Lakers @ Timberwolves
RUGBY Virgin Media One, 9pm-10.30pm
2018 Ireland’s Six Nations Journey
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 11pm-3am
Kapalua Tournament of Champions
SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.30pm
Highlights Match of the Day 2
CRICKET BT Sport 1 from 11pm
4th Test, D5 Australia v India