Handy Guide to Sport on Television this Week

Monday – Sunday, June 4th – June 10th
 

MONDAY (June 4th)

NBA BT Sport 1 from 1am
Oakland G2: Cavaliers @ Warriors

TENNIS ITV4, 9.30am-9pm
Eurosport, 9.30am-8.30pm
Paris French Open

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am
2nd Test, D4 England v Pakistan

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 2.15pm-3.45pm
Stage 1 Criterium du Dauphine

SOCCER RTE 2, 7pm-8pm
Discussion Soccer Republic

TUESDAY (June 5th)

HOCKEY eir Sport 2 from 1am
Stanley Cup final
Game 4 Vegas Golden Knights @ Washington Capitals

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am
2nd Test, D5 England v Pakistan

TENNIS ITV4, noon-8pm
Eurosport, 12.30pm-7.30pm
Quarter-finals French Open

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 2.15pm-3.45pm
Stage 2 Criterium du Dauphine

HORSE Sky Sports Arena, 7pm-9pm
RACING Southwell & Newcastle

WEDNESDAY (June 6th)

RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 11am
State of Origin
(11.00) Queensland v New South Wales

TENNIS ITV4, 12.30pm-8pm
Eurosport, 12.30pm-7.30pm
Quarter-finals French Open

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 2.15pm-3.45pm
Stage 3 Criterium du Dauphine

CRICKET Sky Sports Mix from 2.55pm
1st Test, D1 West Indies v Sri Lanka

BOXING Sky Sports Action from 7pm
London Ted Cheeseman v Paul Upton
Reece Bellotti v Ryan Doyle
Luke Watkins v Lawrence Okolie

THURSDAY (June 7th)

NBA BT Sport 1 from 2am
Cleveland G3: Warriors @ Cavaliers

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 9.30am-11.30am, 2pm-5pm
Diamond CC Shot Clock Masters

TENNIS ITV4, 11am-8pm
Eurosport, 11am-6.30pm
Semi-finals French Open

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 2.15pm-3.45pm
Stage 4 Criterium du Dauphine

CRICKET Sky Sports Mix from 2.55pm
1st Test, D2 West Indies v Sri Lanka

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-midnight
Memphis St Jude Classic

RUGBY eir Sport 1 from 5.20pm
(5.30) U20: Wales v Japan
(8.00) U20: New Zealand v Australia

RUGBY eir Sport 2 from 5.20pm
(5.30) U20: Ireland v Georgia
(8.00) U20: South Africa v France

ATHLETICS Eurosport 2, 7pm-9pm
Oslo IAAF Diamond League

RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Main Event from 7.30pm
(7.45) SL: Wakefield Trinity v Wigan Warriors

SOCCER UTV from 7.30pm
(8.00) Friendly: England v Costa Rica

FRIDAY (June 8th)

HOCKEY eir Sport 2 from 1am
Stanley Cup final
Game 5 Washington Capitals @ Vegas Golden Knights

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 9.30am-11.30am, 2pm-5pm
Diamond CC Shot Clock Masters

TENNIS ITV4, 11am-8.30pm
Eurosport, 11am-7.30pm
Semi-finals French Open

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 2pm-5pm
Diamond CC Shot Clock Masters

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 2.15pm-3.45pm
Stage 5 Criterium du Dauphine

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 2.55pm
1st Test, D3 West Indies v Sri Lanka

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-8pm
Quaker Ridge GC Ladies Amateur: Curtis Cup

RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Main Event from 7.30pm
(7.45) SL: Warrington Wolves v Castleford Tigers

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 8pm-midnight
TPC Southwind St Jude Classic

SATURDAY (June 9th)

NBA BT Sport 1 from 2am
Cleveland G4: Warriors @ Cavaliers

RUGBY Sky Sports Arena from 7.50am
Paris IRB Rugby Sevens

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 8am
(8.35) New Zealand v France
(11.00) Australia v Ireland

MOTOR Eurosport 2 from 9am
Qualifying and Race 1 World Superbikes

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am
1st ODI Women: England v South Africa

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 12.30pm-4.30pm
Austria Shot Clock Masters

TRIATHLON BBC 1, 1.20pm-2.50pm
Highlights Nottingham Mixed Relay

TENNIS UTV, 1.30pm-5pm
Eurosport 1, 1.30pm-6pm
ITV4, 4.50pm-7pm
Paris Including women’s singles final

HORSE ITV4, 1.30pm-4.20pm
RACING Haydock, Newmarket & Musselburgh

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 2pm-3.20pm
Stage 6 Criterium du Dauphine

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 3pm
(4.05) South Africa v England

F1 Sky Sports F1 from 2.45pm
Practice & Qualifying Canadian Grand Prix

GAA Sky Sports Arena from 4.30pm
(5.00) SF: Meath v Tyrone
(7.00) SH: Kilkenny v Wexford

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-6pm, 11pm-1am
Scarsdale Ladies Amateur: Curtis Cup

RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Mix from 5pm
(5.00) SL: Catalans Dragons v Widnes Vikings

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 5.15pm-6.30pm
Stage 1 Tour of Switzerland

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 5.30pm
(5.30) MLS: New York City v Atlanta Utd

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-11pm
Tennessee St Jude Classic

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 7pm
1st Test, D4 West Indies v Sri Lanka

BOXING BT Sport 1 from 7pm
Manchester Terry Flanagan v Maurice Hooker
Tyson Fury v Sefer Seferi

SOCCER FreeSports from 7.40pm
(7.45) Tunisia v Spain

RUGBY Channel 4 from 8.10pm
(8.40) Argentina v Wales

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 10pm
(10.00) MLS: Columbus Crew v New York Red Bulls

SUNDAY (June 10th)

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from midnight
(0.00) MLS: Vancouver Whitecaps v Orlando City
(3.30) LA Galaxy v Real Salt Lake

UFC BT Sport 2 from 3am
Chicago Robert Whittaker v Yoel Romero

BOXING BoxNation from 3am
Las Vegas Jeff Horn v Terence Crawford

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 7.50am
Paris IRB Rugby Sevens

MOTOR Eurosport 2 from 10am
Race 2 World Superbikes

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am
ODI Scotland v England

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 11am-3pm
Atzenbrugg Shot Clock Masters

TRIATHLON BBC 2, 1pm-6pm
Leeds World Series

GAA RTE 2 from 1.30pm
(2.00) SH: Tipp v Cork/Limerick v Waterford
(4.00) SF: Dublin v Longford

TENNIS UTV, 1.30pm-5.30pm
Eurosport 1, 1.30pm-5.30pm
Paris Including men’s singles final

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 2pm-3.30pm
Final stage Criterium du Dauphine

CRICKET Sky Sports Mix from 2.55pm
Sky Sports Cricket from 7pm
1st Test, D5 West Indies v Sri Lanka

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-11pm
TPC Southwind St Jude Classic

F1 Sky Sports F1 from 6.05pm
Sky Sports Main Event from 6.05pm
eir Sport 1 from 7.05pm
Montreal Canadian Grand Prix

ATHLETICS Eurosport 2, 6.15pm-8.15pm
Stockholm IAAF Diamond League

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 8.15pm-9.25pm
Stage 2 Tour of Switzerland

SOCCER UTV from 6.30pm
(8.00) England v Rest of the World

GAA BBC 2 from 7pm
(deferred) SF: Donegal v Down

GAA RTE 2, 9.30pm-11.30pm
Highlights The Sunday Game

HOCKEY eir Sport 2 from 1am
Stanley Cup final
Game 6 Vegas Golden Knights @ Washington Capitals

