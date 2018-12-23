Handy Guide to Sport on Television this Week
Monday – Sunday, December 24th – 30th
Monday (Dec 24th)
NFL Sky Sports Action from 1.10am
(1.20) Kansas City Chiefs @ Seattle Seahawks
GAA TG4, 7.15pm-8.15pm
Repeat 2018 Munster SHC: Cork v Limerick
Tuesday (Dec 25th)
NFL Sky Sports Action from 1am
(1.15) Denver Broncos @ Oakland Raiders
NBA Sky Sports Action from 5pm
New York Bucks @ Knicks
Houston Thunder @ Rockets
Boston 76ers @ Celtics
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 9.55pm
2nd Test, D1 New Zealand v Sri Lanka
Wednesday (Dec 26th)
NBA Sky Sports Action from 1am
Oakland Lakers @ Warriors
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 7.55am
1st Test, D1 South Africa v Pakistan
SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from noon
(12.30) PL: Fulham v Wolverhampton
HORSE RACING RTE 2, 1pm-3.25pm
Leopardstown Including the RP Novice Steeplechase
HORSE RACING Virgin Media One, 1pm-3.30pm
UTV, 1pm-3.30pm
Kempton Including the King George VI Chase
SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 1.45pm
(2.00) SP: Aberdeen v Celtic
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 2.55pm
Championship
(3.00) Sheffield Utd v Derby County
SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 5pm
Sky 1 from 5pm
(5.15) PL: Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal
(7.30) PL: Watford v Chelsea
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 9.55pm
2nd Test, D2 New Zealand v Sri Lanka
SOCCER BBC 1, 10.20pm-11.55pm
Highlights Match of the Day
THURSDAY (Dec 27th)
NBA Sky Sport Action from 1.30am
San Antonio Nuggets @ Spurs
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 7.55am
1st Test, Day 2 South Africa v Pakistan
DARTS Sky Sports Arena, 12.30pm-4.30pm, 7pm-11pm
PDC World Championship
HORSE RACING ITV4, 12.45pm-3.30pm
Chepstow & Kempton Including the Welsh National
HORSE RACING RTE 2, 1pm-3.20pm
Leopardstown Including the Paddy Power Steeplechase
GAA TG4, 4.20pm-5.20pm
Repeat 2018 SFC: Roscommon v Armagh
SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 7.30pm
(7.45) PL: Southampton v West Ham Utd
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 9.55pm
2nd Test, D3 New Zealand v Sri Lanka
GAA TG4, 10pm-11.25pm
Profile of Cora Staunton
FRIDAY (Dec 28th)
NBA Sky Sports Action from 1am
Houston Celtics @ Rockets
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 7.55am
1st Test, D3 South Africa v Pakistan
DARTS Sky Sports Arena, 12.30pm-4.30pm, 7pm-11pm
PDC World Championship
HORSE RACING RTE 2, 1pm-3.30pm
Leopardstown Including the Grade 1 Savills Chase
GAA TG4, 4pm-5pm
Repeat 2018 SHC: Limerick v Kilkenny
RUGBY eir Sport 1 from 7pm
TG4 from 7.10pm
(7.35) Pro14: Connacht v Ulster
RUGBY BT Sport 1 from 7pm
(7.45) EP: Northampton v Exeter
CRICKET Sky Sport Cricket from 9.55pm
2nd Test, D4 New Zealand v Sri Lanka
SATURDAY (Dec 29th)
NBA Sky Sports Action from 2am
Denver Spurs @ Nuggets
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 7.55am
1st Test, D4 South Africa v Pakistan
TENNIS Eurosport 2, 8am-4pm
Perth Hopman Cup
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 11.30am
(12.30) SP: Rangers v Celtic
SOCCER BBC 1, noon-1pm
Discussion Football Focus
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 12.15pm
(12.35) NL: Barrow v Salford City
DARTS Sky Sports Arena, 12.30pm-4.30pm, 7pm-11pm
PDC World Championship
HORSE RACING RTE 2, 1pm-3.20pm
Leopardstown Including the Ryanair Hurdle
HORSE RACING ITV4, 1.10pm-4pm
Newbury Including the Challow Hurdle
RUGBY eir Sport 1 from 1.55pm
(2.00) Pro 14: Benetton v Zebre
(5.15) Pro 14: Munster v Leinster
RUGBY eir Sport 2 from 2.30pm
(3.00) Pro 14: Glasgow v Edinburgh
(5.15) Pro 14: Scarlets v Cardiff
SOCCER Sky Sports (Ireland only)
(3.00) PL: Tottenham v Wolverhampton
RUGBY BT Sport 2 from 3.30pm
(4.00) EP: Harlequins v Wasps
GAA TG4, 3.45pm-4.40pm
Repeat 2018 SFC: Monaghan v Kerry
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5pm
(5.30) PL: Liverpool v Arsenal
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 5pm
(5.30) SP: Hibernian v Hearts
RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 5.25pm
(5.30) Top 14: La Rochelle v Castres
(8.00) Top 14: Perpignan v Clermont
RUGBY TG4, 7.30pm-9.45pm
Deferred Munster v Leinster
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 9.55pm
2nd Test, D5 New Zealand v Sri Lanka
NBA Sky Sports Action from 10pm
Milwaukee Nets @ Bucks
SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.50pm
Highlights Match of the Day
SUNDAY (Dec 30th)
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 7.55am
1st Test, D5 South Africa v Pakistan
TENNIS Eurosport 2, 8am-4pm
Perth Hopman Cup
SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 11.30am
(12.00) PL: Crystal Palace v Chelsea
(2.15) PL: Southampton v Manchester City
(4.30) PL: Manchester Utd v Bournemouth
RUGBY eir Sport 2 from 2.30pm
(3.00) Pro 14: Dragons v Ospreys
RUGBY BT Sport 1 from 2.30pm
(3.00) EP: Bath v Leicester
GAA TG4, 3.50pm-5.25pm
Repeat 2018 SFC Final: Dublin v Tyrone
NFL Sky Sports Action from 5pm
TBA Week 17 action
DARTS Sky Sports Arena, 7pm-11pm
PDC World Championship Semi-finals
NBA Sky Sports Football from 8.30pm
Orlando Pistons @ Magic
HOCKEY BBC 2, 10pm-10.30pm
Story of Ireland’s 2018 Women’s World Cup finals
SOCCER BBC 1, 11.30pm-0.45am
Highlights Match of the Day 2