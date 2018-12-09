Handy Guide to Sport on Television this Week
Monday – Sunday, December 10th – 16th
MONDAY (Dec 10th)
HOCKEY BT Sport 1 from 10.45am
Men’s World Cup
(11.15) England v New Zealand
(1.30) France v China
SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 12.45pm-5.30pm, 6.45pm-10pm
Glasgow Scottish Open
SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm
(8.00) PL: Everton v Watford
GAA TG4, 8pm-9pm
Highlights Club championships
TUESDAY (Dec 11th)
NFL Sky Sports Action from 1am
(1.15) Minnesota Vikings @ Seattle Seahawks
HOCKEY BT Sport 1 from 10.45am
Men’s World Cup
(11.15) 2nd Pool C v 3rd Pool D
(1.30) 2nd Pool D v 3rd Pool C
SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 12.45pm-midnight
Glasgow Scottish Open
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5.30pm
(5.55) CL: Schalke 04 v Lokomotiv Moscow
SOCCER ESPN from 5.45pm
(5.55) CL: Galatasaray v Porto
SOCCER RTÉ 2 from 7pm
BT Sport 2 from 7pm
(8.00) Liverpool v Napoli
SOCCER Virgin Media Three from 7.15pm
(8.00) CL: Barcelona v Tottenham
SOCCER ESPN from 7.55pm
(8.00) CL: Inter Milan v PSV Eindhoven
NFL BBC 2, 11.15pm-0.05am
Discussion NFL This Week
WEDNESDAY (Dec 12th)
HOCKEY BT Sport 1 from 10.45am
Men’s World Cup Quarter-finals
(11.15) 1st Pool A v 2nd B/3rd A
(1.30) 1st Pool B v 2nd A/3rd B
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 11am-2pm
Par 3 Alfred Dunhill Championship
SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 12.45pm-midnight
Glasgow Scottish Open
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5.30pm
(5.55) CL: Real Madrid v CSKA Moscow
SOCCER ESPN from 5.45pm
(5.55) CL: Viktoria Plzen v Roma
SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7pm
(8.00) CL: Manchester City v Hoffenheim
SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.15pm
(8.00) CL: Valencia v Manchester Utd
SOCCER ESPN from 7.55pm
(8.00) CL: Young Boys v Juventus
SOCCER Virgin Media One, 10pm-11.30pm
Highlights Champions League
THURSDAY (Dec 13th)
NBA Sky Sports Arena from 1am
New Orleans Thunder @ Pelicans
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 7am-10.30am
Jakarta Indonesian Masters
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 10.30am-3.30pm
South Africa Alfred Dunhill Championship
HOCKEY BT Sport 1 from 10.45am
Men’s World Cup Quarter-finals
(11.15) 1st Pool C v 2nd D/3rd C
(1.30) 1st Pool D v 2nd C/3rd D
SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 12.45pm-4.30pm, 6.05pm-midnight
Glasgow Scottish Open
SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 5.15pm
(5.55) EL: MOL Vidi v Chelsea
SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 5.15pm
(5.55) EL: Rapid Vienna v Rangers
SOCCER ESPN from 5.45pm
(5.55) EL: Villarreal v Spartak Moscow
DARTS Sky Sports Arena, 7pm-11pm
PDC World Championship
SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.55pm
(8.00) EL: Arsenal v Qarabag
SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.55pm
(8.00) EL: Celtic v RB Salzburg
SOCCER ESPN from 7.55pm
(8.00) EL: RB Leipzig v Rosenborg
FRIDAY (Dec 14th)
NFL Sky Sports Action from 0.30am
(1.20) Los Angeles Charges @ Kansas City Chiefs
NBA Sky Sports Mix from 1am
Houston Lakers @ Rockets
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 7am-10.30am
Jakarta Indonesian Masters
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 10.30am-3.30pm
Leopard Creek Alfred Dunhill Championship
SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 11.45am-midnight
Glasgow Scottish Open
DARTS Sky Sports Arena, 12.30pm-4.30pm, 7pm-11pm
PDC World Championship
BOXING BoxNation from 7pm
York Hall Darragh Foley v Akeem Ennis Brown
RUGBY BT Sport 2 from 7pm
Champions Cup
(7.45) Gloucester v Exeter
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7pm
Championship
(7.45) Sheffield Utd v West Bromwich Albion
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.15pm
(7.45) SP: Livingston v Hearts
SOCCER ESPN from 7.30pm
Bundesliga
(7.30) Nuremberg v Wolfsburg
