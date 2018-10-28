Handy Guide to Sport on Television this Week

Monday – Sunday, October 29th – November 4th
 

MONDAY (Oct 29th)

NFL Sky Sports Action from 0.10am
(0.20) New Orleans Saints @ Minnesota Vikings

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 5am-6.25am
Stage 7 Tour of Hainan

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 6.25am-11am, 11.30am-4pm
Daqing, China International Championship

TENNIS Sky Sports Arena, 10am-9.30pm
ATP Paris Masters

GYMNASTICS BBC 2, 1pm-3pm
Doha World Championships

GAA TG4 from 4.30pm
Dublin SFC Final
(5.00) Kilmacud Crokes v St. Jude’s

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm
(8.00) PL: Tottenham v Manchester City

SOCCER RTE 2, 7pm-8pm
Discussion Soccer Republic

SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 7.20pm
(7.30) Serie A: Lazio v Inter Milan

GAA TG4, 8pm-9pm
Highlights Club championships

TUESDAY (Oct 30th)

NFL Sky Sports Action from midnight
(0.15) New England Patriots @ Buffalo Bills

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 5am-6.45am
Stage 8 Tour of Hainan

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 6.25am-11am, 11.25am-4pm
Daqing, China International Championship

GYMNASTICS BBC 2, 1pm-3.30pm
Doha World Championships

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm
(7.45) League Cup: Burton Albion v Nottingham Forest

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 8pm
(8.05) League Cup: Strasbourg v Lille

NFL BBC 2, 11.15pm-0.05am
Discussion NFL This Week

WEDNESDAY (Oct 31st)

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 4.30am-6.15am
Stage 9 Tour of Hainan

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 6.25am-11am, 11.25am-4pm
Daqing, China International Championship

GYMNASTICS BBC 2, 1pm-4.15pm
Doha World Championships

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7pm
(7.45) League Cup: Chelsea v Derby County

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7pm
(7.45) SP: Hearts v Hibernian

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.30pm
(7.45) SP: Dundee v Celtic

THURSDAY (Nov 1st)

NBA Sky Sports Arena from 1am
Oakland Pelicans @ Warriors

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 6.25am-10.55am, 11.25am-4pm
Daqing, China International Championship

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 9am-2pm
Antalya Turkish Open

GYMNASTICS BBC 2, 1pm-3.30pm
Doha World Championships

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 8.30pm-11.30pm
TPC Summerlin Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

FRIDAY (Nov 2nd)

NBA Sky Sports Arena from midnight
Boston Bucks @ Celtics

NFL Sky Sports Action from midnight
(0.20) Oakland Raiders @ San Francisco 49ers

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 5.55am-9am, 11am-3.30pm
Daqing, China International Championship

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 9am-2pm
Regnum Carya Turkish Open

WEIGHTLIFTING FreeSports, 10am-noon, 1.30pm-3.30pm, 4pm-6pm
Ashgabat IWF World Championships

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 11.30am
(11.35) CSL: Tianjin Quanjian v Beijing Guoan

GYMNASTICS RTE 2, 12.45pm-4.30pm
BBC 2, 1pm-5pm
Doha World Championships

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7pm
Championship
(7.45) Aston Villa v Bolton Wanderers

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.30pm
Bundesliga
(7.30) Stuttgart v Eintracht

SOCCER BBC 2 from 7.30pm
(7.45) IP: Ballymena v Glenavon

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.30pm
(7.45) Ligue 1: PSG v Lille

RUGBY BT Sport 1 from 7.30pm
(7.45) EP: Bristol v Gloucester

RUGBY eir Sport 2 from 7pm
(7.35) Pro14: Edinburgh v Scarlets

RUGBY eir Sport 1 from 7.30pm
(7.35) Pro14: Ospreys v Glasgow

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 8.30pm-11.30pm
TPC Summerlin Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

SATURDAY (Nov 3rd)

