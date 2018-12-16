Handy Guide to Sport on Television this Week

Monday – Sunday, December 17th – 26th

MONDAY (Dec 17th)

NFL Sky Sports Action from 1.10am
(1.20) Philadelphia Eagles @ Los Angeles Rams

SOCCER Eurosport, 11am-11.30am
BT Sport 2, 10.45am-noon
Draw Champions League (Last 16)

SOCCER Eurosport, noon-12.30pm
BT Sport 2, noon-1pm
Draw Europa League (Last 32)

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7pm
Championship
(7.45) Derby County v Nottingham Forest

DARTS Sky Sports Arena, 7pm-11pm
PDC World Championship

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.30pm
(7.45) FA Cup: Southport v Tranmere Rovers

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 9.55pm
1st Test, D4 New Zealand v Sri Lanka

TUESDAY (Dec 18th)

NFL Sky Sports Action from 1am
(1.15) New Orleans Saints @ Carolina Panthers

DARTS Sky Sports Arena, 12.30pm-4.30pm, 7pm-11pm
PDC World Championship

SOCCER RTE 2 from 4pm
Fifa Club World Cup Semi-final
(4.30) River Plate v Al Ain

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 5.15pm
Bundesliga
(5.30) Borussia Monchengladbach v Nuremberg
(7.30) Fortuna Dusseldorf v Borussia Dortmund

SOCCER ESPN from 7.15pm
Bundesliga
(7.30) Wolfsburg v Stuttgart

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm
League Cup Quarter-final
(7.45) Leicester City v Manchester City

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.30pm
(7.45) FA Cup: Blackpool v Solihull Moors

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 9.55pm
1st Test, D5 New Zealand v Sri Lanka

NFL BBC 2, 11.15pm-0.05am
Discussion NFL This Week

WEDNESDAY (Dec 19th)

DARTS Sky Sports Arena, 12.30pm-4.30pm, 7pm-11pm
PDC World Championship

SOCCER RTE 2 from 4pm
Fifa Club World Cup Semi-final
(4.30) Kashima Antlers v Real Madrid

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 5.15pm
Bundesliga
(5.30) Schalke v Bayer Leverkusen
(7.30) Bayern Munich v RB Leipzig

SOCCER ESPN from 5.30pm
French League Cup - Fourth Round
(5.45) Amiens v Lyon
(8.05) Marseille v Strasbourg

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7pm
League Cup Quarter-final
(7.45) Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.15pm
(7.45) SP: Hibernian v Rangers

THURSDAY (Dec 20th)

NBA Sky Sports Action from 2am
Utah Warriors @ Jazz

DARTS Sky Sports Arena, 12.30pm-4.30pm, 7pm-11pm
PDC World Championship

FRIDAY (Dec 21st)

NBA Sky Sports Action from 1am
Miami Rockets @ Heat

DARTS Sky Sports Arena, 12.30pm-4.30pm, 7pm-11pm
PDC World Championship

RUGBY BT Sport 1 from 7pm
(7.45) EP: Worcester v Northampton

RUGBY eir Sport 1 from 7pm
(7.35) Pro14: Ulster v Munster

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm
(8.00) PL: Wolverhampton v Liverpool

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.25pm
Bundesliga
(7.30) Borussia Dortmund v Borussia Monchengladbach

RUGBY TG4, 9.45pm-11.30pm
Deferred Ulster v Munster

SATURDAY (Dec 22nd)

NBA Sky Sports Action from 1am
Boston Bucks @ Celtics

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 11.30am
(12.30) PL: Arsenal v Burnley

SOCCER BBC 1, noon-1pm
Discussion Football Focus

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 12.15pm
(12.35) NL: Barnet v Dover Athletic

DARTS Sky Sports Arena, 12.30pm-4.30pm, 7pm-11pm
PDC World Championship

EQUESTRIAN BBC 2, 1.15pm-4.25pm
Olympia London International Horse Show

HORSE RACING ITV4, 1.30pm-4pm
Ascot Including the Ascot Hurdle

RUGBY eir Sport 2 from 2.30pm
(3.00) Pro 14: Ospreys v Scarlets
(5.15) Pro14: Edinburgh v Glasgow Warriors

RUGBY BT Sport 2 from 2.30pm
(3.00) EP: Exeter Chiefs v Saracens

SOCCER Sky Sports (Ireland only)
(3.00) PL: Manchester City v Crystal Palace

RUGBY Sky Sports Mix from 3.25pm
(3.30) Top 14: Toulon v Lyon

SOCCER RTE 2 from 4pm
(4.30) Fifa Club World Cup Final

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5pm
(5.30) PL: Cardiff v Manchester Utd

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 5.15pm
Championship
(5.30) Hull City v Swansea City

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 5.15pm
(5.30) B: Eintracht Frankfurt v Bayern Munich

RUGBY eir Sport 1 from 7pm
(7.45) Pro14: Leinster v Connacht

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.45pm
(8.00) Ligue 1: PSG v Nantes

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.45pm
(8.00) Ligue 1: Montpellier v Lyon

NBA Sky Sports Mix from 10pm
LA Nuggets @ Clippers

RUGBY TG4, 10pm-0.15am
(deferred) Leinster v Connacht

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-0.05am
Highlights Match of the Day

SUNDAY (Dec 23rd)

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 11.45am
(12.15) SP: St Johnstone v Rangers

DARTS Sky Sports Arena, 12.30pm-4.30pm, 7pm-11pm
PDC World Championship

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 1pm
Championship
(1.30) Aston Villa v Leeds Utd

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 2.30pm
(2.30) B: Augsburg v Wolfsburg
(5.00) B: Hoffenheim v Mainz

RUGBY BT Sport 1 from 2.30pm
(3.00) EP: Wasps v Bath

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 3.30pm
(4.00) PL: Everton v Tottenham Hotspur

GAA TG4, 3.30pm-5.10pm
Repeat 2018 All-Ireland Hurling Final

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 3.45pm
(3.50) Top 14: Castres v Bordeaux-Begles

NBA Sky Sports Mix from 8.30pm
Detroit Hawks @ Pistons

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.15pm
Highlights Match of the Day 2

MONDAY (Dec 24th)

NFL Sky Sports Action from 1.10am
(1.20) Kansas City Chiefs @ Seattle Seahawks

GAA TG4, 7.15pm-8.15pm
Repeat 2018 Munster SHC: Cork v Limerick

TUESDAY (Dec 25th)

NFL Sky Sports Action from 1am
(1.15) Denver Broncos @ Oakland Raiders

NBA Sky Sports Action from 5pm
New York Bucks @ Knicks
Houston Thunder @ Rockets
Boston 76ers @ Celtics

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 9.55pm
2nd Test, D1 New Zealand v Sri Lanka

WEDNESDAY (Dec 26th)

NBA Sky Sports Action from 1am
Oakland Lakers @ Warriors

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 7.55am
1st Test, D1 South Africa v Pakistan

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from noon
(12.30) PL: Fulham v Wolverhampton

HORSE RACING RTE 2, 1pm-3.25pm
Leopardstown Including the RP Novice Steeplechase

HORSE RACING Virgin Media One, 1pm-3.30pm
UTV, 1pm-3.30pm
Kempton Including the King George VI Chase

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 1.45pm
(2.00) SP: Aberdeen v Celtic

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 2.55pm
Championship
(3.00) Sheffield Utd v Derby County

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 5pm
Sky 1 from 5pm
(5.15) PL: Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal
(7.30) PL: Watford v Chelsea

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 9.55pm
2nd Test, D2 New Zealand v Sri Lanka

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.20pm-11.55pm
Highlights Match of the Day

