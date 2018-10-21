Handy Guide to Sport on Television this Week
Monday – Sunday, October 22nd – 28th
MONDAY (Oct 22nd)
NFL Sky Sports Action from 1am
(1.20) Cincinnati Bengals @ Kansas City Chiefs
SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm
(8.00) PL: Arsenal v Leicester City
SOCCER RTE 2, 7pm-8pm
Discussion Soccer Republic
SOCCER BBC 2, 7pm-7.30pm
Draw FA Cup, first round
SPORTS BBC 1, 7.30pm-8pm
Highlights Invictus Games
GAA TG4, 8pm-9pm
Highlights Championship 2018
TUESDAY (Oct 23rd)
NFL Sky Sports Action from 1am
(1.15) NY Giants @ Atlanta Falcons
CYCLING Eurosport 2, 6am-7.45am
Stage 1 Tour of Hainan
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 9.30am
5th ODI Sri Lanka v England
SOCCER Virgin Media One from 5.45pm
BT Sport 1 from 5.30pm
(5.55) CL: AEK Athens v Bayern Munich
SOCCER ESPN from 5.45pm
(5.55) CL: Young Boys v Valencia
SPORTS BBC 1, 7pm-7.30pm
Highlights Invictus Games
SOCCER RTE 2 from 7pm
Virgin Media Sport from 7.50pm
BT Sport 2 from 8pm
(8.00) CL: Manchester Utd v Juventus
SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.15pm
(8.00) CL: Shakhtar Donetsk v Manchester City
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm
Championship
(7.45) Norwich City v Aston Villa
SOCCER ESPN from 8pm
(8.00) CL: Real Madrid v Viktoria Plzen
SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
Championship
(7.45) Birmingham City v Reading
(7.45) Middlesbrough v Rotherham Utd
(7.45) Millwall v Wigan Athletic
(7.45) Queens Park Rangers v Sheffield Wednesday
(7.45) Sheffield Utd v Stoke City
(7.45) Swansea City v Blackburn Rovers
CYCLING Eurosport, 8pm-10.30pm
London Day 1 of 6-day track event
NFL BBC 2, 11.15pm-0.05am
Analysis NFL This week
WEDNESDAY (Oct 24th)
CYCLING Eurosport 2, 6.30am-8.15am
Stage 2 Tour of Hainan
SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 5.15pm
Virgin Media Sport from 5.45pm
(5.55) CL: PSV v Tottenham
(8.00) CL: Paris Saint-Germain v Napoli
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5.30pm
(5.55) CL: Brugge v Monaco
SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7pm
Virgin Media Sport from 7.50pm
(8.00) CL: Liverpool v Red Star Belgrade
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7pm
Championship
(8.00) West Brom v Derby County
SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
Championship
(7.45) Bristol City v Hull City
(7.45) Leeds Utd v Ipswich Town
(7.45) Preston North End v Brentford
(8.00) Bolton Wanderers v Nottingham Forest
SPORTS BBC 1, 7.30pm-8pm
Highlights Invictus Games
CYCLING Eurosport, 8pm-10.45pm
London Day 2 of 6-day track event
THURSDAY (Oct 25th)
NBA Sky Sports Arena from 2.30am
Milwaukee 76ers @ Bucks
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 3am-9AM
Sheshan GC WGC-HSBC Champions
CYCLING Eurosport 2, 6am-7.45am
Stage 3 Tour of Hainan
SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 5.15pm
Virgin Media Sport from 5.30pm
(5.55) EL: Sporting Lisbon v Arsenal
(8.00) EL: Chelsea v BATE
SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 5.15pm
(5.55) EL: RB Leipzig v Celtic
(8.00) EL: Rangers v Spartak Moscow
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 7.30pm-10.30pm
Mississippi Sanderson Farms Championship
SOCCER ESPN from 5.45pm
(5.55) EL: AC Milan v Real Betis
(8.00) EL: Marseille v Lazio
SPORTS BBC 1, 8pm-9pm
Highlights Invictus Games
CYCLING Eurosport, 8pm-10.30pm
London Day 3 of 6-day track event
FRIDAY (Oct 26th)
NFL Sky Sports Action from 0.30am
(1.20) Miami Dolphins @ Houston Texans
NBA Sky Sports Arena from 1am
Oklahoma City Celtics @Thunder
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 3am-9am
China WGC-HSBC Champions
CYCLING Eurosport 2, 6.30am-8.15am
Stage 4 Tour of Hainan
F1 Sky Sports F1 from 3.45pm
eir Sport 1 from 3.55pm
Practice Mexican Grand Prix
RUGBY eir Sport 1 from 5.55pm
(6.00) Pro14: Southern Kings v Scarlets
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7pm
Championship
(7.45) Queens Park Rangers v Aston Villa
SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.30pm
Bundesliga
(7.30) Freiburg v Borussia Monchengladbach
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 7.30pm-10.30pm
CC of Jackson Sanderson Farms Championship