NBA Sky Sports Arena from 3am
Oakland Timberwolves @ Warriors

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 5.55am-9am, 10.30am-3pm
Daqing, China International Championship

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 9am-2pm
Antalya Turkish Open

WEIGHTLIFTING FreeSports, 10am-noon, 1.30pm-3.30pm, 4pm-6pm
Ashgabat IWF World Championships

SOCCER BBC 1, noon-1pm
Discussion Football Focus

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from noon
(12.30) PL: Bournemouth v Manchester Utd

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from noon
(12.30) SP: St Mirren v Rangers

GYMNASTICS BBC 2, 1pm-4.45pm
Doha World Championships

HORSE RACING ITV4, 1.30pm-4pm
Ascot Including the Charlie Hall Chase

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 2pm
International
(3.00) England v South Africa

RUGBY BBC 1 from 2.15pm
International
(2.45) Wales v Scotland

RUGBY eir Sport 1 from 2.55pm
(3.00) Pro14: Benetton v Ulster

RUGBY TG4 from 4.55pm
(5.15) Pro14: Connacht v Dragons

NBA Sky Sports Arena from 5pm
Philadelphia Pistons @76ers

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5pm
(5.30) PL: Arsenal v Liverpool

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 5.15pm
Championship
(5.30) Stoke City v Middlesbrough

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 5.15pm
Bundesliga
(5.30) Hertha Berlin v RB Leipzig

DARTS ITV4, 7pm-11pm
Vienna World Series of Darts

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 7.30pm
(7.45) PL: Wolverhampton v Tottenham Hotspur

RUGBY eir Sport 2 from 8.30pm
International
(9.00) Ireland v Italy

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 8.30pm-11.30pm
TPC Summerlin Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.55pm
Highlights Match of the Day

SUNDAY (Nov 4th)

UFC BT Sport 3 from 2am
New York Daniel Cormier v Derrick Lewis

BOXING BoxNation from 2am
El Paso, Texas Miguel Berchelt v Miguel Roman

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 5.55am-9am, 11am-2.30pm
Daqing, China International Championship Final

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 6am-8am
Saitama, Japan Saitama Criterium

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 8.30am-1.30pm
Regnum Carya Turkish Open

WEIGHTLIFTING FreeSports, 10am-noon, 5pm-9pm
Ashgabat IWF World Championships

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 11.25am
(11.30) Top 14: Lyon v Stade Francais

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 11.45am
(12.15) SP: Kilmarnock v Aberdeen

RUGBY eir Sport 1 from 12.15pm
(12.45) Pro 14: Southern Kings v Leinster
(2.45) Cheetahs v Munster

DARTS ITV4, 12.45pm-5pm, 7pm-11pm
Vienna World Series of Darts

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 1pm
Championship
(1.30) Wigan Athletic v Leeds Utd

GAA TG4 from 1.30pm
TBA Club championship

RUGBY LEAGUE BBC 2 from 2pm
(2.30) England v New Zealand

SOCCER ESPN from 2pm
(2.00) Ligue 1: Nantes v Guingamp
(4.00) Ligue 1: Saint-Etienne v Angers

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 2.30pm
Bundesliga
(2.30) Borussia Monchengladbach v Fortuna Dusseldorf
(5.00) Mainz 05 v Werder Bremen

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 3.30pm
(4.00) PL: Chelsea v Crystal Palace

RUGBY Sky Sports Arena from 3.50pm
(3.50) Top 14: Montpellier v Racing 92

NFL Sky Sports Action from 5pm
TBA Week 9 matches

RUGBY TG4 from 5.25pm
Highlights Pro 14: Southern Kings v Leinster

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.45pm
(8.00) Ligue 1: Montpellier v Marseille

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 8.30pm-11.30pm
TPC Summerlin Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

NBA Sky Sports Arena from 8.30pm
Milwaukee Kings @ Bucks

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.30pm
Highlights Match of the Day 2

