Handy Guide to Sport on Television this Week

Monday, October 30th – Sunday, November 5th

Damian Cullen

 

MONDAY (Oct 30th)

NFL Sky Sports Main Event from midnight
(0.30) Pittsburgh Steelers @ Detroit Lions

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 5am-6.45am
Tour of Hainan Stage 3: To Chengmai

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 6.30am-10am, 11.05am-4pm
China International Championship

TENNIS Sky Sports Arena, 10am-9.30pm
ATP Paris Masters

SOCCER RTE 2, 7pm-8pm
Discussion Soccer Republic

SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm
(8.00) PL: Burnley v Newcastle Utd

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.30pm
eir Sport 1 from 7.40pm
(7.45) Serie A: Verona v Inter Milan

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.55pm
(8.00) La Liga: Espanyol v Real Betis

SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
(8.00) La Liga: Las Palmas v Deportivo La Coruna

GAA TG4, 8pm-9pm
Highlights Championship 2017

GAA RTE 1, 9.30pm-10.35pm
Hurling final Behind the scenes documentary

NBA BT Sport 1 from 11.30pm
Boston Spurs @ Celtics
LA Warriors @ Clippers

TUESDAY (Oct 31st)

NFL Sky Sports Main Event from 0.15am
(0.30) Denver Broncos @ Kansas City Chiefs

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 5am-6.45am
Tour of Hainan Stage 4: To Lingao-Danzhou

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 6.30am-10am, 11am-4pm
China International Championship

TENNIS Sky Sports Main Event, 10am-10pm
ATP Paris Masters

SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 7pm
BT Sport 2 from 7pm
(7.45) CL: AS Roma v Chelsea

SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 7pm
ESPN from 7pm
(7.45) CL: Celtic v Bayern Munich

SOCCER TV3 from 7.30pm
BT Sport 3 from 7pm
(7.45) CL: Manchester Utd v Benfica

NBA BT Sport 2 from midnight
Milwaukee Thunder @ Bucks

WEDNESDAY (Nov 1st)

NFL BBC 2, 0.15am-1.05am
Preview This Week

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 5.15am-7am
Tour of Hainan Stage 5: To Changjiang

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 6.30am-10am, 11am-3.55pm
China International Championship

GOLF Sky Sports Main Event, 9am-1pm
Saadiyat Beach GC LET: Abu Dhabi Open

TENNIS Sky Sports Arena, 10am-9.30pm
ATP Paris Masters

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 1.20pm
1st Twenty20 India v New Zealand

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 4.45pm
eir Sport 1 from 4.55pm
(5.00) CL: Besiktas v Monaco

SOCCER RTE 2 from 7pm
BT Sport 2 from 7pm
(7.45) CL: Tottenham v Real Madrid

SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 7pm
BT Sport 3 from 7pm
(7.45) CL: Napoli v Manchester City

SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 7pm
ESPN from 7pm
(7.45) CL: Liverpool v Maribor

SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 7.30pm
(7.45) C: Preston North End v Aston Villa

NBA BT Sport 2 from 11.30pm
New York Rockets @ Knicks

THURSDAY (Nov 2nd)

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 5.45am-7.30am
Tour of Hainan Stage 6: To Ledong-Sanya

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 6.30am-10am, 11am-4pm
China International Championship Quarter-finals

GOLF Sky Sports Main Event, 9am-2pm
Antalya Turkish Open

GOLF Sky Sports Mix, 9am-1pm
Saadiyat Beach GC LET: Abu-Dhabi Open

TENNIS Sky Sports Arena, 10am-9.30pm
ATP Paris Masters

SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 5.55pm
(6.00) EL: Slavia Prague v Villarreal

SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 5.30pm
BT Sport 2 from 5.30pm
(6.00) EL: Lyon v Everton

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 5.55pm
(6.00) EL: AEK Athens v AC Milan

SOCCER ESPN from 5.55pm
(6.00) EL: Apollon Limassol v Atalanta

SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 8pm
BT Sport 3 from 8pm
(8.05) EL: Lazio v Nice

SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 8pm
BT Sport 2 from 8pm
(8.05) EL: Arsenal v Red Star Belgrade

SOCCER ESPN from 8pm
(8.05) EL: Cologne v BATE Borisov

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 8.30pm-11.30pm
Las Vegas Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

SOCCER UTV, 11.15pm-0.20am
Highlights Europa League

NFL Sky Sports Action from 11.30pm
(0.25) Buffalo Bills @ NY Jets

NBA BT Sport 2 from midnight
San Antonio Warriors @ Spurs

FRIDAY (Nov 3rd)

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 5.30am-7.15am
Tour of Hainan Stage 7: To Wuzhishan

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 6am-9am, 11am-3pm
China International Championship Semi-finals

RUGBY LEAGUE eir Sport 2 from 8.30am
(9.00) WC: Australia v France

GOLF Sky Sports Main Event, 9am-2pm
Regnum Carya GC Turkish Open

GOLF Sky Sports Mix, 9am-1pm
Saadiyat Beach GC LET: Abu-Dhabi Open

TENNIS Sky Sports Arena, 1pm-5pm, 6.30pm-9.30pm
ATP Paris Masters

SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm
(7.45) C: Wolverhampton v Fulham

DARTS ITV4, 7pm-11pm
eir Sport 1, 7pm-11pm
Glasgow World Series of Darts

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.15pm
(7.30) B: Eintracht Frankfurt v Werder Bremen

RUGBY BBC Alba from 7.25pm
TG4 from 9.30pm (deferred)
(7.35) Pro14: Glasgow v Leinster

RUGBY BBC 2 Wales from 7.30pm
(7.35)Pro14: Scarlets v Benetton

SOCCER BBC 2 from 7.30pm
(7.55) FA Cup: Hyde Utd v MK Dons

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.45pm
(7.45) Ligue 1: Rennes v Bordeaux

SOCCER Sky Sports Mix from 7.55pm
(8.00) La Liga: Real Betis v Getafe

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 8.30pm-11.30pm
TPC Summerlin Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

SATURDAY (Nov 4th)

NBA BT Sport 1 from 1.30am
Oklahoma City Celtics @ Thunder

RUGBY LEAGUE eir Sport 2 from 3.30am
(4.00) WC: New Zealand v Scotland
(6.30) Samoa v Tonga

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 5.15am-7am
Tour of Hainan Stage 8: To Lingshui

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 6am-9am, 11am-3pm
China International Championship Final

RUGBY LEAGUE BBC 2 from 8.30am
Eir Sport 2 from 8.30am
(9.00) WC: England v Lebanon

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 9am-2pm
Antalya Turkish Open

GOLF Sky Sports Mix, 9am-11.30am
Saadiyat Beach GC LET: Abu-Dhabi Open

SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 11.30am
(12.30) PL: Stoke City v Leicester City

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from noon
(12.30) SP: St Johnstone v Celtic

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from noon
(12.30) FA Cup: Shaw Lane AFC v Mansfield Town

SOCCER BBC 1, noon-1pm
Previews Football Focus

TENNIS Sky Sports Arena, 1pm-5pm
ATP Paris Masters Semi-finals

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 1.20pm
2nd Twenty20 India v New Zealand

HORSE RACING ITV4, 1.30pm-4pm
Ascot Gold Cup Steeple Chase

RUGBY BBC 2 from 1.45pm
(2.00) Pro14: Southern Kings v Ulster

RUGBY BT Sport 2 from 2.30pm
(3.00) AW Cup: Leicester v Gloucester

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 2.30pm
(4.00) Barbarians v New Zealand

SOCCER Sky Sports (Ireland only)
(3.00) PL: Everton v Watford

SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 4.55pm
(5.00) Serie A: Bologna v Crotone

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5pm
(5.30) PL: West Ham Utd v Liverpool

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 5.15pm
(5.30) B: Borussia Dortmund v Bayern Munich

RUGBY Sky Sports Arena from 5.15pm
(5.30) Pro14: Edinburgh v Ospreys

SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 5.15pm
(5.30) C: Brentford v Leeds Utd

