Handy Guide to Sport on Television this Week

Monday – Sunday, December 24th – 30th

 

Monday (Dec 24th)

NFL Sky Sports Action from 1.10am
(1.20) Kansas City Chiefs @ Seattle Seahawks

GAA TG4, 7.15pm-8.15pm
Repeat 2018 Munster SHC: Cork v Limerick

Tuesday (Dec 25th)

NFL Sky Sports Action from 1am
(1.15) Denver Broncos @ Oakland Raiders

NBA Sky Sports Action from 5pm
New York Bucks @ Knicks

Houston Thunder @ Rockets
Boston 76ers @ Celtics

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 9.55pm
2nd Test, D1 New Zealand v Sri Lanka

Wednesday (Dec 26th)

NBA Sky Sports Action from 1am
Oakland Lakers @ Warriors

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 7.55am
1st Test, D1 South Africa v Pakistan

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from noon
(12.30) PL: Fulham v Wolverhampton

HORSE RACING RTE 2, 1pm-3.25pm
Leopardstown Including the RP Novice Steeplechase

HORSE RACING Virgin Media One, 1pm-3.30pm
UTV, 1pm-3.30pm
Kempton Including the King George VI Chase

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 1.45pm
(2.00) SP: Aberdeen v Celtic

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 2.55pm
Championship
(3.00) Sheffield Utd v Derby County

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 5pm
Sky 1 from 5pm
(5.15) PL: Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal
(7.30) PL: Watford v Chelsea

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 9.55pm
2nd Test, D2 New Zealand v Sri Lanka

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.20pm-11.55pm
Highlights Match of the Day

THURSDAY (Dec 27th)

NBA Sky Sport Action from 1.30am
San Antonio Nuggets @ Spurs

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 7.55am
1st Test, Day 2 South Africa v Pakistan

DARTS Sky Sports Arena, 12.30pm-4.30pm, 7pm-11pm
PDC World Championship

HORSE RACING ITV4, 12.45pm-3.30pm
Chepstow & Kempton Including the Welsh National

HORSE RACING RTE 2, 1pm-3.20pm
Leopardstown Including the Paddy Power Steeplechase

GAA TG4, 4.20pm-5.20pm
Repeat 2018 SFC: Roscommon v Armagh

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 7.30pm
(7.45) PL: Southampton v West Ham Utd

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 9.55pm
2nd Test, D3 New Zealand v Sri Lanka

GAA TG4, 10pm-11.25pm
Profile of Cora Staunton

FRIDAY (Dec 28th)

NBA Sky Sports Action from 1am
Houston Celtics @ Rockets

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 7.55am
1st Test, D3 South Africa v Pakistan

DARTS Sky Sports Arena, 12.30pm-4.30pm, 7pm-11pm
PDC World Championship

HORSE RACING RTE 2, 1pm-3.30pm
Leopardstown Including the Grade 1 Savills Chase

GAA TG4, 4pm-5pm
Repeat 2018 SHC: Limerick v Kilkenny

RUGBY eir Sport 1 from 7pm
TG4 from 7.10pm
(7.35) Pro14: Connacht v Ulster

RUGBY BT Sport 1 from 7pm
(7.45) EP: Northampton v Exeter

CRICKET Sky Sport Cricket from 9.55pm
2nd Test, D4 New Zealand v Sri Lanka

SATURDAY (Dec 29th)

NBA Sky Sports Action from 2am
Denver Spurs @ Nuggets

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 7.55am
1st Test, D4 South Africa v Pakistan

TENNIS Eurosport 2, 8am-4pm
Perth Hopman Cup

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 11.30am
(12.30) SP: Rangers v Celtic

SOCCER BBC 1, noon-1pm
Discussion Football Focus

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 12.15pm
(12.35) NL: Barrow v Salford City

DARTS Sky Sports Arena, 12.30pm-4.30pm, 7pm-11pm
PDC World Championship

HORSE RACING RTE 2, 1pm-3.20pm
Leopardstown Including the Ryanair Hurdle

HORSE RACING ITV4, 1.10pm-4pm
Newbury Including the Challow Hurdle

RUGBY eir Sport 1 from 1.55pm
(2.00) Pro 14: Benetton v Zebre
(5.15) Pro 14: Munster v Leinster

RUGBY eir Sport 2 from 2.30pm
(3.00) Pro 14: Glasgow v Edinburgh
(5.15) Pro 14: Scarlets v Cardiff

SOCCER Sky Sports (Ireland only)
(3.00) PL: Tottenham v Wolverhampton

RUGBY BT Sport 2 from 3.30pm
(4.00) EP: Harlequins v Wasps

GAA TG4, 3.45pm-4.40pm
Repeat 2018 SFC: Monaghan v Kerry

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5pm
(5.30) PL: Liverpool v Arsenal

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 5pm
(5.30) SP: Hibernian v Hearts

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 5.25pm
(5.30) Top 14: La Rochelle v Castres
(8.00) Top 14: Perpignan v Clermont

RUGBY TG4, 7.30pm-9.45pm
Deferred Munster v Leinster

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 9.55pm
2nd Test, D5 New Zealand v Sri Lanka

NBA Sky Sports Action from 10pm
Milwaukee Nets @ Bucks

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.50pm
Highlights Match of the Day

SUNDAY (Dec 30th)

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 7.55am
1st Test, D5 South Africa v Pakistan

TENNIS Eurosport 2, 8am-4pm
Perth Hopman Cup

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 11.30am
(12.00) PL: Crystal Palace v Chelsea
(2.15) PL: Southampton v Manchester City
(4.30) PL: Manchester Utd v Bournemouth

RUGBY eir Sport 2 from 2.30pm
(3.00) Pro 14: Dragons v Ospreys

RUGBY BT Sport 1 from 2.30pm
(3.00) EP: Bath v Leicester

GAA TG4, 3.50pm-5.25pm
Repeat 2018 SFC Final: Dublin v Tyrone

NFL Sky Sports Action from 5pm
TBA Week 17 action

DARTS Sky Sports Arena, 7pm-11pm
PDC World Championship Semi-finals

NBA Sky Sports Football from 8.30pm
Orlando Pistons @ Magic

HOCKEY BBC 2, 10pm-10.30pm
Story of Ireland’s 2018 Women’s World Cup finals

SOCCER BBC 1, 11.30pm-0.45am
Highlights Match of the Day 2

