Handy Guide to Sport on Television this Week
Monday, October 30th – Sunday, November 5th
MONDAY (Oct 30th)
NFL Sky Sports Main Event from midnight
(0.30) Pittsburgh Steelers @ Detroit Lions
CYCLING Eurosport 2, 5am-6.45am
Tour of Hainan Stage 3: To Chengmai
SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 6.30am-10am, 11.05am-4pm
China International Championship
TENNIS Sky Sports Arena, 10am-9.30pm
ATP Paris Masters
SOCCER RTE 2, 7pm-8pm
Discussion Soccer Republic
SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm
(8.00) PL: Burnley v Newcastle Utd
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.30pm
eir Sport 1 from 7.40pm
(7.45) Serie A: Verona v Inter Milan
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.55pm
(8.00) La Liga: Espanyol v Real Betis
SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
(8.00) La Liga: Las Palmas v Deportivo La Coruna
GAA TG4, 8pm-9pm
Highlights Championship 2017
GAA RTE 1, 9.30pm-10.35pm
Hurling final Behind the scenes documentary
NBA BT Sport 1 from 11.30pm
Boston Spurs @ Celtics
LA Warriors @ Clippers
TUESDAY (Oct 31st)
NFL Sky Sports Main Event from 0.15am
(0.30) Denver Broncos @ Kansas City Chiefs
CYCLING Eurosport 2, 5am-6.45am
Tour of Hainan Stage 4: To Lingao-Danzhou
SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 6.30am-10am, 11am-4pm
China International Championship
TENNIS Sky Sports Main Event, 10am-10pm
ATP Paris Masters
SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 7pm
BT Sport 2 from 7pm
(7.45) CL: AS Roma v Chelsea
SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 7pm
ESPN from 7pm
(7.45) CL: Celtic v Bayern Munich
SOCCER TV3 from 7.30pm
BT Sport 3 from 7pm
(7.45) CL: Manchester Utd v Benfica
NBA BT Sport 2 from midnight
Milwaukee Thunder @ Bucks
WEDNESDAY (Nov 1st)
NFL BBC 2, 0.15am-1.05am
Preview This Week
CYCLING Eurosport 2, 5.15am-7am
Tour of Hainan Stage 5: To Changjiang
SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 6.30am-10am, 11am-3.55pm
China International Championship
GOLF Sky Sports Main Event, 9am-1pm
Saadiyat Beach GC LET: Abu Dhabi Open
TENNIS Sky Sports Arena, 10am-9.30pm
ATP Paris Masters
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 1.20pm
1st Twenty20 India v New Zealand
SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 4.45pm
eir Sport 1 from 4.55pm
(5.00) CL: Besiktas v Monaco
SOCCER RTE 2 from 7pm
BT Sport 2 from 7pm
(7.45) CL: Tottenham v Real Madrid
SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 7pm
BT Sport 3 from 7pm
(7.45) CL: Napoli v Manchester City
SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 7pm
ESPN from 7pm
(7.45) CL: Liverpool v Maribor
SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 7.30pm
(7.45) C: Preston North End v Aston Villa
NBA BT Sport 2 from 11.30pm
New York Rockets @ Knicks
THURSDAY (Nov 2nd)
CYCLING Eurosport 2, 5.45am-7.30am
Tour of Hainan Stage 6: To Ledong-Sanya
SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 6.30am-10am, 11am-4pm
China International Championship Quarter-finals
GOLF Sky Sports Main Event, 9am-2pm
Antalya Turkish Open
GOLF Sky Sports Mix, 9am-1pm
Saadiyat Beach GC LET: Abu-Dhabi Open
TENNIS Sky Sports Arena, 10am-9.30pm
ATP Paris Masters
SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 5.55pm
(6.00) EL: Slavia Prague v Villarreal
SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 5.30pm
BT Sport 2 from 5.30pm
(6.00) EL: Lyon v Everton
SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 5.55pm
(6.00) EL: AEK Athens v AC Milan
SOCCER ESPN from 5.55pm
(6.00) EL: Apollon Limassol v Atalanta
SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 8pm
BT Sport 3 from 8pm
(8.05) EL: Lazio v Nice
SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 8pm
BT Sport 2 from 8pm
(8.05) EL: Arsenal v Red Star Belgrade
SOCCER ESPN from 8pm
(8.05) EL: Cologne v BATE Borisov
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 8.30pm-11.30pm
Las Vegas Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
SOCCER UTV, 11.15pm-0.20am
Highlights Europa League
NFL Sky Sports Action from 11.30pm
(0.25) Buffalo Bills @ NY Jets
NBA BT Sport 2 from midnight
San Antonio Warriors @ Spurs
FRIDAY (Nov 3rd)
CYCLING Eurosport 2, 5.30am-7.15am
Tour of Hainan Stage 7: To Wuzhishan
SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 6am-9am, 11am-3pm
China International Championship Semi-finals
RUGBY LEAGUE eir Sport 2 from 8.30am
(9.00) WC: Australia v France
GOLF Sky Sports Main Event, 9am-2pm
Regnum Carya GC Turkish Open
GOLF Sky Sports Mix, 9am-1pm
Saadiyat Beach GC LET: Abu-Dhabi Open
TENNIS Sky Sports Arena, 1pm-5pm, 6.30pm-9.30pm
ATP Paris Masters
SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm
(7.45) C: Wolverhampton v Fulham
DARTS ITV4, 7pm-11pm
eir Sport 1, 7pm-11pm
Glasgow World Series of Darts
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.15pm
(7.30) B: Eintracht Frankfurt v Werder Bremen
RUGBY BBC Alba from 7.25pm
TG4 from 9.30pm (deferred)
(7.35) Pro14: Glasgow v Leinster
RUGBY BBC 2 Wales from 7.30pm
(7.35)Pro14: Scarlets v Benetton
SOCCER BBC 2 from 7.30pm
(7.55) FA Cup: Hyde Utd v MK Dons
SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.45pm
(7.45) Ligue 1: Rennes v Bordeaux
SOCCER Sky Sports Mix from 7.55pm
(8.00) La Liga: Real Betis v Getafe
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 8.30pm-11.30pm
TPC Summerlin Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
SATURDAY (Nov 4th)
NBA BT Sport 1 from 1.30am
Oklahoma City Celtics @ Thunder
RUGBY LEAGUE eir Sport 2 from 3.30am
(4.00) WC: New Zealand v Scotland
(6.30) Samoa v Tonga
CYCLING Eurosport 2, 5.15am-7am
Tour of Hainan Stage 8: To Lingshui
SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 6am-9am, 11am-3pm
China International Championship Final
RUGBY LEAGUE BBC 2 from 8.30am
Eir Sport 2 from 8.30am
(9.00) WC: England v Lebanon
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 9am-2pm
Antalya Turkish Open
GOLF Sky Sports Mix, 9am-11.30am
Saadiyat Beach GC LET: Abu-Dhabi Open
SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 11.30am
(12.30) PL: Stoke City v Leicester City
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from noon
(12.30) SP: St Johnstone v Celtic
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from noon
(12.30) FA Cup: Shaw Lane AFC v Mansfield Town
SOCCER BBC 1, noon-1pm
Previews Football Focus
TENNIS Sky Sports Arena, 1pm-5pm
ATP Paris Masters Semi-finals
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 1.20pm
2nd Twenty20 India v New Zealand
HORSE RACING ITV4, 1.30pm-4pm
Ascot Gold Cup Steeple Chase
RUGBY BBC 2 from 1.45pm
(2.00) Pro14: Southern Kings v Ulster
RUGBY BT Sport 2 from 2.30pm
(3.00) AW Cup: Leicester v Gloucester
RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 2.30pm
(4.00) Barbarians v New Zealand
SOCCER Sky Sports (Ireland only)
(3.00) PL: Everton v Watford
SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 4.55pm
(5.00) Serie A: Bologna v Crotone
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5pm
(5.30) PL: West Ham Utd v Liverpool
SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 5.15pm
(5.30) B: Borussia Dortmund v Bayern Munich
RUGBY Sky Sports Arena from 5.15pm
(5.30) Pro14: Edinburgh v Ospreys
SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 5.15pm
(5.30) C: Brentford v Leeds Utd
SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7pm