SOCCER BBC 2 from 7.30pm
(7.45) IP: Glenavon v Coleraine
RUGBY BT Sport 3 from 7.30pm
Champions Cup
(7.45) Ulster v Scarlets
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 9.55pm
1st Test, D1 New Zealand v Sri Lanka
SATURDAY (Dec 15th)
NBA Sky Sports Action from 0.30am
Philadelphia Pacers @ 76ers
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 5am-8am
Jakarta Indonesian Masters
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 9.30am-2.30pm
South Africa Alfred Dunhill Championship
HOCKEY BT Sport 3 from 10am
(10.30am & 1pm) Men’s World Cup Semi-finals
SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 11.30am
(12.30) PL: Manchester City v Everton
SOCCER BBC 1, noon-1pm
Discussion Football Focus
DARTS Sky Sports Arena, 12.30pm-4.30pm, 7pm-11pm
PDC World Championship
RUGBY Channel 4 from 12.30pm
BT Sport 3 from 12.30pm
Virgin Media One from 12.30pm
Champions Cup
(1.00) Cardiff v Saracens
RUGBY BT Sport 2 from 12.30pm
Champions Cup
(1.00) Glasgow v Lyon
SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 12.45pm-4pm, 6pm-midnight
Glasgow Scottish Open Semi-finals
HORSE RACING Virgin Media Two, 1.30pm-4pm
ITV4, 1.30pm-4pm
Cheltenham Including the Unibet International Hurdle
RUGBY BT Sport 2 from 3pm
Champions Cup
(3.15) Toulouse v Wasps
(5.30) Leinster v Bath
SOCCER Sky Sports (Ireland only)
(3.00) PL: Wolves v Bournemouth
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5pm
(5.30) PL: Fulham v West Ham Utd
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 5.15pm
(5.30) PL: Bristol City v Norwich City
RUGBY BT Sport 3 from 5.15pm
Champions Cup
(5.30) Castres v Munster
SOCCER Eleven Sports 1
(5.30) La Liga: Real Madrid v Rayo Vallecano
SOCCER Eleven Sports 2
(7.30) Serie A: Torino v Juventus
SPORTS RTE 1, 9.20pm-11.15pm
2018 RTE Sport Awards
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 9.55pm
1st Test, D2 New Zealand v Sri Lanka
NBA Sky Sports Action from 10pm
Orlando Jazz @ Magic
RUGBY Virgin Media One, 10.05pm-11.05pm
Highlights Champions Cup
SOCCER BBC 1, 10.20pm-11.45pm
Highlights Match of the Day
SUNDAY (Dec 16th)
BOXING Sky Sports Main Event from 2am
New York
Katie Taylor v Eva Wahlstrom
Rocky Fielding v Saul Alvarez Canelo
UFC BT Sport 2 from 3am
Milwaukee Kevin Lee v Al Iaquinta
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 5am-8am
Jakarta Indonesian Masters
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 9.30am-2.30pm
Leopard Creek Alfred Dunhill Championship
HOCKEY BT Sport 3 from 10.30am
(11am & 1.30pm) Men’s World Cup final
SOCCER Eleven Sports 1
(11.00) La Liga: Sevilla v Girona
SOCCER ESPN from 11.45am
(12.00) Ligue 1: Lyon v Monaco
(2.00) Ligue 1: Nimes v Lille
(4.00) Ligue 1: Guingamp v Rennes
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from noon
(12.30) SP: Hibernian v Celtic
SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 12.30pm
(1.30) PL: Southampton v Arsenal
(4.00) PL: Liverpool v Manchester Utd
RUGBY BT Sport 2 from 12.30pm
Champions Cup
(1.00) Leicester v Racing 92
(3.15) Newcastle v Edinburgh
DARTS Sky Sports Arena, 12.30pm-4.30pm, 7pm-11pm
PDC World Championship
SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 12.45pm-4pm, 6.45pm-10pm
Glasgow Scottish Open Final
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 2.15pm
Bundesliga
(2.30) RB Leipzig v Mainz
(5.00) Eintracht Frankfurt v Bayer Leverkusen
CYCLING BBC 2, 2.30pm-6pm
London Track World Cup 2018
SOCCER Eleven Sports 2
(5.00) Serie A: Cagliari v Napoli
(7.30) Serie A: Roma v Genoa
SOCCER Eleven Sports 1
(5.30) La Liga: Huesca v Villarreal
(7.45) La Liga: Levante v Barcelona
NFL Sky Sports Action from 5pm
TBA Week 15 action
SPORTS BBC 1, 7pm-9pm
Birmingham Sports Personality of the Year
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.45pm
(8.00) Ligue 1: Marseille v Bordeaux
NBA Sky Sports Arena Red Button from 8.30pm
Cleveland 76ers @ Cavaliers
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 9.55pm
1st Test, D3 New Zealand v Sri Lanka
SOCCER BBC 1, 10.15pm-11.20pm
Highlights Match of the Day 2