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7pm
(7.00) Ligue 1: Monaco v Guingamp

DARTS ITV4, 7pm-11pm
eir Sport 1, 7pm-11pm
Glasgow World Series of Darts

BOXING Sky Sports Action from 7pm
Monaco Agit Kabayel v Dereck Chisora
Scott Quigg v Oleg Yefimovich
Jamie McDonnell v Liborio Solis
Dmitry Bivol v Trent Broadhurst

RUGBY TG4 from 7.15pm
(7.35) Pro14: Connacht v Cheetahs

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.30pm
(7.45) Serie A: Genoa v Sampdoria

RUGBY Sky Sports Arena from 7.40pm
(7.45) Top 14: Agen v Toulon

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.40pm
(7.45) La Liga: Barcelona v Sevilla

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 8.30pm-11.30pm
Las Vegas Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.50pm
Highlights Match of the Day

HORSE RACING Sky Sports Arena from 11.30pm
Del Mar, California 2017 Breeders’ Cup

SUNDAY (Nov 5th)

BOXING Sky Sports Main Event from 1am
New York Shawn Porter v Adrian Granados
Sergey Lipinets v Akihiro Kondo
Deontay Wilder v Bermane Stiverne

UFC BT Sport 2 from 2am
New York Michael Bisping v Georges St-Pierre

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 5am-6.45am
Tour of Hainan Final stage: To Wanning Xinglong

RUGBY LEAGUE eir Sport 2 from 5.30am
(6.00) WC: Italy v United States
(6.00) Ireland v Papua New Guinea
(8.30) Wales v Fiji

GOLF Sky Sports 8.30am-1.30pm
Antalya Turkish Open

SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
(11.30) Eredivisie: ADO Den Haag v Feyenoord
(1.30) Ajax v FC Utrecht
(3.45) PSV Eindhoven v FC Twente

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 11.30am
(11.30) Serie A: Inter Milan v Torino

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 11.30am
(12.00) PL: Tottenham v Crystal Palace

SOCCER RTE 2 from 11.45am
(12.00) Women’s FAI Cup: Cork City v UCD
(3.30) Men’s FAI Cup: Cork City v Dundalk

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from noon
(12.15) C: Middlesbrough v Sunderland

DARTS ITV4, 12.45pm-5pm, 7pm-11pm
eir Sport 1, 12.45pm-5pm, 7pm-11pm
Glasgow World Series of Darts

GAA TG4 from 1.30pm
TBA County club championships

SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 1.30pm
(2.15) PL: Manchester City v Arsenal
(4.30) Chelsea v Manchester Utd

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 1.45pm
(2.00) Serie A: Fiorentina v Roma

SOCCER ESPN from 2pm
(2.00) Ligue 1: Nice v Dijon

TENNIS Sky Sports Action, 2pm-4.30pm
ATP Paris Masters Final

ATHLETICS Eurosport 2, 2.15pm-5.15pm
New York Live coverage of Marathon

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 2.30pm
(2.30) B: Cologne v Hoffenheim

RUGBY BT Sport 2 from 2.45pm
(3.00) AW Cup: Saracens v Harlequins

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 3.10pm
(3.15) La Liga: Celta Vigo v Athletic Bilbao
(5.30) Real Sociedad v Eibar
(7.45) Real Madrid v Las Palmas

RUGBY Sky Sports Arena from 3.45pm
(3.50) Top 14: Montpellier v Clermont Auvergne

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 4pm
(4.00) Ligue 1: Marseille v Caen

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5pm
(5.00) B: Wolfsburg v Hertha Berlin

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 5pm
(5.00) Serie A: Atalanta v Spal

SOCCER BBC 2, 5.30pm-7pm
Highlights FA Cup - First round

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.30pm
(7.45) Serie A: Sassuolo v AC Milan

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.45pm
(8.00) Ligue 1: Saint-Etienne v Lyon

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 8.30pm-11.30pm
TPC Summerlin Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

NBA BT Sport 3 from 8.30pm
LA Heat @ Clippers

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.45pm
Highlights Match of the Day 2