(7.00) Ligue 1: Monaco v Guingamp
DARTS ITV4, 7pm-11pm
eir Sport 1, 7pm-11pm
Glasgow World Series of Darts
BOXING Sky Sports Action from 7pm
Monaco Agit Kabayel v Dereck Chisora
Scott Quigg v Oleg Yefimovich
Jamie McDonnell v Liborio Solis
Dmitry Bivol v Trent Broadhurst
RUGBY TG4 from 7.15pm
(7.35) Pro14: Connacht v Cheetahs
SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.30pm
(7.45) Serie A: Genoa v Sampdoria
RUGBY Sky Sports Arena from 7.40pm
(7.45) Top 14: Agen v Toulon
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.40pm
(7.45) La Liga: Barcelona v Sevilla
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 8.30pm-11.30pm
Las Vegas Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.50pm
Highlights Match of the Day
HORSE RACING Sky Sports Arena from 11.30pm
Del Mar, California 2017 Breeders’ Cup
SUNDAY (Nov 5th)
BOXING Sky Sports Main Event from 1am
New York Shawn Porter v Adrian Granados
Sergey Lipinets v Akihiro Kondo
Deontay Wilder v Bermane Stiverne
UFC BT Sport 2 from 2am
New York Michael Bisping v Georges St-Pierre
CYCLING Eurosport 2, 5am-6.45am
Tour of Hainan Final stage: To Wanning Xinglong
RUGBY LEAGUE eir Sport 2 from 5.30am
(6.00) WC: Italy v United States
(6.00) Ireland v Papua New Guinea
(8.30) Wales v Fiji
GOLF Sky Sports 8.30am-1.30pm
Antalya Turkish Open
SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
(11.30) Eredivisie: ADO Den Haag v Feyenoord
(1.30) Ajax v FC Utrecht
(3.45) PSV Eindhoven v FC Twente
SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 11.30am
(11.30) Serie A: Inter Milan v Torino
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 11.30am
(12.00) PL: Tottenham v Crystal Palace
SOCCER RTE 2 from 11.45am
(12.00) Women’s FAI Cup: Cork City v UCD
(3.30) Men’s FAI Cup: Cork City v Dundalk
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from noon
(12.15) C: Middlesbrough v Sunderland
DARTS ITV4, 12.45pm-5pm, 7pm-11pm
eir Sport 1, 12.45pm-5pm, 7pm-11pm
Glasgow World Series of Darts
GAA TG4 from 1.30pm
TBA County club championships
SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 1.30pm
(2.15) PL: Manchester City v Arsenal
(4.30) Chelsea v Manchester Utd
SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 1.45pm
(2.00) Serie A: Fiorentina v Roma
SOCCER ESPN from 2pm
(2.00) Ligue 1: Nice v Dijon
TENNIS Sky Sports Action, 2pm-4.30pm
ATP Paris Masters Final
ATHLETICS Eurosport 2, 2.15pm-5.15pm
New York Live coverage of Marathon
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 2.30pm
(2.30) B: Cologne v Hoffenheim
RUGBY BT Sport 2 from 2.45pm
(3.00) AW Cup: Saracens v Harlequins
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 3.10pm
(3.15) La Liga: Celta Vigo v Athletic Bilbao
(5.30) Real Sociedad v Eibar
(7.45) Real Madrid v Las Palmas
RUGBY Sky Sports Arena from 3.45pm
(3.50) Top 14: Montpellier v Clermont Auvergne
SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 4pm
(4.00) Ligue 1: Marseille v Caen
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5pm
(5.00) B: Wolfsburg v Hertha Berlin
SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 5pm
(5.00) Serie A: Atalanta v Spal
SOCCER BBC 2, 5.30pm-7pm
Highlights FA Cup - First round
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.30pm
(7.45) Serie A: Sassuolo v AC Milan
SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.45pm
(8.00) Ligue 1: Saint-Etienne v Lyon
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 8.30pm-11.30pm
TPC Summerlin Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
NBA BT Sport 3 from 8.30pm
LA Heat @ Clippers
SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.45pm
Highlights Match of the Day 2