RUGBY eir Sport 2 from 7.30pm
(7.55) Pro14: Ulster v Dragons
SOCCER ESPN from 7.30pm
(7.45) Ligue 1: Nimes v Saint-Etienne
SPORTS BBC 1, 7.30pm-8pm
Highlights Invictus Games
RUGBY TG4 from 8pm
(8.05) Pro14: Ospreys v Connacht
CYCLING Eurosport, 8pm-10.50pm
London Day 4 of 6-day track event
SATURDAY (Oct 27th)
NBA Sky Sports Arena from 0.30am
New York Warriors @ Knicks
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 4am-9am
Sheshan GC WGC-HSBC Champions
RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 6.30am
International
(7.00) Australia v New Zealand
CYCLING Eurosport 2, 6.30am-8.15am
Stage 5 Tour of Hainan
SOCCER BBC 1, noon-1pm
Discussion Football Focus
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from noon
Championship
(12.30) Middlesbrough v Derby County
SPORTS BBC 1, 1.15pm-2pm, 5.30pm-6pm
Highlights Invictus Games
HORSE ITV4, 1.30pm-4.20pm
RACING Cheltenham, Doncaster & Newbury
RUGBY LEAGUE BBC 1 from 2pm
(2.30) England v New Zealand
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 2pm
Twenty20 Sri Lanka v England
RUGBY eir Sport 1 from 2.30pm
(3.00) Pro14: Benetton v Leinster
(5.15) Pro14: Munster v Glasgow
RUGBY BT Sport 3 from 2.30pm
(3.00) Cup: Saracens v Leicester
RUGBY Sky Sports Mix from 2.55pm
(3.00) Currie Cup final
F1 Sky Sports F1 from 4pm
Practice & Qualifying Mexican Grand Prix
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5pm
(5.30) PL: Leicester City v West Ham Utd
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 5.15pm
Championship
(5.30) Leeds Utd v Nottingham Forest
SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 5.15pm
Bundesliga
(5.30) Hoffenheim v Stuttgart
BOXING Sky Sports Action from 7pm
London Ryan Doyle v Jordan Gill
Ted Cheeseman v Asinia Byfield
John Ryder v Andrey Sirotkin
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 7.30pm-10.30pm
Mississippi Sanderson Farms Championship
RUGBY Sky Sports Arena from 7.40pm
(7.45) Top 14: Stade Francais v Montpellier
CYCLING Eurosport, 8pm-10.45pm
London Day 5 of 6-day track event
RUGBY TG4, 8.30pm-9.50pm
Highlights Pro14 matches
SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.50pm
Highlights Match of the Day
SUNDAY (Oct 28th)
BOXING Sky Sports Action from 1am
New York Daniel Jacobs v Sergiy Derevyanchenko
NBA Sky Sports Arena from 1.30am
San Antonio Lakers @ Spurs
UFC BT Sport 3 from 3am
Moncton, Canada Volkan Oezdemir v Anthony Smith
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 3am-8am
Shanghai WGC-HSBC Champions
MOTOGP BT Sport 2 from 4.30am
Phillip Island Grand Prix of Australia
CYCLING Eurosport 2, 5am-6.45am
Stage 6 Tour of Hainan
SNOOKER Eurosport 2, 6.45am-10am, 11.25am-3pm
Daqing, China International Championship
TENNIS BT Sport 2, 11am-2.15pm
WTA Final from Singapore
RUGBY Sky Sports Arena from 11.25am
(11.30) Top 14: Bordeaux-Begles v Lyon
SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 12.30pm
(1.30) PL: Crystal Palace v Arsenal
(4.00) PL: Manchester Utd v Everton
SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 12.30pm
Bundesliga
(12.30) Nuremberg v Eintracht Frankfurt
(2.30) RB Leipzig v Schalke
(5.00) Werder Bremen v Bayer Leverkusen
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 12.45pm
League Cup Semi-finals
(1.30) Hearts v Celtic
(4.30) Aberdeen v Rangers
DARTS ITV4, 12.45pm-5pm, 7pm-11pm
eir Sport 1, 12.45pm-5pm, 10.30pm-2.30am
Dortmund European Championship
TENNIS Sky Sports Mix, 1pm-3pm
ATP Final from Vienna
NFL BBC 2 from 1pm
Sky Sports Action from 1pm
(1.30) Philadelphia Eagles @ Jacksonville Jaguars
TENNIS Sky Sports Arena, 2pm-4pm
ATP Final from Basel
GAA TG4 from 2.30pm
TBA Club championships
RUGBY BT Sport 2 from 2.45pm
(7.45) Cup: Newcastle v Exeter
NFL Sky Sports Action from 4.30pm
TBA Games from Week 8
CYCLING Eurosport, 5.30pm-8.30pm
London Final day of 6-day track event
F1 Sky Sports F1 from 6.10pm
Sky Sports Main Event from 6.30pm
eir Sport 1 from 7.05pm
Mexico City Mexican Grand Prix
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 6.30pm-9.30pm
CC of Jackson Sanderson Farms Championship
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.45pm
(8.00) Ligue 1: Marseille v Paris Saint-Germain
NBA Sky Sports Arena from 9pm
Brooklyn Warriors @ Nets
SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.30pm
Highlights Match of the Day 2